The best drug store moisturizers you can get for under $50

PHOTO: Pixabay
Arissa Ha
Lisa Twang
Women's Weekly

Whether you're on a tight budget or just want to switch up your skincare without breaking the bank, here are some really affordable drugstore moisturiser that will keep your skin supple and hydrated.

#1 EUCERIN DERMOPURIFYER ACTIVE NIGHT CARE, $25.90

View this post on Instagram

Eucerin Dermo Purifyer Active night 50ml ราคาปกติ 990 ฿ ราคาขาย 750 ฿ ผลิตภัณฑ์บำรุงผิวหน้าสูตรกลางคืน ผสานการทำงานของเทคโนโลยี Folicile Targeting System และแลคติก แอซิด ฟื้นสภาพผิวให้ดูดีขึ้นโดยช่วยลดการอุดตันเพื่อให้รูขุมขนดูกระชับ เสริมให้การผลัดเซลล์ผิวเป็นไปอย่างปกติ รอยแดงและรอยสิวต่างๆ ดูลดลง จัดการปัญหาสิวได้อย่างล้ำลึกและตรงจุด • เนื้อครีมบางเบา ซึมซาบเร็ว ไม่เหนียวเหนอะหนะ • ไม่ก่อให้เกิดการระคายเคือง อุดตันหรือเกิดสิว • ปราศจากส่วนผสมของน้ำมัน ไม่ทำให้ผิวมันเยิ้ม . #eucerin #eucerinactivenight

A post shared by เครื่องสำอางแท้100% บัวหิมะ (@zappcosmetics) on

Those with oily skin type would love the Eucerin DermoPURIFIYER Active Night Care. Time-released lactic acid dissolves clogged pores and regulates sebum flow for clearer, blemish-free skin.

#2 AVENE SKIN RECOVERY CREAM, $40.70

Formulated with only 12 ingredients, the Avene Skin Recovery cream provides long-lasting relief and hydration for sensitive and irritable skin.

#3 BIODERMA HYDRABIO GEL-CRÈME, $41.90

View this post on Instagram

Bioderma Hydrabio Gel-Creme Light moisturising care for normal to combination sensitive skin . Kulit aku sangat amat rewel. Berminyak, acne prone dan secept kilat bisa menjadi sensitif dan dehidrasi, jadi sangat susah untuk nemuin moisturaizer yang pas di kulit . Cocok nggaknya suatu produk di kulitku bisa terlihat langsung dari pertama kali pemakaian, ditandai dengan area sekitar sudut bibir, cuping hidung dan ujung mata yang langsung memerah iritasi! . First impression saat pakai cream ini adalah, aku cinta! Dan hampir 3 bulan pakai cream ini, aku bisa bilang bahwa; cream ini menghidrasi dengan sangat baik, ringan, cepat menyerap no drama kipas-kipas lama, tidak membuat kulit jadi berminyak hinyay dan sangat membantu mengatasi jerawat. Sepertinya sih karena ada kandungan Niacinamide dan menurutku Niacinamide bekerja dengan sangathh baik pada cream ini . Aku cuma berharap satu hal, semoga Bioderma sering-sering promo, biar bisa nyetok shaaayy 😆😆😆 . . #bioderma #biodermahydrabiocreme #hydrabiocreme #biodermareview #biodermahydrabioreview #reviewbioderma #skincare #biodermaindonesia

A post shared by Nidya Karenyna Rustam (@nidyakarenyna) on

Suitable for humid weather, this lightweight gel-cream goes on weightless and absorbs almost immediately, providing hydration for oily, combination skin that experiences sensitivity.

#4 GARNIER SAKURA WHITE PINKISH RADIANCE DAY CREAM SPF 20, $19.90

View this post on Instagram

Skincare or Makeup (?) Masih dan pasti akan selalu jadi prokontra sih But buat aku sendiri, i prefer skincare first Ketika kulit bahagia alias sehat, sekalipun bareface tetap ya temen2 bisa PD ke luar rumah Betul apa betul hihi Oh ya review rangkaian skincare @GarnierIndonesia Sakura White ini sudah tayang di blog www.Glowlicious.Me Kira2 cocok nggak ya di kulit yang tipe dry skin (?) Kalian sendiri lebih mengutamakan skincare atau makeup nih temen - temen? Rangkaian #GarnierSakuraWhite Complete Series besok bakal tayang nih ulasannya di blog www.Glowlicious.Me Is it works on my dry sensitive skin? Ada yang sudah nyobain? #garnierskincare #garnierindonesia #garniersheetmask #reviewskincare#beautyblogindonesia #jakartabeautyblogger #clozetteid #sociollablogger #beautyjournal #altheaangels#reviewgarnierindonesia#skincarecommunity #skincareaddict#bloggingcommunity #tampilcantik #ragamkecantikan

