Best delivery and takeaway yu sheng in Singapore (2022) for every budget - includes halal & vegetarian options!

When it comes to celebrating Chinese New Year (CNY) in Singapore, one simply cannot celebrate the occasion without observing the Lou Hei 捞起 (Cantonese for ‘tossing up’) tradition and eating Yusheng鱼生.

The most popular and modern incarnation of this dish is the Qicai Yu Sheng (七彩鱼生; “seven-coloured raw fish salad “): a dish which is enjoyed in homes and restaurants all over Singapore during the CNY period.

As such, if you looking for some delicious yu sheng to celebrate togetherness and ring in good fortune in the year ahead — we got you!

We scoured this island to put together this list of yu sheng options for every budget with everything from the affordable ones you can find at our supermarkets ; the atas (sophisticated or elegant) ones at five-star hotels; and healthier vegetarian options.

So do save this article and return to it when you need to!

Do note that information is accurate as of Jan 17, 2022. Prices and promotions are subject to change without prior notice.

History of Yu Sheng And Lou Hei in Singapore

But like many dishes in Singapore, there are two competing claims for the invention of the modern version of the dish.

Modern yusheng was said to have been invented in the 1940s by Malaysian chef Loke Ching Fatt who created the dish in Seremban, Malaysia.

However, some claim that the dish was created in 1964 in Singapore by the “Four Heavenly Kings” in the Singapore restaurant scene: chefs Hooi Kok Wai, Lau Yoke Pui, Sin Leong and Tham Yui Kai.

Before I start another war about who ACTUALLY invented this dish, let’s focus on the main point here:

Yummy yu sheng and prosperous lou hei!

Affordable Yu Sheng Delivery From Supermarkets (Under $40)

This is a popular choice, especially for smaller families or families who prefer a simple, hassle-free lou hei moment and don’t want to spend too much.

Most of the Yu Shengs on this list cost less than $20.

You can also get these at your nearby supermarkets – plus points for convenience and price.

Not to mention that you can also get the yu sheng delivered to your house!

Store Name Serves/Weight Price Halal or Vegetarian? How to Buy Cold Storage Yu Sheng Sing Long Yee Sang 4 - 6 pax

(350g) $10.80 — Website or in-store Fortune Prosperity Yu Sheng 6 - 8 pax

(500g) $12.90 Chef Chen Green Tea Yusheng 6 - 8 pax

(500g) $14.80 Sin Hwa Dee Fa Cai Yu Sheng 6 - 8 pax

(544g) $18.80 New Moon Abalone Yu Sheng 8 - 10 pax

(780g) $39.90 Giant Yu Sheng Fortune Prosperity Yusheng 6-8 pax

(500g) $12.90 — Delivery via website or in-store Chef Chen Green Tea Yusheng 6 - 8 pax

(500g) $14.80 Sin Hwa Dee Fa Cai Yu Sheng 6 - 8 pax

(544g) $18.80 New Moon Abalone Yu Sheng 8 - 10 pax

(780g) $39.90 NTUC FairPrice (NTUC Online) Yu Sheng Tungsan Prosperous Yu-Sheng 6 - 8 pax

(520g) $12.90 Halal & Vegetarian Website or in-store Flying Wheel Fa Cai Yu Sheng 4 - 6 pax

(290g) $15.90 — FLS Prosperity Yu Sheng 7 - 9 pax

(600g) $24.90 New Moon Abalone Yu Sheng 8 - 10 pax

(780g) $39.90 RedMart Yu Sheng Sing Long Loh Hei Yee Sang 4 - 6 pax

(350g) $12.25 — Delivery via website Sing Long Old Chinese Yee Sang 7 - 9 pax

(600g) $15.90 Sing Long Yee Sang Plastic Tub 7 - 9 pax

(600g) $16 New Moon Abalone Yu Sheng 8 - 10 pax

(780g) $39.90 Sheng Siong Yu Sheng Happy Family Fa Cai Yu Sheng 6-8 pax

(500g) $12.90 Website or in-store

Hotels and Restaurants Yu Sheng platters

Restaurant Signature Price (Inclusive of GST/Service Charge Unless Stated) Halal or Vegetarian? How to Buy Carlton City Hotel Singapore Classic Abundance Yu Sheng (Smoked Salmon) $68 (Small: 4-6 pax)



$78 (Large: 6-8 pax) — Website (Oddle)



Delivery & Self Collection available



Only available for orders placed for 10 Jan 2022 to 15 Feb 2022 Classic Abundance Yu Sheng (Abalone) $98 (Small: 4-6 pax)



$108 (Large: 6-8 pax) Crowne Plaza Changi Airport Happiness 'Tiger Prawn' Plant-based Yusheng (6 pax) $58.80+ $78+ (limited-time promo with code 'CNY25') Vegetarian friendly Website



