The best executive sedans in Singapore

SINGAPORE- Welcome back to another instalment of CarBuyer.com.sg Best Of, here we rate executive sedans, a segment that has always been immensely popular in Singapore, especially among the CBD crowd.

An executive sedan, aka a luxury midsized sedan, slots in below the large luxury sedan, but above small luxury cars. To use Audi as an example: The A3 Sedan is its small four-door, while the A4 is its executive sedan, and the A6 is the big lux sedan.

For many, an exec sedan marks the first step on the automotive ladder of success, with the expected progression towards larger executive cars, though in the past decade the rise of the less expensive small executive sedan has nibbled at the pie somewhat – for example, the Mercedes-Benz A 180 Saloon.

BMW 318i

PHOTO: BMW

This segment has long been defined by the BMW 3 Series, the car which made BMW what it is, and amped up the segment by proving that sedans could be sporty and youthful.

But there are no shortage of contenders jostling to dethrone the mighty Bimmer, not just from fellow Germans Mercedes-Benz and Audi, but also from other non-German competitors such as Lexus and Infiniti.

Large sedans from European non-luxe brands, like VW’s Passat and Skoda’s Superb, also offer very competitive features, often with more space.

Mercedes-Benz C 180 Avantgarde

PHOTO: Mercedes-Benz

Brand prestige is naturally a priority in this class, but customers shopping in this segment also demand a minimum standard of luxury and performance. Savvier buyers these days also look for the latest in technology and connectivity, which the newer versions of these cars offer in spades.

The entry point for a luxury executive sedan in Singapore starts from upwards of S$200,000 or so at 2022’s COE prices. But these models typically come with a wide range of variants and drivetrains to suit all sorts of budgets.

As usual, CarBuyer aims to make your car buying decision easier, and we’ve listed down the four leading contenders in the luxury executive sedan segment here in Singapore in 2022.

Audi A4

Audi's A4.

PHOTO: Audi

Audi’s A4 was given a major update in 2020, and now features sharper looks, and a whole slew of smart in-car tech to make your life easier all round.

If there’s any one reason to choose the Audi, it’s probably the clever features that the A4 brings to the table. Audi’s Multimedia Interface (MMI) system is among the best in the business, and the one on the A4 allows for intuitive AI-powered searches, via a built-in 4G connection.

PHOTO: Audi

So you can simply scrawl “Laksa” on the input pad and the navigation system will pull up a list of stalls around your vicinity. Select a choice and it’ll tell you the best route there, avoiding jams and congestion spots, and it can even tell you what are your parking options when you arrive.

PHOTO: Audi

As a driving proposition, the A4 probably strikes a neat balance between comfort and excitement, not leaning too far in either direction. The latest one features a mild hybrid drivetrain with a 12V battery pack that can recuperate energy and utilise it when the petrol engine shuts down while coasting on the expressway, saving fuel in the process.

In real life, the A4 is also the most frugal of the executive sedan bunch, even more so than the Cat A-eligible Mercedes-Benz C 160, which is how Ju-Len was able to cover more than 600km in one tank.

PHOTO: Audi

The car we tested back in 2020 was the A4 ‘Advanced’ model with a 2.0-litre engine producing, but that trim has now been discontinued for sale in Singapore. The sole remaining variant uses the same engine tuned to produce 150hp, but still comes with most of the tech features on the more powerful car, while offering better fuel economy as well.

Audi RS 4 Avant.

PHOTO: Audi

If you fancy a bit more space, there’s an A4 Avant estate version ($255,519 with COE, we test it here), while there’s also the performance S4 sedan that goes for $391,581 with COE, and packs in 354hp, good for 0-100km/h in 4.7 seconds. But the ne plus ultra of the A4 family is the RS 4 Avant ($477,956 with COE), with its 2.9-litre bi-turbo V6 with 450hp ensuring that you and your stuff will get to your destination in double quick time.

BMW 3 Series

BMW 318i Sport.

PHOTO: BMW

BMW’s 3 Series has been synonymous with the luxury executive sedan segment for decades, to the point that the category has sometimes been dubbed the ‘3 Series class’. It’s a testament to how high BMW has set the bar in this class, and it continues till this day to set the benchmark for others to follow.

The current model was introduced in 2019, and incorporates all the qualities that have made the 3 Series such a favourite, namely an engaging drive, well-rounded performance, sumptuous luxury, and top notch German engineering.

But the latest version also adds in some very impressive technology features that will impress even the most jaded of Millennials.

In any case, a mid-life facelift has just been announced, and it should be expected to arrive in Singapore by the end of 2022.

PHOTO: BMW

For instance, there’s the Intelligent Personal Assistant (IPA) voice activation system, which lets you command the car to do things just by talking to it.

All you need to do is say “Hey BMW, navigate to office/call my boss/turn down the air con” and it’ll execute your orders dutifully, like, well, a personal assistant. It’s the best voice-control system in a car right now.

Clever tech aside, the 3 Series’ main draw has always been its drivability, and while the latest one has grown in size over its predecessors, it still remains one of the best handling cars you can buy today. And it combines that with a decent amount of luxury and comfort, although its ride quality and overall refinement may not be quite as smooth as its rivals from Audi or Mercedes-Benz.

Facelifted 3 Series should be in Singapore by the end of 2022

PHOTO: BMW

At launch in 2019, there was only the 330i model, but as of 2022, the model line-up in Singapore has been trimmed down to just the 318i in Sport and M Sport trim with 156hp.

Despite being the least expensive 3 Series, it’s certainly not slow, and still packs a decent level of equipment as well. That’s why it has gained our recommendation as the 3 Series to get here in Singapore.

