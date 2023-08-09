The best durian treats and desserts to indulge in Singapore

Our love for the king of fruits knows no seasons. And lucky for us that many talented and experienced bakers in Singapore know that too. From cakes and puffs to crepes and durian-infused traditional desserts, we are spoiled for choice with the best durian desserts and treats on our list.

Some pride themselves on being affordable and some even provide same-day delivery, so now we can have our durian fix anytime, anywhere.

The Durian Bakery

Dedicated to creating The Richest Durian Experience, The Durian Bakery crafts its own MSW SilkyGold durian puree, made entirely from durian, MSW, and D24 variants. The smooth and chunky puree makes its way into the mouth-watering selection of durian cakes and pastries.

Taste it in the generously-filled Black and Snowy Mochi (S$36.80) or indulge in the Mao Shan Wang Burnt Cheesecake (S$72), infused with a real Mao Shan Wang durian core.

Can't decide? Order the Signature Durian Dessert Box (S$77.80) with Super Burst MSW Giant Puff, snowy mochi, and Dark Choco MSW Mousse. Delivery or self-collection only.

The Durian Bakery is located at 2 Jalan Lokam Kensington Square #01-47 Singapore 537846. Open daily, 9am -5pm. For self-collection only.

Ms Durian

Opened by two bakers, Ms Durian specialises in turning this golden treasure into delightful puffs, cakes, macarons, pastries and more.

The Mao Shan Wang Durian Cake (S$12.50) sees mao shan wang puree layered between vanilla sponge, and the Mao Shan Wang Durian Craquelin (S$5.50), a choux filled with luscious durian with crumbly chocolate on top.

There's even a Mao Shan Wang Durian High Tea Set (S$45+) that includes a series of durian desserts and savoury snacks. Complete your experience with a durian-infused cold brew, the MSW Durian Coffee (S$12.50).

Ms Durian is located at 11 Kelantan Road, Jalan Besar, Singapore 208604, p.+65 6962 0057. Open Wed-Sun, 9am -6pm. Closed Tue.

The Deli At Goodwood Park Hotel

The iconic hotel along Scotts Road has been crafting durian treats since 1983, with its Signature D24 Durian Mousse Cake (from S$17.59) layered with generous lashings of pulpy durian mousse in between pillowy soft vanilla sponge cake.

To fully savour the king of fruits, bite into the Signature D24 Crepe (from S$17.59), which features creamy durian pulp enveloped in a paper-thin crepe. Durian lovers must keep a lookout for the hotel's annual Durian Fiesta (until 6 Aug 2023), which showcases innovative durian-themed pastries and desserts.

The Deli At Goodwood Park Hotel is located at 22 Scotts Road, Singapore 228221, p.+65 6730 1786. Available for self-collection and delivery.

Durian Lab Café

As the sister concept of famous durian supplier Ah Seng Durian, Durian Lab Cafe uses only the superior Mao Shan Wang durian in their sweet treats. Delight in gelato, pastries and cakes such as the decadent and custardy MSW Burnt Cheesecake (S$11).

The cafe gives beloved local desserts a pungent twist with the MSW Green Bean Soup (S$5) and MSW Sago (S$8.50), with a generous dollop of mao shan wang on the top.

Durian Lab Café is located at 119 Bukit Merah Lane 1, #01-22, Singapore 151119, p.+65 9159 6160. Open Tue -Sun 12pm -10pm. Closed Mon.

Stinky by 99 Old Trees

99 Old Trees, known for their direct-from-farm, quality durians, expands their durian offerings with Stinky.

The durian dessert cafe meticulously selects durians and crafts them into delectable desserts like the Stinky Bowl (S$6.30), a creamy D24 durian puree mousse and the light and airy Stinky Roll (S$6.90 for a quarter piece and S$27 for the whole foot long), featuring a rich layer of Mao Shan Wang flesh and fresh custard cream in the Japanese sponge cake.

Traditional desserts get a durian makeover in the Stinky Chendul (S$5.90), topped with a generous helping of creamy durian.

Stinky by 99 Old Trees is located at 1 Teo Hong Road, Singapore 088321, p.+65 87924589. Open daily 12pm -9pm.

Sweedy Patisserie

Moving online to offline, Sweedy Patisserie continues to craft their durian cakes and famed Fatcarons (a sized-up version of the French macaron) in their cosy cafe at Hougang.

The Mao Shan Wang Fatcarons (from S$6.50) are lavishly crafted with vanilla bean buttercream and generous amounts of durian flesh with almond crumbs sprinkled by the side. Imagine creamy durian oozing out with every bite; every durian lover's dream and delight.

Sweedy Patisserie is located at 377 Hougang St. 32, #01-32, Singapore 530377, p+65 9436 8160. Open Tue- Thu 12pm -9pm, Fri 12pm -10pm, Sat 11am -10pm, Sun 11am -9pm. Closed Mon.

Sinpopo

Sinpopo breathes an air of modernity into traditional baked goods, while preserving heritage. Among their assortment of handcrafted cakes and cookies is the Mao Shan Wang Durian Cake (from S$58). The fluffy cake layered with luxurious Mao Shan Wang durian and light cream finishes with more durian puree on the top.

And if you are looking for more durian treats, their restaurant serves Durian Sticky Rice (S$14) and Durian Pengat Creme Brulee (S$14), showcasing premium rich Mao Shan Wang in both.

Sinpopo is located at multiple locations around Singapore. Please refer to their website for details.

Sunlife Durian Puffs & Pastries

Sunlife Durian Puffs and Pastries, the bakery with quality durian pastries at affordable prices, prides itself on using 100per cent pure D24 durian puree in its fresh bakes. Without additional sugar, preservatives or cream mixed in, you get the full richness of durian with every bite.

Find the addictive puree in the flaky Durian Strudel, which starts from S$4 for a mini strudel. Or in the Mini Durian Eclairs (S$10 for a box of 6 pieces), a crisp choux pastry topped with chocolate glaze.

Sunlife Durian Puffs & Pastries provides same-day delivery and self-collection at multiple locations around Singapore. Please refer to their website for details.

Four Seasons Durian

As the OG of durian desserts in Singapore, Four Seasons Durian, you can count on them for creative durian treats. In addition to the staple selection of durian ice cream, puffs and cakes, they have also infused durian into kaya, in the Durian Kaya (S$7.80), best served on warm toast.

Other popular items include the fluffy Durian Swiss Roll (S$28.70). And for the ultimate durian lover, celebrate with the 3D Mao Shan Wang Cake, realistically handcrafted with spikes!

Four Seasons Durian is located at multiple locations around Singapore. Please refer to their website for details.

This article was first published in City Nomads.