The best denim shorts to wear all year long

Denim shorts are a must-have in any wardrobe, especially for us here in Singapore. Not only do they make getting dressed less of a headache, but they also give you enough room to breathe and move around.

They go with just about everything and come in handy throughout the remainder of quarantine, and once we get back to the everyday grind.

So if you’re on the hunt for some quintessential pieces, look no further. Ahead, we’ve rounded up some of our top picks.

1. Hi-rise curved shorts, $49.90, Zara

PHOTO: Zara

Shorts are a great way to enjoy the heat of summer while looking stylish. Take, for instance, this versatile pair by Zara. Available in three colours, this pair of shorts come with five pockets, a seamless hem and a metal top button fastening.

What we love most about is that it goes well with crop tops or even a simple t-shirt, making it an everyday staple that you can wear just about any day of the week.

2. Slouchy pleated shorts, $45.90, Mango

PHOTO: Mango

Prefer a pair with a slouchy fit? Offering a wide array of cuts for you to choose from, Mango also offers slouchier fits like this pair for your lazy Sundays. More importantly, this pair is also produced using sustainable fibres or processes and is perfect if you’re building on your sustainable wardrobe.

3. Frayed hem denim shorts, $34, Pomelo

PHOTO: Pomelo

For a more relaxed yet polished look, look over to dark denim bermudas as your next wardrobe staple. We love this look for running errands, a casual lunch date out with your gal pals, or even as a stylish work-from-home ensemble.

4. Women's 501® Original High-Rise Mid-Thigh Jean Shorts, $79.90, Levi’s®

PHOTO: Levi's

Just about everyone who owns a pair of jeans probably has gone through at least a pair of Levi’s 501, and that includes the brand’s very own range of denim shorts.

For a reliable pair, the Original High-Rise Mid-Thigh Jean Shorts features a flattering high rise and a longer inseam for an iconic vintage-inspired fit that boasts a timeless appeal that you can wear throughout the years.

5. PaperBag Short in Mid Blue Wash, $38.81, Topshop from Asos

PHOTO: Asos

You can never go wrong with a pair of classic blue denim shorts, just like this one from Topshop. Whether you’re pairing it with some sneakers or heeled sandals, this paperbag short makes quite the effortless summertime uniform to be dressed up or down.

6. Z1975 Denim Mini Shorts, $45.90, Zara

PHOTO: Zara

Channel your hot girl summer style this season in this breezy pair of denim mini shorts from ZARA. Sporting a faded look, this pair of shorts comes with frayed hems for a more casual look and looks super flattering with a white button-down or even a sporty crop top.

7. 50s distressed denim shorts, $195, Re/Done from Net-A-Porter

PHOTO: Net-A-Porter

Cut from black denim, this pair of shorts features a high waist that can be worn with a sleek bodysuit or even your favourite band t-shirt. What’s more, the shredded and whiskered design also gives off a lived-in look to your outfit.

This article was first published in Her World Online.