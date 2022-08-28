Best contemporary art galleries to visit in Bali to surround yourself with creative minds

Home to the oceanfront resorts of Uluwatu and terraced rice paddies in Canggu, Bali’s sandy beaches and lush greenery are testament to the island’s natural beauty.

However, it’s also home to local artisans, painters and visionaries, as seen by the many art galleries dotting the island. Some of them are dedicated solely to the craft while some of them share spaces with cafes and hotels. Here are our picks of the best contemporary art galleries in Bali for an artsy day out!

Feliz’Eye Art Painting Gallery & Concept Store

PHOTO: Feliz’Eye Art Painting Gallery & Concept Store

Previously known as ReservoArt Gallery, Feliz’Eye Art Painting Gallery & Concept Store retains the same old passion and eye for art. First launched in 2007, the space has hosted artworks by over 50 local & international artists over the years – and they’re not planning to stop anytime soon.

Their range is diverse too; from original paintings to homeware and even apparel, you’re bound to find something you like. Think Asiatic and traditional Balinese paintings, abstract and figurative styles of art, and contemporary creations by the likes of Kiem Liang and Dimitri Zoellin.

Feliz’Eye Art Painting Gallery & Concept Store is located at Jl. Kayu Jati No.12, Kerobokan Kelod, Kuta Utara, Kabupaten Badung, Bali 80361 (near Mexicola), p. +62 811 3865 101.

Crate Gallery

PHOTO: Crate Gallery

Located near the centre of Canggu, Crate Café has dedicated some of the space to a gallery extension, where simple grey concrete walls and modern interiors provide artists a platform to showcase their work and connect with people.

This hub for contemporary creatives houses a concept store, Crate Concept, and Crate Lounge. Past exhibitions at Crate Gallery include Rik Lee’s illustration show Some Girls, the Brooklyn On Filmexhibit by Yasmin Suteja, and ax exposition of minimalist tattoo works by Steve Marlon.

Crate Gallery is located at Jl. Canggu Padang Linjong, Canggu, p. +62 812 3894 3040. Open 6am – 5pm daily.

Nyaman Gallery

PHOTO: Nyaman Gallery

Nyaman Gallery, in the heart of Seminyak, has been an elegant and cozy home to emerging Bali-based contemporary artists for the past six years. Walk in and be greeted by a marvellous selection of Indonesian primitive art and décor alongside the artists featured, including Australian printmaker YOKII, street artist QUINT, and illustrator BunnyBone.

The friendly gallery team is present to answer any questions, and don’t miss out on the exotic Balinese sculptures displayed on the second floor. They’re currently expanding their space to accommodate creative workshops and more exhibition space, so stay tuned to learn more.

Nyaman Gallery is located at Jl. Basangkasa No.88, Seminyak, p. +62 823 40319860. Open 9am-9pm daily.

Tonyraka Contemporary and Modern Art

PHOTO: TonyRaka

Established in 1968 as Raka Gallery by former wood carver A.A Gede Raka Wurayuda, the name changed in 1997 when his son A.A Bagus Tony Hartawan took the reins. TonyRaka today is a cultural platform representing mainly Indonesian artists such as I Made Wiradana, Eddie Hara, and Ketut Susena, as the growth of the local art scene remains its main focus.

On top of hosting exhibitions like The Choreography of Cutting; a solo exhibition by Sally Smart, TONYRAKA has also participated in major art expos such as Art Stage Jakarta in 2017 and Singapore Contemporary Art Show in 2016.

TONYRAKA Contemporary and Modern Art is located at Jl. Raya Mas No.86 Mas Kedewatan, Ubud, p. +62 898 0780006. Open Mon-Thurs 9am – 5pm, Fri-Sun 9am – 8pm.

The Slow Gallery

PHOTO: The Slow Gallery

Not only is this island-chic spot known for its 12 luxurious suites, the restaurant by Chef Robbin Holgrem, and its proximity to local pubs and Echo Beach, The Slow is currently one of the most hyped about gallery spaces in Bali.

This is mostly due to its private collection of featured artworks by the likes of Chris Searl, Kate Bellm, and Roman Kimin Yang on the restaurant walls and spaces available for event and exhibition bookings.

The Slow is located at Jl. Pantai Batu Bolong No.97, Canggu, p. +62 811 3899009.

Sudakara Art Space

PHOTO: Sudakara Art Space

Sanur’s art scene has been enriched by creative hubs and casual galleries such as Rumah Sanur and Ghostbird + Swoon, but then, there was Sudakara Art Space.

Tucked away in the gorgeous Sudamala complex amidst the suites & villas, Sudakara is no stranger to controversial subjects like gender, identity, sexuality and violence, evident from their celebration of feminist artist I Gusti Ayu Kadek Murniasih. Sudakara Art Space also works closely with Ketemu Project, a visual arts collective and social enterprise hybrid based in Bali and Singapore.

Sudakara Art Space is located at Jl. Sudalama No.20, Sanur, p. +62 361 288555. Open 7am-11pm daily.

Studio Eksotika

PHOTO: Studio Eksotika

Inspired by the dimly-lit listening venues in Tokyo’s back alleys and basements, Studio Eksotika is a six-seat audiophile bar blasting tunes from 70s Indonesian disco and psych to Japanese jazz and new-age.

They host killer contemporary art exhibitions from rising artists all around the world as well, such as the debut art show by Bujang Rimba, a fund-raising art show for Lombok, and a showcase of Lucas and Sons’ handcrafted surfboards during RESIN FOUNDRY. The best part? Studio Eksotika never separates music from art so expect rad music gigs from contributing DJs at every exhibition opening.

Studio Eksotika is located AT Jl. Petitenget No.51, Seminyak, p. +62 361 4737979. Open 9am – 6pm daily.

Spacecraft Gallery

PHOTO: Spacecraft Gallery

Curated by Arya Waworuntu, this mobile art gallery pops up all over Bali to spotlight the works of artists both local and international.

Hosting exhibitions everywhere from skate-bowl restaurant Loco by Nature to in the jungles of Ubud at FLOCK, Spacecraft Gallery has worked with the likes of Australian artist Rowan E Cassidy, Isabell Fürbaß (also known as Hyper Bunny), and Bali-native Ijal Mariachi to give life to exhibitions that explore concept of psychology, mythology, and all manners of identity through breathtaking visual art. You’ll want to keep an eye on this one.

Spacecraft Gallery’s mobile gallery can be found on their website. Studio browsing is by appointment only through +62 812 3936 4408.

This article was first published in City Nomads.