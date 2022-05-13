The best cup noodles to pack when you're travelling overseas

Imagine this: You're one week plus into your holiday in Europe, and after eating schnitzels and rosti the entire trip, your tastebuds are craving for something familiar.

Enter the mighty instant cup noodle. So easy to prepare: just add boiling water and it's like you're back home… for 15 minutes of intense slurping deliciousness.

What are the best cup noodles in Singapore? Here are our hot favourites (some, literally hot) which you can find at your nearest supermarket and stuff into your luggage before your flight.

Maggi Kari Hot Mealz

Level of spiciness: 4/5

Ease of prep: 4/5

The original (OG), the king of kings, the one we all remember growing up with - now in a bigger form factor. It's that same ol' nostalgic curry taste, but now with a little bit of seasoning oil. It is hard to go wrong when you choose to pack Maggi Kari.

Nissin Laksa

Level of spiciness: 4/5

Ease of prep: 4/5

When you really want something local, nothing beats the shiok kick you get from laksa. This even includes tau pok inside. Broth is nice and creamy, the only sian part is trying to squeeze all the laksa paste out from that dang packet.

Nissin Spicy Seafood

Level of spiciness: 3/5

Ease of prep: 5/5

Contrary to its name, it's not super spicy at all. The best part about this cup is that you don't need to tear out any individually wrapped ingredients - everything is already in the cup, ready for hot water. Tasty and full of flavour.

Nissin Irvins Salted Egg

Level of spiciness: 1/5

Ease of prep: 4/5

You must be thinking, "Ha? Salted egg noodles???" But this combination actually works well. The mee pok noodles pair well with the rich and creamy salted egg sauce, and the result is surprisingly not jelak. There's a spicy version too.

Mi Sedaap Mi Goreng

Level of spiciness: 1/5

Ease of prep: 2/5

What's better than Mi Sedaap Mi Goreng? The instant version in a cup! It's just like the classic in the packet, with fried shallots and thick sweet kecap manis (soy sauce). If only it was easier to drain the water away.

Nissin U.F.O Osaka Takoyaki

Level of spiciness: 1/5

Ease of prep: 3/5

There are a few flavours under the U.F.O line, but this one really manages to taste like Takoyaki in instant noodle form.

Tip: cut a small hole in the mayo packet so you can control how much want to squeeze out. The U.F.O line also has a simple, easy way to drain the water - just peel the lid from the other end.

Samyang Cheese Hot Chicken Flavor Ramen

Level of spiciness: 4/5

Ease of prep: 3/5

Mention "Samyang", and confirm you're thinking "wah, spicy noodles sia". But when you add cheese, tell you ah, it's like the taste got elevated to atas status. In one mouthful, you get the creaminess of the cheese plus the extra spicy kick simultaneously and in equal measure.

Hai Chi Jia Suan La Fen (sour-spicy noodles)

Level of spiciness: 5/5

Ease of prep: 2/5

With six individually packed ingredients (including the noodles), this 2020 viral hit snack can be a bit leceh to prep. But it's worth all the trouble - the numbing mala sensation and silky smooth glass noodles are so so good.

If you can't handle the heat, then don't put in so much chilli oil - but you'll be missing out, confirm.

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.