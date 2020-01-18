The best Chinese New Year takeaways for yu sheng, pen cai, and goodies in Singapore this 2020

Read also

Highlights of their gourmet takeaways also include the fork-tender Braised Duck with Black Fungus and Sea Cucumber ($88+), and, while it may not be Year of the Boar, we suggest going the whole hog with a decadent Chinese New Year Pun Choy ($488+) brimming with premium abalone, roast duck, pork shank and black moss, simmered in deeply flavoursome broth.

The pun choy comes along with a Medium Prosperity "Yu Sheng" with Norwegian Salmon, Fried Glutinous Rice with Preserved Meats and Osmanthus Water Chestnut Cake.

Gourmands, anticipate the return of the Double Happiness Glutinous Rice Cakes ($60.80+) presented in a pair of koi fish, or treat friends and family to the savoury Happiness Treasure Taro-Pumpkin Cake ($42.80+), a blend of taro and specially imported Japanese Squash imbued with bits of shrimp and Chinese sausage.

The deets: Order takeaway items are available from now until 8 February 2020; an advance order of three working days is required. Collection of takeaways begins from 6 January 2020, 10.30am-10pm.

Yan Ting is located at Level 1U, The St. Regis Singapore, 29 Tanglin Road, Singapore 247911, p. +65 6506 6887. Opens daily for lunch 12pm-2.30pm and dinner 6.30pm-10.30pm.

GRAND HYATT SINGAPORE

Looking to impress visitors this year? The Grand Hyatt celebrates this Lunar New Year with goodies and sweets that look almost too good to eat.

Over 20 unique takeaways and store items will be available for ordering online: from traditional treats like Almond Sugee Cookies ($32 nett for 240g) and oh-so-addictive Prawn Rolls ($32 nett for 285g), to modern twists including beautifully coloured New Year Pralines (from $22 nett), Red Velvet Lychee Cakes ($78 nett for 900g) and Charcoal Bamboo Sesame Love Letters ($32 nett).

So whether you're dead-set on kicking off another year of social sustainability with orders of Double Happiness and Good Luck Sustainable Yu Sheng (from $55 nett) or wowing guests with intricately designed Mahjong Pralines ($168 nett), look no further!

The deets: All takeaway items are available from the online store, click here to order. Available from now till 27 January, all online orders are entitled to a 10 per cent discount and collection is available up till 31 January.

Grand Hyatt Singapore is located at 10 Scotts Rd, Singapore 228211, p. +65 6738 1234.

YÌ BY JEREME LEUNG

Spread the joy and bring home Yu Sheng takeaways from newly-opened yì by Jereme Leung.

Expect nothing short of luxury from this new kid on the Chinese fine dining scene, with a fresh selection of auspicious ingredients in the Fortune Yu Sheng with Smoked Salmon & Specialty Yunnan Rose Dressing ($168++, serves 7-10) and Prosperity Yu Sheng with Asian Live Lobster & Yunnan Rose Specialty Dressing ($198++, serves 7-10).

Every order includes your choice of smoked salmon or live lobster, brought together in a delightful home-made Yunnan rose dressing crafted by Master Chef Jereme Leung himself.

The deets: Yu Sheng Takeaways are available from 10 January to 8 February 2020; and advance order of two days notice is required.

yì by Jereme Leung is located at 328 North Bridge Rd, Raffles Arcade, #03-02, Singapore 188719, p. +65 6337 1886. daily 11.30am - 2pm, 6.15pm - 10pm.

CHERRY GARDEN

Don't slave over a stove when you could be spending time with family - take home the perfect heritage dishes from the Mandarin Oriental, Singapore's Cherry Garden.

Sink your teeth into Slow-cooked Beef Brisket Stew, enmeshed with fork-tender tendon and turnip, or warm your heart with Traditional Steamed Chicken with Chinese pork sausage, black moss and dried oyster in sha cha sauce.

For gifts of prosperity and happiness, opt for luxurious hampers of Special Radish Cake or Golden Pumpkin Nian Gao with mixed nuts.

The deets: For takeaway orders or enquiries, please e-mail mosin-festive@mohg.com or call 6885 3081.

Cherry Garden is located at Mandarin Oriental, Singapore is located at 5 Raffles Ave, Singapore 039797.

JANICE WONG

Janice Wong lends an artistic slant to our Chinese New Year celebrations with an exciting collection of festive treats.

This year's offering sees the return of Janice Wong's Chinese New Year Hampers, available in three limited-edition options: 6 Cookie Jars ($168), 9 Cookie Jars ($238) and the 5 Cookie Jars & 4 Teas set ($238), all of which include feature items such as chocolate pineapple tarts and kueh bangkit.

There are also Chinese New Year exclusive chocolate bars in two flavours - Mandarin Orange and Hae Bee Hiam - and a CNY special Mr Rat Chocolate ($35 a pair): an adorable chocolate mouse filled with cocoa almonds.

The deets: Janice Wong festive goodies are available online from now till 10 February 2020.

Janice Wong stores are available islandwide.

THE BOUTIQUE AT 15 STAMFORD

At The Boutique at 15 Stamford, festive takeaways take shape in the form of mouthwatering coffee table favourites - think Green Pea Cookies ($22+), Kuih Bangkit ($25+) and Prawn Rolls ($15+).

Looking for a centrepiece? Look no further for yet another rendition of the Mahjong Set Chocolate Pralines ($38+), or make your New Year gift stand out from the rest with The Boutique's Lunar New Year Hamper ($298+), filled with Astrolabe red wine, housemade pineapple tarts, South African abalone, 90 Day Organic Premium Grade Rice, and more.

The deets: Takeaways are available from 1 January to 8 February 2020.

The Capitol Kempinski Singapore is located at 15 Stamford Rd, Singapore 178906, p. +65 6715 6871.

This article was first published in City Nomads.