Best cold brews in Singapore with islandwide delivery for your daily fuel-up

For the uninitiated, cold brew coffee is produced by soaking coffee beans in cold or room-temperature water for a minimum of 12 hours to extract sugars, oils and caffeine, instead of heat.

If you’re like us and need your caffeine fix daily – especially while working from home – cold brew is the way to go since they are usually smooth, with minimal acidity.

Whether it’s a dine-in or delivery, this list of places to get cold brewed coffee (and tea) in Singapore is sure to make your work days more bearable.

1. Strangers’ Reunion

Strangers’ Reunion has been serving up quality coffee since 2012, and this dedication to a good cuppa also extends to their bottled brews.

Their two main offerings – White Magic, the perfect creamy coffee blend, and Sea Salt Chocolate – are perfect for those looking for something sweeter with a savoury note. They’ve also added Matcha to the line-up recently.

All cold brew is priced at $6.90 each, with bundles of six going for $38.

Strangers’ Reunion is located at 33 – 35 Kampong Bahru Road, Singapore 169355. Open daily, from 9am – 6pm.

Stranger’s Reunion is also open for islandwide delivery daily, from 10am – 6pm.

2. Bootstrap Beverages

Hailing from Bali, Bootstrap Beverages has expanded into Jakarta, and now Singapore.

With a farm-to-bottle concept, the team uses 100 per cent Arabica coffee sourced sustainably from producers in the region.

They currently have six flavours, ranging from the standard Cold Brew Black to unique styles like Cold Brew Milk & Manuka Honey and Cold Brew Rooibos Orange Tea.

Each flavour is sold in boxes of six ($30-$39, 250ml each).

Want one of everything? Get a Bootstrap Mix Pack for $35 – they also have subscription boxes for consistent deliveries.

Bootstrap Beverages offers free delivery islandwide daily from 12.30pm – 6.30pm, 7.30pm – 10pm.

3. Chye Seng Huat Hardware

Coffee lovers will not be unfamiliar with Chye Seng Huat Hardware, the industrial warehouse turned coffee shop at Jalan Besar.

While their cold brew offerings might be limited compared to what you’ll find at their in-house espresso bar, they are nonetheless delicious.

Choose from a citrusy and floral Black Cold Brew ($7.50) with a peach finish or a rich chocolate and hazelnut White Cold Brew ($8.50).

Chye Seng Huat Hardware is located at 150 Tyrwhitt Road, Singapore 207563. Open daily, from 9am – 9pm.

Chye Seng Huat Hardware also offers delivery on GrabFood, Deliveroo and FOODHOOD here.

4. Parallel: Acai and Coffee

Parallel SG might be better known for their acai, but they also serve up one of the most affordable cold brews in town without compromising on quality.

Started in 2017 by two brothers, their brews are sold in 250ml bottles of six, starting at $25 for the Black Cold Brew.

For a creamier vegan option, try the Oat Milk Cold Brew ($29) or the Mocha Cold Brew ($27) for a richer chocolatey taste.

If you prefer not to commit to one flavour, they have a mix and match options too.

Parallel SG is located at Raffles City Shopping Centre, 252 North Bridge Road, #B1-68, Singapore 179103.

Open from Mon – Fri, 8am – 10pm, and Sat – Sun, 11am – 9pm.

Parallel SG delivers islandwide on Mon – Fri, 12pm – 7pm.

5. Dutch Colony Coffee Co.

Sourcing and roasting every bean themselves, Dutch Colony Coffee Co. puts their heart and soul into every single cup.

They offer a line up of bottled brews best enjoyed chilled, with the standard Chilled Black or White ($8.50 and $9.50) alongside Matcha ($10.50) and a caffeine free Chilled Chocolate ($9.50).

Each bottle is 500ml – definitely more than enough to get you through the day.

Dutch Colony Coffee Co. has outlets at Frankel Avenue, UE Square Mall and Fusionopolis One.

Details of Dutch Colony Coffee Co.’s outlets and delivery services can be found here.

6. No Sleep Club

As their name suggests, No Sleep Club will provide you with more than enough caffeine to wake up.

A day-to-night concept along Keong Saik Road, they serve up tasty grub, delicious cocktails, and excellent coffee.

Aside from the usual black and white brews, they have Hojicha ($7 for 125ml, $15 for 325ml) and Chai ($7 for 125ml, $15 for 325ml) – and the options of adding oat milk and donut milk to your brew.

No Sleep Club is located at 20 Keong Saik Road, Singapore 089127. Open from Wed – Sat, 4pm – 10.30pm.

No Sleep Club is also offering pick up and islandwide delivery from Tues – Sun, 11am – 4pm. Closed on Mon.

7. Tim Chew

Brewing at home, Tim Chew uses his knowledge of bartending in creating his recipes, resulting in a smoother drink with minimal acidity and bitterness.

