The best city to visit for every type of couple

PHOTO: Unsplash
CLEO Singapore

Travelling with your better half can be a great bonding experience as you both discover different sides to each other. And some destinations are even more spectacular when you experience them as a couple.

Whether you're looking to spice up your relationship with some romance or adrenaline-pumping thrills, there's a place for you anywhere in the world.

If you're looking for somewhere new to explore with your other half, here are some top spots to consider.

FOR THE ROMANTIC COUPLE: PARIS

A list like this wouldn’t be complete without the famous city of love. Paris remains one of the most romantic cities for couples to visit. Audrey Hepburn did say that Paris is always a good idea.

Have a picnic while admiring the Eiffel Tower, or share a bottle of French wine at a corner bistro while people watching. Take a stroll along the Seine and feast on wine, cheese and baguettes.

Visit the Louvre, Musee d’Orsay and Montmartre for a culture fix, and explore the various arrondissements on foot.

The allure of Paris makes it a top vote for the most romantic destination.

FOR THE WHIMSICAL COUPLE: BRUGES, BELGIUM

View this post on Instagram

Сайт для путешественников #Big7Travel опросил свою 1,5 млн аудиторию и составил список самых дружелюбных городов мира. Брюгге занял в нём почётное третье место. На первом месте Ванкувер, а на втором Куала Лумпур. В списке из 50 городов Брюгге единственный бельгийский город. При составлении рейтинга играли значение такие факторы, как, например, готовность местных указать дорогу, возможность завести новых друзей в местном баре и насколько легко перемещаться в городе приезжим. Была отмечена, не только волшебная атмосфера Брюгге, но и гостеприимство и дружелюбность местных, которые всегда готовы рассказать, подсказать и показать всё самое лучшее и замечательное в их любимом городе. Время от времени у меня на экскурсии какой-нибудь местный старичок, не понимая, что я там рассказываю на русском своим туристам, вступает в разговор, чтобы помочь информацией или советом. И пока городская администрация составляет план действий для того, чтобы справиться с огромным, с каждым годом растущим миллионным потоком туристов, местные в большинстве своём всегда радушно встречают и принимают этих самых туристов в Брюгге.

A post shared by Брюгге Гид Ольга (@gidbrugge) on

As one of the most romantic cities in old Europe, the medieval town of Bruges is a fairytale-like spot with its picturesque cobbled streets, canals and marketplace.

It’s even been dubbed “Venice of the North” because of its pretty waterways. For the couple that loves dreamy, quaint towns, Bruges is the perfect place to get wonderfully lost in, if you’ve already been to Venice.

Wander down the streets to visit the central marketplace or bell tower, the town hall and the Groeninge Museum. Architecture buffs might also want to check out the Church of Our Lady Bruges, a spire-topped church with Michelangelo art, and the Basilica of the Holy Blood, a church and pilgrimage site with holy relics.

FOR THE BEACH-LOVING COUPLE: KAUAI, HAWAII

The destination for beach lovers, Hawaii is a popular destination for tourists, drawing over 9 million visitors last year. There are several Hawaiian islands to visit, from the verdant Kauai to the resort-populated Maui, but you don’t have to visit just one. That’s the beauty of Hawaii — you can island-hop to your heart’s content.

For a romantic getaway, though, Kauai is the spot. Known as the garden island, it has beautiful, secluded beaches, lush gardens, stunning waterfalls and resorts.

Spend some quality time as a couple on a hike to one of the many waterfalls on the island, stroll down one of the remote beaches, discover Kauai’s natural beauty or simply lounge by the pool in your resort.

FOR THE CULTURE-VULTURE COUPLE: VIENNA, AUSTRIA

The Austrian capital of Vienna holds many charms at every turn.

For the culture-loving couple fascinated by art, architecture, history and heritage, there is much to discover and be wowed by in this city — from elaborate and exquisite imperial architecture to horse carriages, day visits to royal residences and nights at the opera.

Visit the Schönbrunn palace with its baroque-style architecture, the Belvedere Palace with its 18th-century history, the Albertina art museum and the Rathaus (a neo-Gothic city hall), or simply people-watch over a cup of traditional Vienna (cream-based) coffee at a Viennese coffeehouse.

FOR THE LAIDBACK COUPLE: UBUD, BALI

The peaceful cultural town of Ubud is the place for couples that enjoy art and nature. As the cultural centre of Bali, it houses many temples and traditional architecture and is home to rich Balinese art.

