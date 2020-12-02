Best coffee in Melbourne: Speciality cafes for everything from single origin beans to cold drip and batch brews

Coffee and Melbourne are two words that go together like wine and cheese or gin and tonic.

Any Melburnian who is worth their beans will tell you where to get the best coffee in town.

But with so many awesome spots serving up an incredible variety of beans, roasts, and brews the choice can be daunting.

Fear not - after many caffeine fuelled days of search the following list will help you get your caffeine fix.

ST ALI

PHOTO: City Nomads

The awesome St. Ali has been serving up exceptional coffee from their south Melbourne warehouse since 2005.

Now the brand has a number of sister shops, a branch at Melbourne Airport and they have even opened a shop in Jakarta.

The space has a chilled vibe with large communal tables and a terrace perfect for spending a sunny morning on.

The baristas know a thing or two about coffee and you can tell they are passionate about the product they are selling.

St. Ali is located at 12-18 Yarra Place, South Melbourne, VIC 3205, +61 0396 862 990. Open everyday 7am-6pm.

MAYDAY

PHOTO: City Nomads

Mayday is my go-to local spot - not only have they nursed me back from many a hangover, but the coffee is sublime and the staff incredibly hospitable.

An offshoot of Axial Coffee Roasters Richmond, these guys definitely understand coffee.

Aside from their single origin, there is cold drip and batch brew specials - all are worth a try.

The food is also great.

You will find all the usuals, such as smashed avo and chili scramble with a refreshing 'Mayday' twist.

Mayday is located at 410 Bridge Road, Richmond, VIC 3121, +61 0394 210 111. Open everyday 7am-4pm.

MONK BODHI DHARMA

PHOTO: City Nomads

As the name suggests, Monk Bodhi Dharma is a coffee shop like no other.

The shop in the tiny brick shed at the back of a carpark, serves up coffee made from ethically sourced coffee and has a vegetarian menu.

They roast their own beans and serve single-origin double-ristretto as standard.

Their sister store Admiral Cheng-Ho in Abbotsford is also worth checking out.

If you're looking for a place to nourish the body and soul then Monk Bodhi Dharma will hit the spot.

Monk Bodhi Dharma is located at the rear of 202 Carlisle Street, Balaclava, VIC 3183, +61 395 347 250. Open Mon-Fri 7am-5pm, Sat-Sun 8am-5pm.

OMAR AND THE MARVELLOUS COFFEE BIRD

PHOTO: City Nomads

This wonderfully named coffee shop takes inspiration from an old Yemani tale of Omar and a bird that helped him discover coffee.

The space looks more like a warehouse than a cafe, which boasts industrial style shelving racks, wooden work benches, and huge coffee grinders.

However, you would be mistaken to dismiss it, the food is refined and there is a reason these beans are stocked at cafes all over Melbourne.

Omar and the Marvellous Coffee Bird is located at 124 Gardenvale Road, Gardenvale, VIC 3185, +61 395 964 186. Open Mon-Fri 6am-4pm, Sat-Sun 7am-4pm.

MARKET LANE COFFEE PRAHAN MARKET

PHOTO: City Nomads

Market Lane Coffee in Prahran Market is the first of six excellent Market Lane cafes.

The original sits on the edge of the market and is the perfect pit stop during your veggie shopping.

Owner Fleur Studd, who also started Melbourne Coffee Merchants that imports for some of the best roasters in the city, is a household name in the local coffee scene.

If you're not sure what you like or want to discover something new, Fleur or one off her friendly baristas will be able to guide you.

Market Lane Coffee Prahran Market is located at Shop 13, Prahran Market 163 Commercial Road, South Yarra, VIC 3141, +61 398 047 434. Open Mon-Sat 7am-5am, Sun 8am-5am

SEVEN SEEDS

PHOTO: City Nomads

The famous Seven seeds is a very popular spot - rightly so as owners Mark and Bridget have stayed ahead of the curve.

The cafe offers up a wide variety of beans from the Americas, Africa, and Asia, brewed using a style that suits the profile of the beans.

The warehouse on Berkley Street in Carlton is stylishly fitted out with high exposed ceilings, a variety of different seating, and an open kitchen.

If you're in the city and can't make it out to Carlton drop in at either of their CBD branches: Traveller or Brother Baba Budan.

Seven Seeds is located at 114 Berkeley Street, Carlton, VIC 3053, +61 393 478 664. Open Mon-Sat 7am-5pm, Sun 8am-5pm.

ASSEMBLY CARLTON

PHOTO: City Nomads

You can almost walk past Assembly Carlton without realising it.

The unassuming cafe serves up equally great tea as they do coffee.

The shop has a relaxed minimalist vibe - all the effort goes into making awesome brews.

They use beautifully crafted brewing equipment from across the world and rare blends of tea and coffee - you can tell they take their brewing seriously.

Assembly Carlton is located at 60 Pelham Street, Carlton, VIC 3053. Open Mon-Fri 7am-4pm, Sat 8am-1pm.

INDUSTRY BEANS

PHOTO: City Nomads

On a Fitzroy backstreet you find the lively Industry Beans, a converted warehouse with plenty of seating and and a terrace out the front.

On weekends the place is buzzing so expect to wait for a table.

You can choose from nine different single origins and how you like your coffee brewed.

The roaster out back doesn't seem to stop so the space is constantly filled with a different beans freshly ground aroma.

The food is epic as well, with dishes such as smoked manchego omelette, beetroot and turmeric bagel, coffee rubbed wagyu burger and many more.

Also, everything is made in house from the bread, the butter, to the juices.

Industry Beans is located at Warehouse 3 62 Rose Street, Fitzroy, VIC 3065, +61 394 171 034. Open Mon-Fri 7am-4pm, Sat-Sun 8am-4pm.

PROUD MARY

PHOTO: City Nomads

This cafe occupies a sunny corner spot in an old factory warehouse.

These guys are purists, they have a custom six-head Synesso coffee machine to limit cross-contamination between different coffees.

You have a choice between two single origin house beans from Honduras and Ethiopia and several other different blends.

The coffee is served accompanied by a card with information about the producer and what tasting notes to expect.

If you can't get to this spot check out their other sites: Stagger Lee's and Aunty Peg's.

Proud Mary is located at 172 Oxford Street, Collingwood, VIC 3066, +61 394 175 930. Open Mon-Fri 7am-4pm, Sun-Sat 8am-4pm.

EVERYDAY MIDTOWN

You'll find Everyday Midtown tucked away on little Collins Street in the heart of the CBD.

With no chairs, it is set up for the city crowd pumping out takeaways.

Nevertheless, the Everyday number two has the same vibe as the original shop in Collingwood.

The coffee, all its own, is banging.

The house blend is Columbian and you can also try some interesting single origins from Honduras and Kenya.

If your having a busy day exploring the city this is a perfect place for a quick pick me up.

Everyday Midtown is located at 213 Little Collins Street, Melbourne, VIC 3000. Open Mon-Fri 7am-4pm, Sat 9am-3pm.

This article was first published in City Nomads.