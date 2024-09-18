Best deals for F1 Singapore 2024: All-day buffets, free-flow alcohol, race simulators, and more

The Formula 1 (F1) Singapore race is often considered the hardest F1 race of the season. "If you survive Singapore, then you're fit for anything else in Formula 1!" says Spanish F1 driver Carlos Sainz (yes, that Ferrari driver who recently got robbed in Milan!).

But the race isn't the only thing that's hot-so are the deals and promotions during the Grand Prix season.

Whether you're currently living and breathing F1 or don't give a hoot about anything other than the inconvenience of the Marina Bay road closures, there's a whole host of F1 dining deals and exclusive promotions that many of us can enjoy. Not to mention the other fringe events and discounts-12per cent off flights and a up to 50per cent off buffets, anyone?

This is your ultimate guide to the best F1 Singapore 2024 deals and promotions, including all-you-can-eat buffet dining deals, a racing simulator in a bar, and free-flow alcohol.

F1 Singapore 2024: Dining deals and discounts

1. 1-Arden: 20% off for F1 race ticket holders, 50per cent off drinks, complimentary Race Simulator

Celebrate the F1 season at 1-Arden's stunning rooftop garden, designed with a circuit-like layout for an immersive experience. From Sept 13 to 22, 2024, enjoy 10 days of day-to-night activities with a focus on sustainability.

Highlights include a Race Simulator on Sept 13 and 14, 2024 (complimentary with Peroni bucket purchase), 50 per cent off drinks when you bring your own tumbler, and a 20 per cent discount for race ticket holders. Sip on GPSS-themed cocktails ($18++ per glass) or try a cocktail flight ($48++). Don't miss out on the live music and race-inspired vibes!

1-Arden

Phone : 9837 8248

Address : 88 Market Street CapitaSpring, #51-01, Singapore 048948

2. 1-Atico: 20% off dining for race ticket holders

Get ready to celebrate the biggest race in Singapore at 1-Atico, where breathtaking, unobstructed views set the stage for an unforgettable experience. From Sept 16 to 22, 2024, enjoy an exclusive Race Week Discount while indulging in curated cocktails, mocktails, and a luxurious High Tea set.

Tourists can enjoy extra perks-simply show your passport or GPSS ticket for special discounts on food. Whether you're a local or visiting from afar, 1-Atico's stunning skyline views and exclusive offers make it the perfect spot to soak in the F1 excitement.

1-Atico

WhatsApp : (65) 8028 1489

Phone : (65) 6970 2039

Address : 2 Orchard Turn, Level 55 & 56, Singapore 238801

3. CÉ LA VI: Race Weekend Brunch

Kick off your F1 weekend in style at The Race Weekend Brunch at CÉ LA VI, happening on Sept 21, 2024 from 12 pm to 4 pm. Zoom up to the 57th floor of Marina Bay Sands and indulge in a 3-course menu, complete with free-flow Veuve Clicquot champagne. As you savour your meal, enjoy live DJ sets, captivating dance performances, and vibrant F1-themed decor.

Packages are available for $188++ (with alcoholic beverages) or $148++ (with non-alcoholic drinks), and children under 12 can enjoy à la carte options. Seats are limited, so don't forget to secure yours by making a booking online.

CÉ LA VI

Phone : +65 6508 2188

Address : Level 57, Marina Bay Sands SkyPark, Hotel Tower 3, 1 Bayfront Avenue, 018971

4. Dragonfly Bar: Formula 1 Week

Dragonfly, a newly opened cocktail bar located on the first floor of Vibe Hotel, is bringing feather boas and soulful music to the high-octane F1 weekend.

From Sept 18 to 22, 2024, visit Dragonfly for a burlesque spectacle, guest shifts by acclaimed New York flair bartender Andrei Ichin, and soulful vocals by Myra V. For an F1 experience that is exhilarating, decadent, and jazzy at at once, Dragonfly is the place to be.

Dragonfly

Phone : 8088 6525

Address : 24 Mount Elizabeth, #01-05 Vibe Hotel, Singapore 228518

5. Harry's: Eat. Play. Race.

From Sept 12 to 22, 2024, head to Harry's Boat Quay or Harry's Cuppage for the ultimate F1 experience with their Eat. Play. Race promotion. Dine in between 6 to 10 pm, and for every $50 spent in a single receipt, you'll get a ticket to try your hand at their F1 Racing Simulator. Spend $100 for two tickets!