Available for order: Now till 28 Jan 2022



Orders to be placed at least 3 days in advance



Delivery & Self Collection available from 10 January - 31 January 2022 (10am - 8pm daily) Harmony Salmon Yusheng (6 pax) $58.80+ $78+ (limited-time promo with code 'CNY25') — Crystal Jade Reunion Tiger Prawn Yu Sheng $53.50 (Small: 5 - 7 pax)



$84.40 (Large: 8 - 10 pax) — Website



Delivery & Self Collection available Opulence 3-Head Abalone Yu Sheng $137 (Small: 5 - 7 pax)



$211.90 (Large: 8 - 10 pax) Website



Delivery & Self Collection available



*This item is only available for collection at Crystal Jade Palace, Crystal Jade Golden Palace and Crystal Jade Dining IN outlets Feng Shui Inn, Resorts World Sentosa Hokkaido Scallop and Amber Walnut Yu Sheng with Greenhouse

Crystalline Iceplant, Dressed in Black Truffle Sauce $138++

(2-5 pax) — Menu



Dine-in only from 14 Jan - 15 Feb 2022 Lobster, Smoked Salmon and Amber Walnut Yu Sheng with

Greenhouse Crystalline Iceplant, Dressed in Yuzu Sauce $168++

(2-5 pax) Hai Tien Lo, Pan Pacific Singapore Nutritious Prosperity Vegetarian Yu Sheng with Mock Abalone and Kelp $72.76 (Small)



$94.16 (Large) Vegetarian Website



Delivery & Self Collection available



Only available for orders placed for 10 Jan 2022 to 15 Feb 2022 Double Blessings Yu Sheng with Smoked Salmon and Crispy Silver Fish $94.16 (Small)



$147.66 (Large) — Fortune Yu Sheng with Classic Whole Abalone, Smoked Salmon and Jellyfish $126.26 (Small)



$158.36 (Large) Vitality Yu Sheng with Lobster and Smoked Salmon $158.36 (Small)



$233.26 (Large) Min Jiang at Dempsey, Goodwood Park Hotel Traditional Yu Sheng - Vegetarian $88+ (Large) Vegetarian Website



Delivery & Self Collection available Traditional Yu Sheng - Raw Salmon $88+ (Small)



$128+ (Large) — Traditional Yu Sheng - Abalone $108+ (Small)



$168+ (Large) Trio of Prosperity Blessings 'Lo Hei' (Lobster, abalone & raw salmon) $238+ (Large) Sprmrkt at Dempsey Roselle Flower Royal Abalone Yu Sheng $151.80 (6 - 8 pax) — Website



Delivery & Self Collection available



Only available for orders placed for 15 Jan 2022 to 15 Feb 2022 Shinsen Hanten Chen Kentaro at Mandrin Orchard Singapore Prosperity Salmon Yu Sheng $78 — Website



Delivery & Self-Collection available:

Self-collection is available till 15 Feb 2022 Sofitel, Singapore City Centre Healthy Well-Being Yu Sheng $84 — Lazada



Pre-Order ends on 12 Feb 2022



Pick-up only. Collections will start from 24 Jan 2022 Traditional Yu Sheng with Atlantic Smoked Salmon $109.60 Traditional Yu Sheng with 10 Head Abalone $160.80 Shangri-La Hotel, Singapore Fortune Yu Sheng with Golden Crispy Fish Skin $49.30 (Small 3 - 4 pax)



$74.80 (Large 6 - 8 pax) — Website



Delivery & Self Collection available (48 hours advanced order required)



Delivery service is not available on 31 Jan - 3 Feb 2022



Self collection available (31 January 2022 (eve of CNY) orders can be collected at the ballroom, 10am - 4.30pm) Fortune Yu Sheng with Norwegian Smoked Salmon $57.80 (Small 3 - 4 pax)



$83.30 (Large 6 - 8 pax) Fortune Yu Sheng with Cooked Lobster and Norwegian Smoked Salmon $91.80 (Small 3 - 4 pax)



$159.80 (Large 6 - 8 pax) Fortune Yu Sheng with Abalone and Norwegian Smoked Salmon $125.80 (Small 3 - 4 pax)



$210.80 (Large 6 - 8 pax) Wan Hao Chinese Restaurant, Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel Pear and Avocado Yu Sheng (Vegetarian) $68 (Small)



$128 (Large) Vegetarian Menu



Delivery & Self Collection available (3 days advance order required)



Collection from 3 to 31 Jan 2022 Salmon with Crispy Fish Skin Yu Sheng

or

Smoked Duck Breast with Crispy Fish Skin Yu Sheng $68 (Small)



$128 (Large) — Mini Abalone with Crispy Fish Skin Yu Sheng $88 (Small)