For those who crave a need for speed, there’s the whopping nutso BMW M3 Competition ($528,888 with COE), which features a 3.0-litre twin-turbocharged straight-six with 510hp and 650Nm of torque, as well as an aggressive-looking front grille that is guaranteed to scare off lesser traffic.

BMW M3 Competition.

PHOTO: BMW

There’s also a plug-in hybrid version, the 330e ($336,888 with COE), for the environmentally-conscious. It features the same engine as the 320i, combined with an electric motor, and together they produce a total output of 292hp. It can also travel on electric power for up to 56km, thereby dramatically cutting down on emissions on your commute.

PHOTO: BMW

The 3 Series remains one of the best choices in the luxury executive sedan market, thanks to its all-round capability, being able to please enthusiasts and regular drivers alike. It costs slightly more than its main competition, but for the money you are getting a whole lot of car.

Mercedes-Benz C-Class

PHOTO: Mercedes-Benz

The new Mercedes-Benz C-Class is now with us, and it marks a massive leap forwards in maturity. The car brings with it major improvements in luxury and tech, with the car feeling like a mini S-Class almost.

Unfortunately, sky high COE premiums means that the C-Class now retails for prices that could buy you an E-Class in days gone by. The C 200 model, for instance, is now going for nearly $300,000 with COE, an eye-popping figure for what is the essentially the brand’s entry luxury sedan.

PHOTO: Mercedes-Benz

If you can afford it though, that is the one to go for in our opinion. While the base C 180 does come in significantly cheaper, with prices starting at $261,888 with COE for the Avantgarde trim, we reckon that the C 200 is worth the extra outlay, if only because of what you’re getting for the money.

PHOTO: Mercedes-Benz

The C 180 and C 200 share the same 1.5-litre turbo four-pot engine, but the latter naturally has more power and oomph. Output stands at 170hp and 250Nm of torque for the C 180, and 204hp and 300Nm of torque for the C200, and both cars come with mild hybrid tech for enhanced efficiency.

It also helps aid with acceleration too, and with the mild hybrid assistance the car does feel rather sprightly off the line, in the C 200 at least.

PHOTO: Mercedes-Benz

Driving-wise, the C-Class probably isn’t quite as dynamic and engaging as, say, the BMW 3 Series, but the C 200 does come with four-wheel-steering (the C 180 does not), which aids agility in the corners.

Refinement and comfort is generally acceptable, although the more expensive AMG Line trim pictured here does come with bigger wheels that results in a slightly choppier ride. If that’s not your cup of tea, you might want to consider saving your money and going for the cheaper Avantgarde trim.

PHOTO: Mercedes-Benz

The interior of the new C-Class is where things have stepped up significantly. The vertical-set 11.9-inch touchscreen takes pride of place in the centre console, and incorporates the latest MBUX 2.0 infotainment system.

It looks particularly stunning as compared to its rivals, and definitely give the cabin a very premium and upmarket feel, which should please many customers.

PHOTO: Mercedes-Benz

Expensive as it may be, the C-Class does feel, on some levels, like a car that comes from a much higher price bracket. And that might just be enough to tip people towards the Merc, given that most Singaporean car buyers value the sensation of owning a car that feels like it’s worth the money.

Lexus IS

PHOTO: Lexus

The IS has always been the left-of-centre choice, but never quite on par with the Germans – the previous IS is as sweet-driving as they come, especially in IS 200t guise. It wasn’t as polished in terms of infotainment, and the rear passenger space was always small compared to the Germans.

But the new model, which debuted in 2021 and which you can read all about in our full news coverage, changes the game because now it has some real advantages over the cars you’ve just read about.

PHOTO: Lexus

To start with, the IS now looks like what Lexus has always claimed: sexy. It’s considerably wider, slightly longer, and less tall, so it looks extra sharp with the styling updates as well. To add to that, we find the IS drives very, very well indeed.

Our review of the IS 300h says: “It’s truly an excellent handling vehicle…a real driver’s car, communicative and fluid, and in classic Lexus style the dance truly does feel like a two-way thing.”

Lexus IS 300h Luxury.

PHOTO: Lexus

And that’s not all: There’s a gasoline powered IS 300 (review here) which offers 240hp – compare that with the figures you’ve seen above, and you have plenty more pace for the money.

But Lexus has been doing hybrid tech for years, and now it reaps the benefits thanks to VES updates in 2021 – and that’s how the IS 300h (hybrid model) can offer more horses than equally-priced Germans, while also being more frugal (5.4L/100km stated) – it’s win-win-win for the buyer.

The IS also displays one of Lexus’ best traits: High levels of quality. Lexus interiors are still some of the best made around, with the Takumi craftsmanship ethos on full display – we challenge you to find a thread out of place on the IS.

PHOTO: Lexus

Drawbacks are the same, but lessened: The new IS has a 10.3-inch touchscreen which is a welcome addition, although it’s still not quite a tech-wondrous as the 3 Series’, while passenger room isn’t the best either.

Space though, is not a deciding factor for an exec sedan – if you want more space bump down a segment to the mainstream large sedans such as the Skoda Superb.

PHOTO: Lexus

With the green credits, the IS 300h is the pick of the litter, and it comes in lower Executive or higher Luxury trim levels with a S$10k price difference – take the former as there’s not much difference between them.

As mentioned in our full review, the Exec has smaller 18-inch wheels to the Luxury’s 19-inch rollers, and there are no ventilated front seats nor seat position memory. The seats are also upholstered with Nuluxe, a synthetic leather material from Lexus rather than the more premium genuine smooth leather found in the Luxury variant.

The more important thing to take home is that amidst the backdrop of electrification and green rebates, dark horses can now become front-runners.

This article was first published in CarBuyer.