Challenge yourself on cutting-edge simulators powered by Razer, Legion of Racers, and Next Level Racing, and compete for a spot on the leaderboard. The top 3 fastest racers will win fantastic prizes, including a Razer BlackShark V2 HyperSpeed headset (worth $205.90) and $100 in Harry's vouchers for the first-place winner.

Harry's Boat Quay

Phone : 8268 8243

Address : 28 Boat Quay, Singapore 049818

Harry's Cuppage

Phone : 8268 8259

Address : 17/19 Cuppage Rd, Singapore 229450

6. LeVeL33: Live F1 race action and F1 Group Sharing Menu

What would it be like to experience one the hardest F1 races in the world from the world's highest urban microbrewery?

Experience exactly that LeVeL33 this Grand Prix season. From Sept 20 to 22, 2024, catch the live action on multiple screens, complete with live commentary, while enjoying breathtaking views of the track.

For an unforgettable dining experience, the minimum spend is $158++ per guest for indoor seating (from 5 pm onwards), or elevate your experience on the terrace with a minimum spend of $258++ per guest.

Enjoy the thrill of the race while indulging in their F1 group sharing menu ($168++ per pax), featuring 35 Day Dry Aged Westholme Wagyu Porterhouse, Mango & Rum Roasted Pineapple Tart, and more.

LeVeL33

Phone : +65 6834-3133

Address : 8 Marina Boulevard #33-01, Marina Bay Financial Centre Tower 1 Singapore 018981

7. Mashi No Mashi: Ready Set Mashi Formula 1 feast

This F1 weekend, tuck into the world's first and only 100per cent wagyu ramen right here in Singapore with Mashi No Mashi's Ready Set Mashi promotion.

From Sept 20 to 22, 2024, indulge in their famous wagyujiro ramen (U.P. $35++), plus enjoy free-flow alcoholic beverages and complimentary sides with bundles for groups of four or more. Catch the race live on-screen, grab exclusive merchandise, and join the voting contest to win if your favourite team triumphs!

For $80++ per set, you get:

1x wagyujiro ramen (U.P. $35++)

Any choice of 1x dim sum (U.P. $8++ to $15++)

Free-flow alcoholic beverages for 1 pax (capped at 1 hour) (U.P. $12++ to $20++ for 1 alcoholic beverage)

If you dine in a group of 4, 6 or 8, you also get 1, 2 or 3 free sides respectively.

Mashi No Mashi

Address : 124 Beach Road, #01-04, Guoco Midtown, Singapore 189771

8. MO BAR: Singapore Night Race Specials

From Sept 20 to 22, 2024, make a pit stop at MO BAR for front row seats to the Singapore Night Race, accompanied by unlimited house wines, beers, and cocktails.

Enjoy premium Bacardi spirits like Grey Goose and Bombay Sapphire Premier Cru, alongside gourmet platters featuring delicious bites such as Kurobuta Pork Burgers, Seafood on Ice, and Laksa Fries.

Race Night packages start at $1,200++ for tables of 4, or enjoy standing spots at $88++ with a complimentary glass of champagne.

Indulge in exclusive pass-around canapes and sharing platters as you watch the action unfold on the track. With MO BAR's stunning trackside views and luxurious offerings, it's the perfect spot to celebrate the thrill of F1 in style.

MO BAR

Phone : 6885 3500

Venue : Mandarin Oriental, Singapore, Level 3

Address : 5 Raffles Ave., Singapore 039797

9. NUSS Suntec City Guild House: 25% off selected menu items

NUS graduates can head to the National University of Singapore Society (NUSS) Suntec City Guild House to "taste the thrill" this F1 Singapore 2024 season.

On Sept 21 and 22, visit The Bistro to get 25 per cent off selected dishes, including Asian delights like Hainanese Pork Chop, and Western fusion dishes like baked gochujang Norwegian salmon.

Feeling thirsty? During the F1 weekend, enjoy discounted drinks all day at The Bar. These include $19 for two pints of Guinness and $88 for a bottle of Singleton 12 Years Old.