$158 (Large) Boston Lobster (Cooked) & Caviar

with Crispy Fish Skin Yu Sheng $108 (Small)



$188 (Large) Lobster, Alaskan Crab, Scallop, Salmon, Caviar & Crispy Fish Skin Yu Sheng $268 (Large)

Vegetarian Yu Sheng Singapore + Halal Yusheng Singapore

Restaurant/Store Name Price Halal or Vegetarian? How to Buy NTUC Fairprice Tungsan Prosperous Yu-Sheng $12.90 (6 - 8 pax: 520g) Halal & Vegetarian Website or in-store Home of Seafood Gui Fei Abalone Yu Sheng $28.80 (Small: 5 pax)



$38.80 (Large: 8 pax) Halal Certified Website



Delivery & Self Collection available Norwegian Salmon Yu Sheng $38.80 (Small: 5 pax)



$48.80 (Large: 8 pax) Australian Abalone Yu Sheng $48.80 (Small: 5 pax)



$58.80 (Large: 8 pax) Crowne Plaza Changi Airport Happiness 'Tiger Prawn' Plant-based Yusheng (6 pax) $58.80+ $78+ (limited-time promo with code 'CNY25') Vegetarian friendly Website



Available for order: Now till 28 Jan 2022



Orders to be placed at least 3 days in advance



Delivery & Self Collection available from 10 January - 31 January 2022 (10am - 8pm daily) Wan Hao Chinese Restaurant, Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel Pear and Avocado Vegetarian Yu Sheng $68 (Small)



$128 (Large) Menu



Delivery & Self Collection available (3 days advance order required)



Delivery & Self Collection available Mitzo, Grand Park Orchard Mitzo Fruit Yu Sheng $108++

(Regular)

$168++

(Large) Menu

Yusheng Ingredients

Also, if you want to impress your friends and family with your knowledge or make your own yu sheng, here is a breakdown of the yu sheng ingredients and what they mean:

Ingredient You Say What It Means Raw fish 年年有馀 Nian Nian You Yu Abundance and prosperity throughout the year Pomelo 大吉大利 Da Ji Da Li To add luck; Good luck and smooth sailing year ahead Pepper and cinnamon powder 招財進寶 Zhao Cai Jin Bao Attract wealth and treasures Oil (drizzled in circular motion) 财原广进 Yi Ben Wan Li, Cai Yuan Guang Jin Make 10,000 times of your profit with your capital and have countless sources of wealth Carrots 鸿运当头 Hong Yun Dang Tou Good luck is approaching Green radish 青春常驻 Qing Chun Chang Zhu Symbolises eternal youth White radish 风生水起 Feng Sheng Shu Qi, Bu Bu Gao Sheng To good business opportunities and reaching a higher level with each step and progress at a fast pace Crushed peanuts 金银满屋 Jin Yin Man Wu Household filled with gold and silver (valuable possessions) Sesame seeds (added right after crushed peanuts) 生意兴隆 Sheng Yi Xing Long Prosperity for business Golden crackers 遍地黄金 Bian Di Huang Jin Great wealth, floor full of gold Plum Sauce 甜甜蜜蜜 Tian Tian Mi Mi Sweet and loving relationships

Raw fish symbolises abundance and prosperity. You say: “Nian Nian You Yu” or “You Yu You Sheng” (Abundance throughout the year) Pomelo is added to the salad right after the fish to add luck. You say: “Da Ji Da Li” (Good luck and smooth sailing) Pepper and cinnamon powder both signify a wish for wealth. You say: “Zhao Cai Jin Bao”. (Attract wealth and treasures) Oil should be drizzled in a circular motion. You say: “Yi Ben Wan Li” (Make 10,000 times of profit with your capital) “Cai Yuan Guang Jin” (Countless sources of wealth) Carrots represent good luck. You say: “Hong Yun Dang Tou” (Good luck is approaching) Green radish symbolises eternal youth. You say: “Qing Chun Chang Zhu” (Forever young) White radish is meant to bring about good business opportunities. You say: “Feng Sheng Shui Qi” and “Bu Bu Gao Sheng” (Reaching a higher level with each step and Progressing at a fast pace) Crushed peanuts are sprinkled onto the dish to symbolise that your household will be filled with valuable possessions. You say: “Jin Yin Man Wu” (Household filled with gold and silver) Sesame seeds are added to the salad right after the crushed peanuts have been sprinkled on top. You say: “Sheng Yi Xing Long” (Prosperity for the business) Golden crackers symbolise great wealth. You say: “Bian Di Huang Jin” (Floor full of gold) Plum Sauce, like the oil, is poured all over the dish instead of just one spot. You say: “Tian Tian Mi Mi” (Sweet and loving relationships)

Whether you believe in it or not, it doesn’t hurt to get all the luck we can possibly get, right?

This article was first published in Seedly.