Wander through the town on a rented scooter and explore the sprawling rice terraces, or shop for unique souvenirs in bustling local markets.

Stay in a tranquil villa or resort, and enjoy the unhurried pace of life in Ubud. Go for a couple spa or yoga session, or go on a tour to see fireflies at night. If you’re both craving a cup of java, visit the Satria Coffee Plantation and witness how your cuppa is brewed, Balinese-style.

FOR THE BUDGET COUPLE: KRAKOW, POLAND

Poland has all the spoils of any European city — lavish hotels, fine dining and luxurious couples spas. The city is just as beautiful as the more popular European locales, but it is also a great destination for budget travel.

For frugal couples looking for a European adventure, Poland is where the average expenditure per day costs no more than $100 (inclusive of meals and accommodation) thanks to the exchange rate.

In a town like Krakow, best known for its well-preserved medieval structures and Jewish quarter, it’ll be an insightful time visiting specialty museums such as the stained glass museum Muzeum Witrazu, and historic sites such as the Lost Souls Alley.

FOR THE ADVENTURE-SEEKING COUPLE: BARCELONA, SPAIN

View this post on Instagram

Barcelona

A post shared by D. López (@pezessed) on

Arguably Spain’s most popular tourist destination, Barcelona draws a huge tourist crowds with its diverse food scene, Gothic architecture, quaint winding streets and awe-inspiring city views highlighted with Gaudi structures.

Many hotels in Barcelona offer stunning views of the Mediterranean Sea.

In fact, the Hotel Arts Barcelona is located by the water. Take a stroll through Citadel Park, where you can have a picnic by the fountain and pose for photos before the Arc de Triomf.

For sightseeing, visit the Gothic Quarter (El Barri Gotic), a well-preserved Gothic city centre, and the hard-to-miss La Sagrada Familia, a landmark church designed by Spanish architect Antoni Gaudi, who’s known for his distinct style.

FOR THE HONEYMOONING COUPLE: SANTORINI, GREECE

A popular Greek island for lovebirds, Santorini holds an irresistible appeal with its beautiful blue-domed churches and whitewashed houses. Postcard-perfect and filled with small-town charm in every corner, it’s little wonder that this island in the Aegean Sea is one of the most popular honeymoon destinations in the world.

Take a scenic walk along and catch the sunset while sipping on Greek wine and dining on fresh and wholesome Mediterranean food.

FOR THE FOODIE COUPLE: SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA

From savoury street snacks to lip-smacking Korean barbeque, you can find Korean cuisine in many parts of the world, but the real deal is even better.

There’s nothing like experiencing the comforting warmth of a bowl of Samgyetang (ginseng chicken soup) on a winter’s evening, or sharing a bowl of patbingsu (red bean shaved ice) with your S.O. on a hot summer’s day.

Go shopping around Myeongdong and have your fill of street food such as ddeokbokki (Korean spicy rice cakes), enjoy Korean barbeque such as samgyupsal (grilled pork belly) at one of the many grill houses in the city, or have a piping hot bowl of abalone porridge after hiking up Mount Seorak.

FOR THE ZEN COUPLE: KYOTO, JAPAN

View this post on Instagram

Ninenzaka street 9/2019 It is hot during the day, but cool at dusk. Autumn sign🍁 They are women in Kyoto who look good on the word “hannari”👘 Hannari is a Kyoto dialect that means gorgeous and elegant. 二寧坂 9/2019 日中は暑いけど、夕暮れ時は涼しくなります。 秋の気配🍁 彼女達は、(はんなり)という言葉がピッタリな京都の女性達👘 はんなりとは、華やかで上品という意味の京都の方言です。 #二寧坂 #hubsplanet #Kyoto #anatabi #otonatabi_japan #japantravelphoto #bestjapanpics #tokyocameraclub #kf_gallery #retrip_nippon #deaf_b_j_ #bestphoto_Japan #ptk_Japan #photo_jpn #bestvacations #japan_photo_now #wow_nihon #Japan_vacations #explorejpn #ig_japan #VisitJapanjp #art_of_japan_ #special_spot_ #team_jp_ #truekansai #japanawaits #LW9月の旅 #japandailies #kyotopi #explorekyoto

A post shared by Kyoto lovers Miho (@lotus.m.lotus) on

Kyoto is a great place to get away from the hectic pace of life and spend time with your beloved. You can have deep, thoughtful conversations in teahouses or stroll through lush gardens with meandering paths.