Besides his Black Cold Brew ($25, 700ml), Tim’s White Brew ($28, 700ml) is much creamier as he soaks the beans directly in milk.

He also switches his blends every two weeks, which means you’ll get something new ever so often.

And he’s just released three new items – Dirty Matcha ($6, 200ml) and Dirty Chai ($6, 200ml) where coffee is added to matcha and chai, and the Cold Brew Mocha ($6, 150ml).

Tim Chew delivers islandwide daily, with a minimum of two packs. Orders open on Tues evening and close on Sun, 11pm.

8. Tolido’s Espresso Nook

Created specially for those staying at home, Tolido’s Espresso Nook’s Circuit Waker Cold Brew Coffee ($5.50) makes waking up early a little more bearable.

Try their brand new Great White Cold Brew ($6.50) as well, for unsweetened creamy goodness.

Tolido’s Espresso Nook is located at 462 Crawford Lane, #01-63, Singapore 190462.

Open for self-collection on Mon, Wed – Fri, 8.30am – 4pm, and Sat – Sun, 9.30am – 6pm. Closed Tues.

Tolido’s Espresso Nook also offers islandwide delivery from Mon, Wed – Fri, 9am – 4pm, and Sat – Sun, 10am – 6pm.

9. Double Up Coffee

A new hotspot for coffee lovers, Double Up Coffee opened in February this year. Sourcing their beans from local coffee roasters Bearded Bella, this Bugis café serves up delicious coffee alongside unusual drinks.

Aptly titled Knockout! ($11, 6-8 serves), their cold brew concentrate is strong and smooth.

Feeling adventurous? Check out their other offerings, from homemade ginger beer Yung Ginger ($7) to Pineapple Express ($7), a fermented pineapple bevvy.

Double Up Coffee is located at 7 Jalan Klapa, Singapore 199319. Open from Wed – Mon, 10am – 6pm. Closed Tues.

Double Up Coffee deliver islandwide on Tue, Thu, and Sat.

10. Old Hen Coffee Bar

One of the pioneers of the cold brew craze in Singapore, Old Hen Coffee Bar has been serving up their signatures since 2014.

Their Black Cold Brew ($6.50, 330ml) is light and citrusy while their more popular White Cold Brew ($6.90, 330ml) is creamy and nutty.

If you’re more interested in teas, look out for flavours like Irish Breakfast to Pandan Hojicha ($6).

Old Hen Coffee Bar is located at 88 Rangoon Road, #01-03, Singapore 218374. Open daily, from 9.30am – 6.30pm.

Old Hen Coffee Bar also offers islandwide delivery daily, from 10am – 7pm.

11. Candour Coffee

With 16 different types of bottled cold brews, Candour Coffee will leave you spoilt for choice.

Coffee lovers can stick to the regular black and white brews, or try a more unique Sea Salt Caramel Coffee.

Their latte selection is no different, with intriguing options like Vanilla Rose and Earl Grey Lavender.

And finally aside from the classic Japanese matcha, expect fruitier options such as Lychee Oolong or opt for an earthy Sencha.

All bottled are priced at $6.50 for 300ml.

Candour Coffee is located at 72 Duxton Road, Singapore 089531. Open for islandwide delivery daily from 12pm – 8pm.

12. Dapper Coffee

Hidden on the second level of Amoy Street, Dapper Coffee has yet to open for business in Phase 2 but the cosy café is delivering their bottled specialty drinks.

Check out Unicorn Tears ($55, 6 bottles), a sweet lemony drink that shimmers blue – perfect for your next Instagram story.

And if that isn’t sparkly enough, Gold Brew ($55, 6 bottles) is a single origin Ethiopian Yirgachaffe coffee with edible gold dust.

Dapper Coffee is located at 73 Amoy Street, Singapore 069892. Open for self-collection from Mon – Fri, 8am – 1am, and Sat – Sun, 6pm – 1am.

Dapper Coffee delivers islandwide daily from 3pm – 6pm.

13. Café Cartisan

Known for providing artisanal coffee cart services for events and functions, this Melbourne-inspired café is now delivering their signature brews for your drinking pleasure.

They have a fun range of brews, starting with their best sellers: Earl Grey Chocolate and Sea Salt Hojicha Latte.

Not only that, they offer a variety of plant-based options like Magic Coffee Bomb, made with soy and purple rice-based milk and Honey Macadamia Milk. All bottles priced at $6.90.

Café Cartisan offers islandwide delivery daily.

14. Brew Brothers

Starting out from home and learning from various coffee spots across town, Brew Brothers finally opened their doors last month and currently offers two brews.

The Black Cold Brew ($5.50) is smooth and refreshing, with notes of lavender, while the White Cold Brew ($6.50) is made with oat milk – evident in the nuttier aftertaste. Order the Bro-Pack ($11.50) to try them both.

Brew Brothers delivers islandwide every Wed evening and Sat afternoon.

Orders are open every Sun at 12pm.

This article was first published in City Nomads.