Best dehumidifiers to keep your home fresh and comfortable

Use a dehumidifier to keep your home comfortable, while staving off mold, odours and other threats.

While Singapore’s climate is relatively mild and stable, the weather can be oppressively uncomfortable, especially when there is a killer mix of high humidity, still air and warm temperatures.

Beyond spoiling your day, high humidity can also cause a host of other problems. It can encourage the growth of mold and mildew, which can wreak havoc on your belongings, and taint clothing and spaces with a musty smell.

One particular species of mold, called black mold, is even a known health hazard and requires professional cleaning to get rid of.

Excessive humidity makes everything feel sticky and clammy, and can rob you of a good night’s sleep. Humid conditions also prevent your laundry from drying properly, which can develop a bad smell.

Similarly, humidity trapped in the bathroom will cause algae and mold to grow on the floor and wall.

If you’re experiencing these and other issues, consider investing in a dehumidifier. Designed to extract moisture from the air, a dehumidifier lowers the humidity in an environment.

By removing excess moisture, you can reduce or prevent mold growth in bathrooms and closets, saving your belongings from humidity damage and removing bad smells.

Drier air will also help wet laundry, thick blankets and pillows dry faster and more thoroughly, preventing that dreaded musty odour which can cut short your usage.

With lowered humidity in your home, you’ll feel less sticky and more comfortable. This may even lead to reduced aircon usage, or lower settings at least.

What’s the difference between an air purifier and a dehumidifier?

Air purifiers and dehumidifiers can look very similar, design-wise. Some even share overlapping functions, such as dust removal and air sanitisation.

However, dehumidifiers are designed with the express purpose of removing excess moisture and lowering humidity in a space. Any additional functions, such as air filtration, is not the main function of the device.

That’s to say, while dehumidifiers do provide a measure of air cleaning, they are unlikely to match the full air purification capabilities of proper air purifiers.

By the same token, air purifiers with added dehumidifying functions may not be able to achieve the moisture control you need.

However, specialised 2-in-1 devices offering both dehumidification and full-feature air purification are available for purchase. These are high-end machines with robust capabilities that can reliably fulfil both needs, presenting good value for money.

Here are eight such devices with an emphasis on its dehumidifying features, across a budget range, for you to choose from.

Note: prices listed here are correct as of Jan 19, 2021 and are subject to change.

8 best dehumidifiers in Singapore for budgets ranging from under $100 to $700

1. Yangzi MUTE air dehumidifier – From $78

PHOTO: Yangzi

The MUTE Air Dehumidifier is a sleek, intelligent machine offering automatic environment controls, at-a-glance LED display and low-noise operation.

It is rated to remove up to 1,000ml of moisture in a 24-hour period, and can cover up to 30sqm of space – making it ideal for use in living rooms, kitchens and large bedrooms.

In addition, the MUTE Air Dehumidifier also includes air sanitisation via UV-C light and built in ionizer which produces negative ions to eliminate odours and other pollutants.

But perhaps its best feature is the affordable price, this air dehumidifier is available at under $100!

2. LifePro DH12 – From $155.90

PHOTO: LifePro

With dehumidification capacity of up to 12l per day and covering a whopping 90sqm, the LifePro DH12 is designed for apartments as large as 4-room HDB flats.

One machine can reliably achieve whole-house dehumidification, though that would depend on the actual conditions of use. That said, for the advertised price, it’s not a bad bargain if the machine really proves that powerful.

As an added bonus, the LifePro DH12 comes with a built-in air ionizer that helps to control odours while keeping humidity down.

3. Deerma large capacity dehumidifier – From $199.99

PHOTO: Deerma

Boasting up to 15l of moisture removal per day, the Deerma Large Capacity Dehumidifier is well-suited to tackle Singapore’s wet and humid climate.

Featuring a double drain system that incorporates a copper condenser as well as an evaporator for enhanced moisture capture, this dehumidifier can also function as an indoor laundry drier when set to the dedicated “Drying” mode – easily accessible via its one-touch controls.