A post shared by Lily | GlowliciousMe🌿🖤 (@glowliciousme) on

Rich in vitamin E and sakura extracts, the Garnier Sakura White Pinkish Radiance Day Cream brightens dull skin and prevents the formation of melanin and pigmentation, with added sun protection of SPF 20!

#5 HADA LABO SUPER HYALURONIC ACID LIGHT CREAM, $25.90 (50 G)

The Hada Labo Super Hyaluronic Acid Light Cream contains four types of hyaluronic acid in four different molecule sizes to deliver moisture at different levels of the skin for maximum hydration.

#6 L'OREAL AGE PERFECT SUPREME REGENERATING CREAM, $49

Formulated with antioxidants, the L’Oreal Age Perfect Supreme Regenerating Cream improves skin resistance to help it defend against daily aggressors like stress, pollution and free radical. Skin is hydrated, luminous and more resilient with use.

#7 NEUTROGENA HYDRO BOOST WATER GEL, $21.50

View this post on Instagram

O hidratante facial Neutrgena Hydra Boost Water Gel combina uma exclusiva textura ultraleve gel não oleosa, de rápida absorção e refrescante com uma hidratação intensa de 48. Com ácido hialurônico, ele ajuda a restabelecer os níveis saudáveis de água na pele e estimula a sua renovação, fortalecendo assim sua barreira de proteção natural. Tem um textura ultraleve, que é rapidamente absorvida pela pele e não deixa ela pegajosa. Não obstrui os poros, hipoalergênico e oil-free. Principais benefícios: - Equilibra a hidratação da pele - Não deixa a pele pegajosa - Previne contra ao envelhecimento precoce - É Oil-free - 🧖🏼‍♀️💦💕 #neutrogena #neutrogenahydroboost #cuidadoscomapele #saudeebemestar

A post shared by Drogaria e Perfumaria DomFarma (@drogariadomfarma) on

The Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel quenches parched skin without leaving behind any sticky residue. Chock full of hyaluronic acid, this moisturiser has the hydrating power of a cream, with the texture of a gel so skin feels supple all day.

#8 PLAVENTA VEGETAL REGENERATING AND MOISTURISING CREAM, $29.90

View this post on Instagram

🌷FACE🌷 Je vais commencer par ma révélation, mon produit coup de coeur que j’aime d’amour: La crème régénératrice et hydratante de Placentor Végétal. 💦 C’est une marque Française qui date de 1959 et qui a pour concept d’utiliser du placenta végétal. C’est quoi? C’est un collagène situé sous le pistil des jeunes plantes. 💦 Le placenta végétal va hydrater et régénérer la peau immédiatement. Elle est Idéal pour les brûlures mais aussi pour une hydratation intense. Cette crème a une texture aqueuse mais est tout de même assez riche et confortable. Elle donne un effet vraiment glowy. En tout cas elle m’a sauvé la viee ! 💦 Je lui mets un 10/10 d’office. Prix: 9€ Qui connaissait cette marque? #AvisCosmeticsVisage .

A post shared by Avis cosmetics (@aviscosmetics) on

Suitable for those with sensitive skin, the Placentor Vegetal Regenerating and Moisturising Cream soothes dryness and protects skin against the elements. A must-have when you travel!

#9 DERMAVEEN MOISTURISING LOTION, $21.80

Body moisturisers can sometimes feel overly rich, but the DermaVeen Moisturising Lotion offers a light formulation suitable for our humid weather. Containing natural Colloidal Oatmeal, it helps to soothe, hydrate and protect your skin.

#10 ANDALOU NATURALS 1000 ROSES BEAUTIFUL DAY CREAM, $39.90 (50 ML)

Formulated with soothing Alpine Rose Stem Cells, this velvety cream nourishes skin deeply and helps strengthen skin. Use at night to keep skin hydrated, even if you sleep in an air-conditioned room.

