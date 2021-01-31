Best dance classes and studios in Singapore

Was your New Year resolution to “be more physically active ” or “pick up a new hobby “? Well, dance classes might be the solution.

Community, mentorship and, well, class packages are all great ways to hold yourself accountable and stay consistent enough to actually stick to something. Here are our favourite dance classes in Singapore to get you grooving.

1. Converge Studios

As part of Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre's (SCCC) RE·MIX 2k21 Programme, and in collaboration with O School,... Posted by Converge Studios on Sunday, January 17, 2021

Converge Studios is one of Singapore’s biggest and most popular studios for contemporary styles of dance. Located in the CBD, this studio is open to dances of various levels and experiences.

There are 50 open classes a week to choose from, teaching Locking, Popping, Jazz Funk, Hip Hop, Contemporary and more. With more than 40 instructors, you’re sure to find a class and teacher you love here.

Converge Studios is located at 137 Cecil Street #02-01, Singapore 069537, p. +65 6221 7980. They are open from Mon – Fri, 5pm – 10.30pm, and Sat – Sun, 11am – 5pm.

2. Legacy Dance Co.

Legacy Dance Co. has built quite a reputation, with open classes, courses, private classes and a diverse group of instructors dealing in Hip Hop, Lyrical, Popping, Locking and Waacking, and more. What sets this studio apart is their Legacy Experience, a dance programme for youth to develop their skills over four and a half years.

This long-term mentorship offers comprehensive training across various street dance styles and is open to dancers of all levels. It’s a great option if you’re looking to invest into developing real skills, but you can commit a term at a time.

Legacy Dance Co. is located at Marina Square, 6 Raffles Blvd, #03-03, Singapore 039594. Open Mon – Fri, 6.30pm – 9pm, and Saturday, 2.30pm – 7pm. Closed Sun.

3. Dance En Motion

First Post of 2021, our elite team of fun loving Instructors from En Motion wish all lovely students a great Dancing... Posted by En Motion Dance School on Thursday, January 7, 2021

This vibrant dance community in Orchard focuses on social dancing styles like the Salsa, Bachata, and Afro. Offering group classes as well as private, this school offers the opportunity to work with instructors who have won awards and competitions locally and worldwide.

If you’ve always wanted to learn how to set a dancefloor on fire, this is your place – bring a friend or a loved one and learn how to shimmy together.

Dance En Motion is located at #03-05/05A Cineleisure Orchard, 8 Grange Road, Singapore 239695, p. +65 9159 7811. Open Mon – Fri, 1pm – 10pm, Sat, 12pm – 10pm and Sun, 1pm – 8pm.

4. Dancepointe Academy

Dancepointe is perhaps best known for offering ballet classes for children, but did you know they do classes for adults as well? This school and its affiliated organisations offer classes in Contemporary Dance, Jazz Funk, Street Dance, Urban and even K-Pop.

They’ve won awards locally and internationally for their competition teams, making Dancepointe a great one-stop option for multiple styles of dance.

Dancepointe has multiple locations. Check their website for more details.

5. Odissi Classical Dance

Odissi is one of the eight classical dance forms of India, focusing on the independent movement of the head, chest and pelvis. Learn this ancient dance style (and the oldest suriviving dance form of India!) from Tapur Ghosh, who trained under veteran dance gurus in India.

Ghosh has been performing Odissi classical dance for over two decades, with a Bachelor’s in Odissi Dance. This is a great way to get in touch with Indian culture and learn a unique skill.

Odissi Classical Dance is located at Blk 262, Serangoon Central Drive, Singapore 550262, p. +65 9191 7420. Classes by appointment.

6. Cheng Ballet

It’s past the first mid-week of the year. Happy to see everyone streaming back to the studio. 😍 Ever ready to help... Posted by Cheng Ballet Academy on Wednesday, January 6, 2021

This ballet academy offers ballet classes for the young and old. Adults are welcome to open classes and will learn from foundation to intermediate levels from top-notch, award-winning instructors. There are Pointe classes, Contemporary Dance classes and Floor Barre.

If you’ve always wanted to dabble in the beautiful art of ballet, you’ll definitely get a comprehensive education here.

Cheng Ballet is located at 204 Bt Timah Road, #04-00 Boon Liew Building, Singapore 229863, p. +65 6235 8353. Check their class schedule for open class timings.

7. Dance Arts Singapore

𝟚𝟘𝟚𝟘 has been challenging year for everyone, and in the field of dance education we want to thank all our teachers and... Posted by Dance Arts Singapore on Monday, December 21, 2020

This established dance school has been around for almost three decades, teaching dance to children and adults in many genres. Learn Ballet, Jazz, Tap, Hip-Hop, and more here – their comprehensive syllabus makes sure there are classes for all levels and all genres.

They’ve also got more general fitness classes like Kickboxing and Pilates available, if you want to get your heart rate up and your physical conditioning in better shape.

Dance Arts Singapore is located at 520 North Bridge Road, Wisma Alsagoff, Level 4, Singapore 188742, p.+65 6338 2124. Open Mon – Fri, 3pm – 8.30pm, Sat, 9am – 5.30pm, and Sun, 12pm – 5.30pm.

This article was first published in City Nomads.