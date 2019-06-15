Best credit card GSS promotions

The Great Singapore Sale may not be as huge an affair as, say, 11.11 or Black Friday, but I doubt anyone's complaining about any excuse to shop.

While the "official" Great Singapore Sale 2019 dates are from 21 June to 28 July 2019, some banks have already started rolling out a small onslaught of GSS promo codes and discounts, for both online and offline shopping.

Let's find out what GSS promotions your favourite credit card has to offer, shall we?

GREAT SINGAPORE SALE 2019 - BEST CREDIT CARD PROMOTIONS

Photo: MoneySmart



UOB CREDIT CARD PROMOTIONS - MUJI, TAOBAO, SEPHORA, BOOK DEPOSITORY

UOB's got some of the best credit card promotions right now, which is great news if you just got one of their newly (re)launched cards, the UOB KrisFlyer credit card and UOB Lady's Card.

UOB's landing page for fashion and beauty-related credit card privileges is chock full of Great Singapore Sale offers, with a wide array of boutique brands, blogshops, lingerie stores and makeup/beauty shops.