The best drug store moisturizers you can get for under $50

Whether you're on a tight budget or just want to switch up your skincare without breaking the bank, here are some really affordable drugstore moisturiser that will keep your skin supple and hydrated.

#1 EUCERIN DERMOPURIFYER ACTIVE NIGHT CARE, $25.90

Those with oily skin type would love the Eucerin DermoPURIFIYER Active Night Care. Time-released lactic acid dissolves clogged pores and regulates sebum flow for clearer, blemish-free skin.

#2 AVENE SKIN RECOVERY CREAM, $40.70

Formulated with only 12 ingredients, the Avene Skin Recovery cream provides long-lasting relief and hydration for sensitive and irritable skin.

#3 BIODERMA HYDRABIO GEL-CRÈME, $41.90

Suitable for humid weather, this lightweight gel-cream goes on weightless and absorbs almost immediately, providing hydration for oily, combination skin that experiences sensitivity.

#4 GARNIER SAKURA WHITE PINKISH RADIANCE DAY CREAM SPF 20, $19.90

Rich in vitamin E and sakura extracts, the Garnier Sakura White Pinkish Radiance Day Cream brightens dull skin and prevents the formation of melanin and pigmentation, with added sun protection of SPF 20!

#5 HADA LABO SUPER HYALURONIC ACID LIGHT CREAM, $25.90 (50 G)

The Hada Labo Super Hyaluronic Acid Light Cream contains four types of hyaluronic acid in four different molecule sizes to deliver moisture at different levels of the skin for maximum hydration.

#6 L'OREAL AGE PERFECT SUPREME REGENERATING CREAM, $49

Formulated with antioxidants, the L’Oreal Age Perfect Supreme Regenerating Cream improves skin resistance to help it defend against daily aggressors like stress, pollution and free radical. Skin is hydrated, luminous and more resilient with use.

#7 NEUTROGENA HYDRO BOOST WATER GEL, $21.50

The Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel quenches parched skin without leaving behind any sticky residue. Chock full of hyaluronic acid, this moisturiser has the hydrating power of a cream, with the texture of a gel so skin feels supple all day.

#8 PLAVENTA VEGETAL REGENERATING AND MOISTURISING CREAM, $29.90

Suitable for those with sensitive skin, the Placentor Vegetal Regenerating and Moisturising Cream soothes dryness and protects skin against the elements. A must-have when you travel!

#9 DERMAVEEN MOISTURISING LOTION, $21.80

Body moisturisers can sometimes feel overly rich, but the DermaVeen Moisturising Lotion offers a light formulation suitable for our humid weather. Containing natural Colloidal Oatmeal, it helps to soothe, hydrate and protect your skin.

#10 ANDALOU NATURALS 1000 ROSES BEAUTIFUL DAY CREAM, $39.90 (50 ML)

Formulated with soothing Alpine Rose Stem Cells, this velvety cream nourishes skin deeply and helps strengthen skin. Use at night to keep skin hydrated, even if you sleep in an air-conditioned room.

#11 BIO ESSENCE MIRACLE BIO WATER MOIST-IN GEL, $25.90 (50 ML)

Enriched with the brand’s proprietary Miracle Bio Water, the lightweight Bio Essence Miracle Bio Water Moist-In Gel is a godsend during hot weather. It cools skin down quickly to soothe redness, and quenches parched skin without leaving any stickiness behind.

#12 HIMALAYA CLEAR COMPLEXION DAY CREAM, $18.95 (50 ML)

Containing extracts of Licorice and White Dammar, the Himalaya Clear Complexion Day Cream evens out skin tone by brightening dark spots and pigmentation.

#13 ADERMA PHYS-AC GLOBAL, $24.90 (40 ML)

The Aderma Phys-AC Global is formulated to tackle fragile skin that is also blemish-prone. To treat acne, this lightweight fluid controls excess sebum and limits the adhesion of P.acnes bacteria. Sensitive skin will also love this product as time-release ingredients means skin is not overexposed to active ingredients at one go, while hydrating and soothing ingredients work to strengthen skin.

#14 VICHY AQUALIA THERMAL REHYDRATING GEL CREAM, $48 (50 ML)

Containing 97 per cent natural ingredients, the Vichy Aqualia Thermal Rehydrating Gel Cream infuses skin with intense hydration without feeling heavy or sticky on skin.

#15 LA ROCHE-POSAY TOLERIANE ULTRA, $42.90

Formulated for sensitive skin, this soothing moisturiser helps hydrates and restore skin barrier function. Its unique packaging reduces product waste, and also prevents contamination and oxidation.

#16 SENKA JUNPAKU WHITE BEAUTY GLOW UV CREAM, $19.90 (50 G)

Containing hyaluronic acid with two different molecular weight, the Senka Junpaku White Beauty Glow UV Cream is able to penetrate skin at different depths to hydrate it. Also, this iteration comes with SPF 25 PA++ to protect skin against UV damage.

This article was first published in Women's Weekly.