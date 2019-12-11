Best cruise deals and promotions in Singapore 2019

Whether you’re preparing for a year-end getaway or a summer vacation, there’s no shortage of cruise options for you to choose from.

With the abundance of onboard amenities, you’ll be hard-pressed to not be entertained here.

You don’t necessarily have to fork out a fortune to afford such an experience either.

Here’s a round-up of the best cruise deals and promotions in Singapore for you to embark on an epic voyage with your nearest and dearest without breaking the bank.

ROYAL CARIBBEAN INTERNATIONAL

Take advantage of Royal Caribbean International’s most affordable cruise packages such as the three-night cruise to Port Klang and Malacca.