NUSS Suntec City Guild House

Phone : 6395 6628

Address : Kent Ridge Guild House, 9 Kent Ridge Drive, Singapore 119241

10. Wildseed Café: Speed & Splendour High Tea Set

Race into the F1 season with Wildseed Cafe's Speed & Splendour High Tea Set, available from 1 to Sept 30, 2024, 2 - 430 pm. At just $68+ for two diners, indulge in treats like Anzac Biscuit Sandwiches, ondeh ondeh tarts, chilli crab kueh pie tee, pandan churros with garlic aioli, and a selection of kuehs from Rempapa Kuehs. Wash it all down with your choice of coffee or tea.

Additionally, from Sept 13 to 22, 2024, visit any 2 Wildseed Cafe locations and receive a complimentary Cake of the Day. The F1-themed high tea set is available at Wildseed Cafe at 1-Flowerhill, The Alkaff Mansion, and The Summerhouse.

Wildseed Cafe @ 1-Flowerhill

Phone : 9630 3287

Address : 6 Imbiah Rd, 099696

Wildseed Cafe @ The Alkaff Mansion

Phone : 8126 8484

Address : 10 Telok Blangah Green, Singapore 109178

Wildseed Cafe @ The Summerhouse

Phone : 8126 7524

Address : 3 Park Ln, Level 1A Seletar Aerospace Drive, Singapore 798387

11. Zorba: 15% off for race ticket holders and SIA flight ticket holders

The best way to celebrate F1 is with your furkids at your feet and good food at the table. That's exactly what you'll get at Zorba The Greek Taverna from Sept 1 to 30, 2024 with their License to Feast promotion.

Enjoy race-themed cocktails and indulge in a special seafood platter, perfect for those seeking authentic Greek flavours. Plus, race ticket holders and SIA flight ticket holders get an extra treat with 15 per cent off their bill.

Although F1 is all about speed, Zorba will take things down a notch with its Santorini-inspired decor and mouth watering dishes guaranteed to transport you to the Aegean. Located along the picturesque Singapore River in Clarke Quay, it's a peaceful escape from the city's fast pace.

Zorba: Seafood platter and F1-inspired cocktails

WhatsApp : 8218 5602

Address : 3A River Valley Road, #01-01C to 01D, Block A Clarke Quay, 179020

F1 Singapore 2024: Fringe events and other promotions

12. LEGO® x Mercedes pop-up at Wisma Atria

From Sept 13 to 22, 2024, visit Wisma Atria's L2 Outdoor Space for a special pop-up event by Lego and Mercedes. Marvel at the life-sized LEGO Mercedes-AMG F1 W14 car display and test your speed in a variety of thrilling activities, including the Speed Challenge and Pit Stop Training.

Show off your building skills in the Build Race, or compete for the fastest lap on the PlayStation 5 F1 Racing Game. Plus, get up close to authentic driver suits and helmets worn by F1 legends Lewis Hamilton and George Russell.

LEGO® x Mercedes pop-up at Wisma Atria

Dates : Sept 13 to 22, 2024

Address : 435 Orchard Rd, Singapore 238877

13. Qatar Airways: Up to 12% off flights

As the Global Partner and Official Airline of F1, Qatar Airways is offering exclusive savings on flights this F1 season. Get up to 12 per cent off flights from over 170 cities with the code F1FANS. How much you'll save depends on the airline fare class you buy:

12 per cent off base fare amount in Economy Class for booking classes: N, S, V, L, M, K (Convenience)

Five per cent off base fare amount in Business Class for booking classes: R, D (Classic)

12 per cent off base fare amount in Business Class for booking classes: I, D (Convenience)

12 per cent off base fare amount in First Class for booking classes: A (Elite) on Intra-Gulf Flights between United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Egypt, Oman, Kuwait, Lebanon, Saudi Arabia and Qatar only.

