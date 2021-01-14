Best CNY snacks to munch on this festive season in Singapore

Snacking and Chinese New Year go hand in hand.

With the festivities coming right up in February, wondering where to buy some of the best Chinese New Year Snacks? Whether it’s to gift your loved ones or just a little something to munch on, we’ve got them lined up for you.

In addition to the usual pineapple tarts, crispy love letters and spicy dried shrimp rolls, here are some more unusual picks, both sweet and savoury, to stock up on this festive season. They are so pretty, you can even gift them to lucky family members.

1. Limited-edition chocolate koi from Janice Wong

Singaporean Chef Janice Wong has designed an iconic chocolate figurine for this festive season – the Chocolate Koi ($78 for a set of 2).

Hand-painted in natural colours; it is coated with single-origin Equateur 76 per cent dark chocolate and filled with Praline Feuilletine and candied orange. The koi is encased in a beautiful gold glass box, resembling a koi pond and are sure to bring joy to the table this year!

The CNY collection also boasts a variety of limited-edition hampers uniquely curated for the occasion, as well as the classics such as Love Letters ($35, comes with a hazelnut dip), an assortment of cookies and various Pineapple Tarts ($29 for 320g). Hampers are available in six options and are perfect gifting options for family and friends.

Wish your loved ones well with the Big Cookie Hamper ($188) which features classic cookies and new flavours including Chocolate Bakkwa Cookies, Chocolate Pineapple Balls and Macadamia Raisin, or the Cookie Hamper Set ($145) consisting of cookie jar items such as the Caramel Popcorn, classic Pineapple Tarts and Pineapple Balls.

Janice Wong, available for order online or for purchase at retail stores located in Raffles City and Paragon.

2. Cereal prawn cookies from Little House of Dreams

If you’re a fan of all thing savoury – especially cereal-coated goodness – Little House of Dreams‘ Cereal Prawn Cookies ($15.90 for 170g) this CNY is sure to keep you munching. Known for mixing savoury with a tinge of sweetness, this re-invented cookie is not the only fun snack going on.

Its newest Thyme Parmesan with Paprika Cookies ($19.90 for 200g) and Chocolate Sable with Sea Salt & Feuilletine ($16.90 for 210g) is just as interesting.

Fancy something a little more traditional? Shop its Signature Pineapple Tarts ($18.90 for 310g) or Butter Cornflake Cookies ($15.90 for 210g) to indulge your palate with familiar classics.

Want a bit of everything? Its Luxurious 3-Piece Gift Set ($78.80) contains Pineapple Tarts (215g), Chocolate Sable Cookies (150g) and Thyme Parmesan Cookies (150g), and comes packaged in a sleek rose gold tin and matching carrier bag.

Order now till Jan 31, 2021 to enjoy 15 per cent off regular items or 10 per cent off gift sets!

Little House of Dreams, shop online or at 58 Seng Poh Rd., #01-15, 160058

3. Tangerine Pineapple Balls from Kele

Its Rose Pineapple Tarts ($32.80) captured the hearts of many tart fans and the good folks at Kele have come up with a gorgeous open-faced Sweet Potato Pineapple Tart ($32.80) and its newly launched Tangerine Pineapple Balls ($32.80).

It features the natural sweetness of sweet potato alongside a sweet-tangy pineapple topping. Not a fan of fancy flavours? Shop their Traditional Pineapple Tarts ($29.80) – widely known as one of the best pineapple tarts in Singapore.

Order before Jan 28, 2021 and enjoy 10 per cent off the Cookie Series with the code CNY10.

Kele has a flagship store and several festive booths, get the locations here.

4. Honey-Roasted Bak Kwa from Hock Wong

Snack on Hock Wong‘s Classic Minced Pork Bak Kwa ($25 for 500g) that’s char-grilled to perfection. Also known as dried, barbecued pork (similar to jerky), bak kwa is a classic CNY snack.

You can also gift a special Wheel of Happiness Bak Kwa Gift Set ($58) that comes with a roulette board game that’s great for bonding.

Hock Wong, available islandwide.

5. Mala-Flavoured Chips from Ooh Mala

Ooh, the first local Mala Snack Brandmade in Singapore, was founded in February 2018 by Gervor Quek. Fuelled by his love for spicy and numbing Szechuan cuisine, aka the “Ooh” factor (hence its name), Gervor creates recipes using dried chilli, peppercorn, fennel and ginger to bring that authentic “mala” taste to his snack creations.

After introducing the Ooh Mala Cassava Chips =($7.30) and the Ooh Mala Potato Chips ($7.30), Gervor added Ohh Nuts! — Mala Peanuts ($10.80 for 400g) and Ooh Crab! — Mala Crab Sticks ($18 for 150g) to the mix. The crispy Mala Crab Sticks, which are sweet and pleasantly numbingly spicy, are surprisingly addictive. Limited quantities available daily and while stocks last.