#11 BIO ESSENCE MIRACLE BIO WATER MOIST-IN GEL, $25.90 (50 ML)

Enriched with the brand’s proprietary Miracle Bio Water, the lightweight Bio Essence Miracle Bio Water Moist-In Gel is a godsend during hot weather. It cools skin down quickly to soothe redness, and quenches parched skin without leaving any stickiness behind.

#12 HIMALAYA CLEAR COMPLEXION DAY CREAM, $18.95 (50 ML)

View this post on Instagram

ครีม​ Himalaya Herbals สูตร​ Clear Complexion Whitening Day Cream ครีม​ฟ​ื้นบำรุงผิว ให้ผิวกระจ่าง​ใส​ ลด​ความ​หมอง​ค​ล​้ำ และ จุดด่างจำ สารสกัด​จาก White​ Dammer​ และ Licorice​ ช่วย​ลด​เลือน​จุด​ด่าง​ด​ำ​ และ ​ล​ดการ​สังเคราะห์​เหลา​นิน -ใช้ได้​กับ​ทุก​สภาพ​ผิว -ปราศจาก​ alcohol, mineral oil, comedogenic และ​ paraben -ปลอดภัย​ 100 % -เสริม​ความ​กระจ่าง​ใส​ให้​ผิว​ด​้​ว​ยสาร​กันแดด​จาก​ธรรมชาติ เคล็ดลับ​เพื่อผิวขาว กระจ่างใส ห่างไกล​จากจุดด่างดำต้อง Clear Complexion ​Whitening​ Day​ Cream ขนาด 50 ml ราคากล่องละ 350 บาท สนใจทักมาถามเพิ่มเติมได้ค่ะ #himalayaherbals #himalayadaycream #himalayacream #daycream #sunprotection #ครีมหิมาลายา #ขาย #ราคาถูก #ครีมราคาถูก #ครีมแท้ #ครีมกันแดด​

A post shared by Himalaya Herbals (@himalaya_herbs) on

Containing extracts of Licorice and White Dammar, the Himalaya Clear Complexion Day Cream evens out skin tone by brightening dark spots and pigmentation.

#13 ADERMA PHYS-AC GLOBAL, $24.90 (40 ML)

The Aderma Phys-AC Global is formulated to tackle fragile skin that is also blemish-prone. To treat acne, this lightweight fluid controls excess sebum and limits the adhesion of P.acnes bacteria. Sensitive skin will also love this product as time-release ingredients means skin is not overexposed to active ingredients at one go, while hydrating and soothing ingredients work to strengthen skin.

#14 VICHY AQUALIA THERMAL REHYDRATING GEL CREAM, $48 (50 ML)

View this post on Instagram

Just finished a review through @topbox for @vichycanada. I tested out their Gel and Light Moisturizers. Both were amazing, if you're an old school follower you know I've tested and loved Vichy cleanser and toner as well. Video review coming this week on my YT channel. ~~~~~~ I have combination skin that tends to be more oily in the summertime. I tested both moisturizers first under my makeup and by themselves. The gel works better in the daytime for me and light moisturizer is better as a night cream. I actually have a really hard time finding a night cream that's light enough and doesn't break me out. The Aqualia Thermal light moisturizer did the trick. Both moisturizers have very light scents, the gel more so and it's a slight oceany/algae scent. Love it. #vichy #vichyaqualiathermal #vichyaqualiathermalgel #vichyaqualiathermallight #moisturizer #skincare #productreviews #freeproduct #trywithtopbox #topboxcircle #topbox #dailygram #instadaily #photogram #instagram

A post shared by coffeegirl18 (@coffeegirl18) on

Containing 97 per cent natural ingredients, the Vichy Aqualia Thermal Rehydrating Gel Cream infuses skin with intense hydration without feeling heavy or sticky on skin.

#15 LA ROCHE-POSAY TOLERIANE ULTRA, $42.90

Formulated for sensitive skin, this soothing moisturiser helps hydrates and restore skin barrier function. Its unique packaging reduces product waste, and also prevents contamination and oxidation.

#16 SENKA JUNPAKU WHITE BEAUTY GLOW UV CREAM, $19.90 (50 G)

View this post on Instagram

-

A post shared by senkataiwan (@senkataiwan) on

Containing hyaluronic acid with two different molecular weight, the Senka Junpaku White Beauty Glow UV Cream is able to penetrate skin at different depths to hydrate it. Also, this iteration comes with SPF 25 PA++ to protect skin against UV damage.

This article was first published in Women's Weekly.

