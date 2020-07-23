Best facial essences to boost your skincare routine for better skin

Facial essences, otherwise known as lotions, have long been an essential step in Korean and Japanese beauty regimes.

It was only in the past few years that Western skincare brands saw the benefit of them and started introducing such essences.

Most facial essences have similar base ingredients, using either hyaluronic acid or glycerin to hydrate the skin and keep it plump and moisturised.

While traditional toners are designed to balance skin’s pH, most of them tend to also have some cleansing benefits as a back-up to eliminate any traces of makeup and grime left behind.

However, essences do not have cleansing properties. They focus on restoring skin’s pH and moisture levels, as well as resetting skin by infusing it with a host of nutrients like vitamins, minerals, and amino acids to amplify the effects of serums and moisturisers applied thereafter.

There’s a reason why this step is essential in the Korean skincare routine. Here are 11 of the best facial essences to jump start your journey to healthy, radiant skin.