Enjoy free local shipping with purchases $20 and above.

Ooh, available at various locations.

6. Nasi Lemak Cookies from HarriAnns

HarriAnns, a homegrown brand that specialises in traditional Peranakan delicacies, has always been a hot favourite for CNY snacks. Its HarriAnns Prosperity Tingkat (Pineapple Tarts, Sambal Prawn Rolls, and Signature Almond Cookies, $88) and HarriAnns Auspicious Set (Pineapple Tarts, Love Letters, $43.80) is especially popular.

The latest addition to their ever-growing list is the Nasi Lemak Cookie ($21.90). This crunchy cookie contains fragrant anchovies (a.k.a. ikan bilis), spicy sambal and creamy coconut milk, and you can taste the savoury ikan bilis and the heat of the sambal chilli gently burning on your tongue. A pretty good cookie indeed.

HarriAnns, available at various locations.

7. Avocado Gula Melaka Roll Cakes from Kele Roll Cake

This delicious venture, also by Kele (yes, the same folks who dole out delicious pineapple tarts), features a light and fluffy roll cake (from $10.90) made with premium Japanese flour and filled with delicate cream that comes in a myriad of flavours.

Try their Avocado Gula Melaka Roll Cake ($10.90) that has a fine filling of mashed avocados infused with sweet Gula Melaka that gives it a wonderfully rich taste.

They have also created “cocktail cakes”, such as the Rum & Raisins Roll Cake ($12.90), which promises buttery rum-infused cream and rum-soaked raisins, and Lychee Martini Roll Cake ($12.90), which has juicy lychee bits in a sweet pink cream. So satisfying.

Kele Roll Cake, Vivocity, #B2-K10, 1 Harbourfront Walk, 098585

8. Assorted Shrimp Crackers from Papatonk

These Premium Indonesian Shrimp Crackers from Papatonk (from $4.30) come in four flavours — Original, Hot Chilli and Lime, Chicken Curry, and Roasted Tomatoes.

It is said that these shrimp crackers have the highest shrimp content amongst their counterparts (containing 35 per cent shrimp) and are made with non-frozen seawater shrimp following authentic Indonesian recipes. Definitely something to add to your shopping list.

Available at 7-Eleven, Sheng Siong, POPULAR Bookstore, and TaoKaeNoi Land; or Shopee or Q0010.

9. Kopi Siew Dai Cookies from Mdm Ling Bakery

If you’re looking for vegan or halal option for your Lunar New Year snacks, Mdm Ling Bakery is your best bet. They are spicing up this Chinese New Year with local touches such as the irresistibly addictive Hae Bee Hiam Cookies ($16.80 for 300g) and buttery fragrant Kopi Siew Dai Cookies ($16.80 for 180g).

We also love their Cranberry Florentine ($24.80 for 250g) and Purple Sweet Potato Cookies ($16.80 for 260g) for some healthy snacking. Check out all the exciting flavours and offerings here.

Free delivery for orders above $45. Get $10 off 4 standard-sized bottles or $18 off 6 standard-sized bottles!

Mdm Ling Bakery

10. Prawn Rolls from Ryan's Grocery

Considering the amount of snacking during the festive season, why not opt for a healthier option with Ryan’s Grocery’s Prawn Rolls ($34.20 for 255g)? It’s fried in coconut oil instead of the usual peanut/groundnut oil, making it a healthier option.

That’s not all, try Ryan’s Love Letters ($43.20) or *Ryan’s Premium Bak Kwa ($48.51 for 500g) that’s made with certified free range Borrowdale Pork with no added hormones and no moisture infusion

*For self-collection only. Order before Jan 28 to enjoy 10 per cent off purchases!

Ryan’s Grocery, 29 Binjai Park, 589831

11. Traditional Almond Cookies from The Whole Kitchen

Gluten-free bakery, The Whole Kitchen, offers delicious sweet and savoury snacks to enjoy during your Lunar New Year celebrations. Its products are all gluten-free, all natural, low in natural sugar and made in Singapore.

Its limited-edition traditional almond cookies and savoury nut mix jars are great wholesome gift options to bring to your gatherings. Check out also its gift sets and hampers filled with delicious CNY snacks.

Enjoy free delivery for orders above $45.

The Whole Kitchen, 11 East Coast Rd., #01-16, Odeon Building, 428722

12. Or...Build Your Own Unique CNY Gift Box with Happy Bunch

From a base price of $15+, Happy Bunch offers Build A Box (from $15), where you can personally curate all of their favourite Chinese New Year treats in one gift box for their loved ones.

Over 150 gift items are available for their choosing from renowned local and international brands, with items such as pineapple cakes, salted egg yolk snacks, card games and recipe books.

Happy Bunch

