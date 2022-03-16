The best destinations for solo travellers this 2022

Most of the world is finally opening its doors to leisure travellers again. After two years of pacing our wonderful yet cramped country in Singapore, it’s time to stretch those legs. If you’re in need of some space and a breather from everyday life, here are the destinations on our list for solo travelling this year.

Copenhagen, Denmark

Nothing says solo travelling like a trip to Copenhagen . One of the safest cities in the world and with much to see and do within walking and cycling distance, it’s easy to fill up the itinerary daily.

Hidden within the heart of Ny Carlsberg Glyptotek, which houses a spectacular collection of over 10, 000 historical art pieces, is the Winter Garden – a cornucopia of greenery with a gorgeous central fountain flanked by palm trees. Enjoy the colours of Nyhavn , the city’s 17th-century waterfront, canal and entertainment district, and Tivoli Gardens , the second-oldest operating amusement park in the world.

Chiang Mai, Thailand

Ditch the crowds of Bangkok for its calmer but equally exciting counterpart, Chiang Mai. Pay a visit to Asia’s Grand Canyon (also known as Hang Dong Quarry) about 45 minutes outside the city centre, sunning, swimming, and cliff jumping into the large artificial lake.

Also plentiful are temples (with stunning views) and cafes that’ll keep you well caffeinated. Chiangmai’s night life might not be as intense as Bangkok’s, but you’ll find much to indulge your tastebuds, be it a chef’s table style dinner featuring locally sourced ingredients at Blackitch Artisanal Kitchen or cocktails at Nophaburi Bar.

Newfoundland, Canada

Newfoundland may just be the perfect middle-of-nowhere adventure solo travellers are looking for. The easternmost province in Canada, the island is known for stunning landscapes ad fantastic seafood.

Surrounded by centuries-old fishing settlements, Newfoundland has its fair share of nightlife within the capital of St John’s and funky tourist traditions on George Street . There’s also plenty of history to see and experience but none as mind blowing as a walk on the billion-year-old rocks at the Tablelands in Gros Morne National Park . The only downside? You’ll need a car to travel outside St. John’s.

Lombok, Indonesia

Quieter and slower than the beats of Bali, Lombok remains a paradise filled with pristine forests, white sand and crystal clear water.

Travellers truly become one with nature when they trek through lush green paddy fields, past countless waterfalls and hot springs, to make camp along the massive crater rim of Mount Rinjani . To miss out the beach on Lombok would be a crime, so take a break from hiking and sip on a mango smoothie at the dreamy Tanjung Aan Beach .

Belfast, Ireland

None can drink like the Irish, and Belfast is quickly emerging as one of the best destinations for solo travellers with its friendly locals and collection of bars. Go on a foodie adventure and make new friends at eateries such as Mourne Seafood and Muddlers Club , then burn it all off when you through the most scenic routes with Belfast City Bike Tours.

To get the full Narnian experience, follow the C.S. Lewis Trail to witness the very locations that inspired Lewis’ world of Narnia such as the Holywood Arches Library, Belmont Tower, St Mark’s Church and more.

Melbourne, Australia

Australia is touted by many as one of the best and safest countries for solo travellers, and we look forward to returning to their cultural capital of Melbourne . From the modern cityscape of Federation Square to aboriginal heritage sites along the Heritage Walk at the Royal Botanic Gardens, one can explore for weeks without getting bored, particularly with plenty of coffee, craft beer, and great food for fuel.

The city’s most iconic feature is its laneways painted in street art, so hop on a tour run by the artists themselves and discover Melbourne’s hidden underground treasures. There’s also much to do and see outside the city , such as Victoria’s highest waterfalls at Steavenson Falls.

Hokkaidō , Japan

Who else is waiting for a VTL with Japan? The least developed of the country’s four main islands, Hokkaidō has plenty of offer.

Naturally, the great outdoors await – live your Animal Crossing dreams when you go gallivanting in the meadows of Shikisai-no-oka during summertime, with a rainbow road of flowers that stretches as far as the eye can see, or hit the whopping 2849-mile Hokkaido Nature Trail that takes you past lakes, through forests, beneath volcanoes and by glaciers. Hokkaidō’s home brew of Sapporo beer never fails, but you’ll find wine producers like Housui Winery in Iwamizawa and Grace Wine in Chitose.

