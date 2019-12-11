Best cruise deals and promotions in Singapore 2019

Whether you’re preparing for a year-end getaway or a summer vacation, there’s no shortage of cruise options for you to choose from.
With the abundance of onboard amenities, you’ll be hard-pressed to not be entertained here.
You don’t necessarily have to fork out a fortune to afford such an experience either.
Here’s a round-up of the best cruise deals and promotions in Singapore for you to embark on an epic voyage with your nearest and dearest without breaking the bank.
ROYAL CARIBBEAN INTERNATIONAL
Take advantage of Royal Caribbean International’s most affordable cruise packages such as the three-night cruise to Port Klang and Malacca.
On this cruise, you’ll be onboard Voyager of the Seas (which is packed with giant high-speed waterslides, an ice-skating rink, a laser tag arena, and a surf simulator), departing from Singapore to tour Kuala Lumpur’s Port Klang and Malacca before returning back home. Alternatively, take the five-night Spice of Southeast Asia cruise that will cover locations such as Port Klang, Penang and Phuket. Here, you’ll get to experience Royal Caribbean International’s Quantum of the Seas, a lavish ship with 15 restaurants, a bespoke bar where the cocktails are made by an automaton, and the world’s highest viewing deck on a ship. This package costs from $391 if you depart on December 9, 2019. DREAM CRUISES Genting Dream, the cruise ship of Dream Cruises, is an award-winning stunner. The ultra-luxurious vessel boasts a Zouk nightclub, complete with cosmic bowling alleys, a rock climbing wall, a mini golf course, and a mega waterslide, among other things—basically the stuff of dreams. SEABOURN Among Seabourn’s multiple vessels, Seabourn Ovation stands out as an ultra-luxurious treat with 300 suites and a slew of onboard amenities from fine-dining joints to a spa that will make the journey as satisfying as the destination. Likewise, Seabourn Encore has won awards such as Best New Ship at the Cruise International British Cruise Awards, which makes getting onboard a no-brainer. AZAMARA Azamara features three ships – Azamara Journey, Azamara Quest, and Azamara Pursuit – that are just the right size, so you’ll be treated to a more personal experience while indulging in every luxury you’ll ever need. For instance, get a taste of Broadway at the onboard cabaret, and party it up in white at Azamara’s White Night soirees. This article was first published in SingSaver.com.sg.
Promotion
Offer Period
Details
Save up to $700 on qualifying voyages with Visa
January 22, 2019 to December 31, 2019
Enter the promo code, “RCVG019”, to redeem.
You may also receive complimentary spa credit, a bottle of wine, free pre-paid gratuities of up to $378 per couple, and/or up to $400 savings per stateroom.
Book a premium suite to receive a complimentary dinner for two. Children booked as the third or fourth guest in premium suites will also get a free soda package.
Additional 5% off for the first and second guests when you book with HSBC credit cards.
August 2019 to May 31, 2020
Applicable for any Balcony and Deluxe stateroom booking.
Promotion
Offer Period
Details
Free base fare for the second guest on a cruise on Genting Dream
Booking period: Till November 5, 2019
Sailing period: Till November 6, 2019
Get an additional $200 off per cabin booked with Citi credit cards.
Book a two-night weekend cruise on Genting Dream to receive 20% off the base fare.
Booking period: Till November 7, 2019
Sailing period: Till November 8, 2019
The discount only applies for the first and second guests.
Children aged 12 and below can travel for free, as the third and fourth guests in each Balcony or Balcony Deluxe stateroom.
Booking period: Till November 3, 2019
Sailing period: From November 24 to December 29, 2019
Children aged 13 and above get a 50% discount.
Book the Palace suite before November 7, 2019, to get 15% off for the base fare of the first and second guests.
Booking period: Till April 2, 2020
Sailing period: From November 10, 2019 to April 3, 2020
Applicable to Genting Dream cruises.
The Palace suite comes with 24-hour butler concierge services, access to the VIP lounge at the terminal with priority check-in, access to the private pool deck, shore excursions, and set meal entitlements at six specialty restaurants.
30% off on two-night Friday sailings from Singapore.
Booking period: Till April 2, 2020
Sailing period: From November 15, 2019 to April 3, 2020
The discount only applies for the first and second guests.
40% off for a seven-night cruise from Singapore to Hong Kong on March 15, 2020.
Booking period: Till December 31, 2019
$100 off per cabin with a FlyCruise package, booked with a UOB Lady’s Card.
Booking period: Till December 31, 2019
Promotion
Offer Period
Details
Book a cruise as part of the Set Sail Event 2019 to receive a 50% reduced deposit, complimentary Veranda Suite upgrades, up to $500 shipboard credit per suit, up to $1,000 air credit per person, a 300-minute Internet package, and up to 15% savings on combination cruises.
Till November 20, 2019
In addition, book a penthouse or premium suite to get $1,000 shipboard credit and an unlimited Internet package per suite.
Applicable to select cruises, such as the seven-day Orchid Isles Escape, travelling from Singapore to Bali.
Solo travellers can enjoy a reduced single supplement starting at 25% above current fares on select cruises and suite categories.
Between November 27, 2019, and April 17, 2020.
Select voyages include the 22-day cruise from Singapore to Dubai on the Seabourn Ovation, which departs on March 14, 2020; the 18-day cruise from Singapore to Dubai on the Seabourn Encore, which departs on April 17, 2020; and the 24-day cruise from Singapore to Sydney on the Seabourn Encore, which departs on November 27, 2019.
Promotion
Offer Period
Details
If you’re new to Azamara, book your next voyage during the first half of your cruise to receive up to $300 worth of onboard credit.
Ongoing
First-time guests will also get a 3% discount.
Solo travellers only have to pay the double occupancy fares for a single person.
Ongoing
Get 25% off certain cruises and 50% off stateroom fares on transoceanic journeys to South America and South Africa.
Book back-to-back cruises and get complimentary onboard credit of up to $400 per stateroom.
Ongoing