You can visit ancient imperial palaces, temples and shrines, shop for local souvenirs or fresh produce and seafood at the Nishiki Market, visit the Kyoto National Museum and Railway Museum, and admire picturesque views of the old capital of Japan.

The Kyoto Botanical Gardens also offer amazing landscapes bursting with colours in every season. Visit in spring and you can even enjoy a romantic boat ride down the cherry blossom-lined Okazaki Canal.

FOR THE LITERARY COUPLE: EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND

Edinburgh is the first ever UNESCO City of Literature and an absolute a haven for book lovers. You and your bibliophile other half will have a field day sightseeing and nerding out over the various places and monuments where your favourite writers worked or left their mark.

Potter-heads would know that J.K. Rowling wrote the Harry Potter series in numerous cafes around the city, one of which being The Elephant House. Fans of Trainspotting by Irvine Welsh can tour around Leith to visit the places that the characters in the novel called home.

Fans of classic literature can check out the Scott Monument (the world’s largest tribute to a literary figure) dedicated to Scottish novelist, playwright and poet Sir Walter Scott.

This article was first published in Cleo Singapore.

More about
travel Tourist attractions

TRENDING

Christopher Lee didn&#039;t want kids initially out of love for Fann Wong
Christopher Lee didn't want kids initially out of love for Fann Wong
4 arrested after Ghim Moh wedding turns violent
4 arrested after Ghim Moh wedding turns violent
Woman arrested for dangerous driving: Resident describes her as &#039;cold and aloof&#039;
Woman arrested for dangerous driving: Resident describes her as 'cold and aloof'
Woman in China tries to suck venom from snake bite, says she saw it on TV
Woman in China tries to suck venom from snake bite, says she saw it on TV
Japanese man helps to pick up litter simply because he likes Singapore
Japanese man helps to pick up litter simply because he likes Singapore
M&#039;sian commando&#039;s widow finds out she is pregnant two days after his tragic death
M'sian commando's widow finds out she is pregnant two days after his tragic death
Mistress sued for $2m says wife of lover bribed tenant to get details of money he had given her
Mistress sued for $2m says wife of lover bribed tenant to get details of money he had given her
No joke: Malaysian man meets doppelganger at wedding ceremony
No joke: Malaysian man meets doppelganger at wedding ceremony
Chinese man&#039;s blood turns milky-white after eating 4 mooncakes every day despite kidney problems
Chinese man's blood turns milky-white after eating 4 mooncakes every day despite kidney problems
Jean Yip&#039;s daughter Cheryl Wee gives birth to baby No. 2
Jean Yip's daughter Cheryl Wee gives birth to baby No. 2
Aaron Kwok dancing to Baby Shark might be the purest thing you&#039;ll see today
Aaron Kwok dancing to Baby Shark might be the purest thing you'll see today
Lawrence Wong says bubble tea made his face sag, but he hasn&#039;t stopped drinking it
Lawrence Wong says bubble tea made his face sag, but he hasn't stopped drinking it

LIFESTYLE

How much do you need to buy your first home in Singapore?
How much do you need to buy your first home in Singapore?
Mom&#039;s Touch - the fast food joint that wants to replace your mum&#039;s cooking
Mom's Touch - the fast food joint that wants to replace your mum's cooking
How to solve the 5 most common home maintenance problems
How to solve the 5 most common home maintenance problems
McDonald&#039;s offers 40 days of 1-for-1 deals &amp; other deals this week
McDonald's offers 40 days of 1-for-1 deals & other deals this week

Home Works

House tour: A Brooklyn townhouse-inspired bungalow in Bukit Timah
House tour: A Brooklyn townhouse-inspired bungalow in Bukit Timah
Things you need to know before choosing your toilet bowl
Things you need to know before choosing your toilet bowl
How to solve the 5 most common home maintenance problems
How to solve the 5 most common home maintenance problems
6 Scandinavian HDB living rooms that are worth copying
6 Scandinavian HDB living rooms that are worth copying

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Homeowner uses diaper to stop aircon leak and other useful diaper #lifehacks
Diaper hack? Homeowner uses diaper to stop aircon leak
Elephants trample crowd at Sri Lanka parade, at least 18 injured
Elephants trample crowd at Sri Lanka parade, at least 18 injured
Malaysian driver slammed for not honking at fellow driver who fell asleep at the wheel
Malaysian driver slammed for not honking at fellow driver who fell asleep at the wheel
China mum sells off twin babies for $12,600, buys new phone
China mum sells off twin babies for $12,600, buys new phone

SERVICES