Since this is specially for the F1 season, this promotion only applies to flights to F1 race destinations during the race periods:

Azerbaijan (Baku): Sept 6, 24 to Sept 22, 24

Singapore (Singapore): Sept 13, Sept 24 to 29, 24

United States (Austin): Oct 11, Oct 24 to 27, 24

Mexico (Mexico City): Oct 18, 24 to Nov 3, 24

Brazil (Sao Paulo): Oct 25, 24 to Nov 10, 24

United States (Las Vegas): Nov 14, 24 to Nov 30, 24

Qatar (Lusail): Nov 22, 24 to Dec 8, 24

Abu Dhabi (Yas Marina): Nov 29, 24 to Dec 15, 24

14. SGP: Dare To Be Different at Gallery26

Journey through the evolution of the iconic Singapore Grand Prix at SGP: Dare To Be Different, a captivating exhibition hosted by motorsports gallery Gallery26.

Running now until Sept 30, 2024, this inaugural showcase explores how the Singapore Grand Prix revolutionised the world of Formula 1. Perfect for motorsport fans and car enthusiasts, the exhibit offers an insightful look into the history and innovation behind one of F1's most exciting events.

Located at Blk 26 Dempsey Road, the exhibition is open Tuesdays to Sundays from 11 am to 6 pm, with extended hours from 14 to 19 September (until 9 pm, last admission at 845 pm). Admission is free for all!

SGP: Dare To Be Different at Gallery26

Dates : Now to Sept 30, 2024

Address : Blk 26 Dempsey Road #01-03, Singapore 249686

15. The Glam Circuit Festival at Kampong Gelam

From Sept 13 to 22, 2024, Kampong Gelam comes alive with The Glam Circuit Festival, transforming Singapore’s oldest urban district into a hub of thrills, food, and entertainment. Enjoy 3 lively zones packed with gastronomic delights and family-friendly activities, all while soaking in the vibrant energy of the area.

Catch local music acts on two main stages, including performances from the Kampong Gelam Music Festival and the return of the popular Glam Voices singing competition.

On Sept 20, head to Haji Lane for the Haji Lane Hang-out, where DJs will spin the night away, bringing the entire street to life. Check out the post embedded above for more details on the event line-up.

The Glam Circuit Festival at Kampong Gelam

Dates : Sept 13 – 22, 2024

Address : 45 Sultan Gate Singapore, 198492

F1 Singapore 2024: Hotel promotions

16. M Hotel Singapore: 50% off buffets and snack menus

Located 3.6km from the Marina Bay Street Circuit, M Hotel Singapore is a pretty good spot to book if you're intending to head down and watch the F1 Singapore 2024 race.

As part of M Hotel's F1 promotion, enjoy exclusive member rates, complimentary breakfast, free wi-fi, and a convenient shuttle service to the Marina Bay street circuit.

F1 ticket holders can enjoy fantastic food and beverage promotions, including a 50per cent discount on buffet meals at Cafe 2000 and 50 per cent off the snack menu during happy hour (5 pm to 8 pm) at J Bar. Don't miss out on Heineken buckets (5 bottles for $38) at J Bar throughout September. Additionally, My Millennium members get 25 per cent off food and beverages across the hotel.

17. Pan Pacific: Complimentary breakfast for 2, 10% off dining, and more

Most hotels are booked up for the F1 Singapore 2024 weekend, with booking enquiries pouring in as soon as F1 2023 ended for some hotels. This year, prices have risen to $3,000 a night!

Pan Pacific is one hotel where you can still snag a room, and get other benefits too with their Singapore Night Race 2024 Stay Special:

Daily breakfast for two adults per room

Complimentary internet access

Access to gym, infinity pool, The Living Room (Resident’s Lounge) and more

Pan Pacific DISCOVERY Members get 10 per cent off Flexible Rate from now to Sept 22, 2024.

18. Swissotel: 15% off à la carte menu, complimentary breakfast and more

For race enthusiasts seeking the perfect blend of excitement and luxury, Swissotel's exclusive stay offer is ideal. Located just a 5-minute walk from the Singapore Night Race circuit, this hotel puts guests right at the heart of the action, with the city's best attractions only steps away.

After the adrenaline rush of race day, guests can retreat to plush rooms and suites that offer either stunning Marina Bay trackside views or sweeping vistas of the city skyline.

Available for stays until Sept 30, 2024, the package includes 15 per cent off à la carte menus at the hotel's restaurants and bars, priority bookings for dining, complimentary breakfast, and access to the swimming pool, spa, and 24-hour fitness centre.

This article was first published in MoneySmart.