Other notable features include fan-speed controls, as well as a built-in air ionizer to freshen up your space.

4. Momax AP1S – From $229

PHOTO: Momax

The Momax AP1S is so beautifully designed, you’ll want to display it prominently for everyone to see. The dehumidifier’s size makes it suitable to be set on your desk or a bedroom shelf, acting as a personal dehumidifier.

Rated for up to 750ml of moisture collection each day, with a coverage of up to 20sqm, the AP1S is perhaps best used in conjunction with a fan or air circulator on especially humid days.

This machine also comes with HEPA and activated charcoal filters, enabling it to pull double duty as an air purifier for bathrooms and small rooms.

5. Novita ND298 dehumidifier – From $399

PHOTO: Novita

With its dehumidification capacity of up to 12l a day and effective coverage of 28 sqm, the Novita ND298 is designed for all-day moisture control for small homes.

Weighing in at just under 12 kg, the compact machine can reliably balance humidity in kitchens, living rooms and bedrooms alike.

The added pre-filter screen removes dust, hair and other large particles, while the built-in ionizer deodorises and freshens indoor air. The result is cleaner air along with lower humidity wherever you need it.

6. Europace 3121S – From $399

PHOTO: Eurospace

Featuring an appealing smooth oval shape and rose-gold trimming, Europace’s 3121S Dehumidifier stands out as a visually appealing choice in a sea of utilitarian models.

Not only does it look good, it can also get the job done, being rated to remove up to 12l of moisture a day within a span of 25 sqm. Additionally, Europace states that this device is powerful enough to be used for indoor laundry drying.

The device also comes with a pre-filter, HEPA filter and activated-carbon filter for 3-stage air purification to achieve both moisture control and air quality improvement at one go.

7. Philips Series 5000 2-in-1 dehumidifier – From $678.90

PHOTO: Philips

At the upper end of the spectrum are machines that can reliably achieve both dehumidification as well as air purification functions, offering value for money if you’re in need of both.

One such device is the Philips Series 5000 2-in-1 Dehumidifier, rated to remove up to 25l of moisture per day, while also removing harmful substances such as gases, microbes, allergens and more from your living space.

The Series 5000 is designed to offer separate dehumidifying and air purification modes, so you can continue to enjoy clean air indoors even during dry seasons. It also has a dedicated drying mode for indoors laundry drying.

8. Novita ND2000 PuriDry 2-in-1 – From $699

PHOTO: Novita

Another good choice if you’re looking for a dehumidifier and air purifier rolled into one is the Novita PuriDry.

Capable of removing up to 20l of moisture throughout the course of a day, the PuriDry can achieve moisture control in a space spanning up to 50sqm. It can also be used for quick and effective drying of wet laundry indoors, helpful during overcast days or for working households.

Alongside its dehumidification and drying capabilities, the PuriDry also features a full-function HEPA filter and built-in ioniser to deliver high quality air sanitisation; the device is tested to remove 99.99per cent of fine airborne pollutants within 1 minute.

Tips for buying the best dehumidifier for you

1. Choose according to purpose

Before you commit to a purchase, decide the main function or issue for which you need the dehumidifier.

For example, If you’re simply trying to keep a poorly-ventilated bathroom dry between uses, keeping a smaller model running in the bathroom may provide better results than, say, running a larger, more costly machine in the kitchen.

Likewise, if you’re concerned about air quality and health, investing in a 2-in-1 dehumidifier and air purifier may be the better choice.

2. Shop at online marketplaces

Before you buy your dehumidifier from the manufacturer’s website, go to your favourite online marketplace like Lazada, Shopee or Qoo10 and search for the same model.

You may find a better price from independent sellers, or from foreign distributors who ship to Singapore. Be sure to check the warranty terms before you purchase, and use the right credit cards to gain perks like cashback and air miles.

3. Take advantage of bundle deals

Dehumidifiers must be regularly maintained to work properly, and more advanced models may require dedicated cleaning kits or accessories like filter packs. Look out for bundle deals to purchase these items at lower prices, so as to save money further down the line.

This article was first published in SingSaver.com.sg.