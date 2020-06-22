The best facials in Singapore

If nearly three months of circuit breaker has left you looking for nottie than hottie, here is where to get your groove back.

1. My Cozy Room

PHOTO: My Cozy Room

Ask any facial aficionado where they go for their facials and the answer will most likely be My Cozy Room. Somewhat hidden off Scotts Road, this little beauty treasure trove deals with any and all sorts of skin conditions.

One of their most popular facials is the Premium Pore Extraction Facial Treatment - a 20-step facial designed to rid any and all congestion.

The treatment uses Doctor BABOR products which are specially targeted for clogged skin and each treatment starts with a thorough skin analysis to determine exactly what treatments are needed.

This is then followed by a double deep cleansing, deep exfoliation, thorough face steaming, extraction and high frequency treatment to fully remove stubborn pores and reduce the appearance of fine lines and puffy eyes.

Then its onto the beauty part as eyebrows are shaped, rose quartz crystals are used for an eye massage followed by a luxurious lymphatic drainage facial massage. After each step, rose toner is applied to soothe and hydrate the skin.

The treatment is finished with a purifying mask, head, shoulder and hand massage and finally, application of tonic and moisturiser leaving your skin fresher and clearer than you knew it could possibly be.

My Cozy Room, 56a Cairnhill Road, 6732 0030

2. Porcelain

PHOTO: Porcelain

When it comes to spas, it doesn't get more luxurious than Porcelain Origins in the always glam, Paragon Mall.

With several locations across Singapore, this is the brand's flagship and boasts not only dozens of treatment rooms, but a wonderfully healthy cafe and coffee shop too.

But onto the treatment - once you have sipped your drink of choice on one of the spas trendy velvet sofas, you are ushered into a fantastically modern room for a thorough skin consultation whereby the exact treatment is decided.

From here its into one of the uber comfortable rooms as one of the skilled therapists talks you through your treatment step by step.

We opted for the Restorative treatment, designed to improve the overall tone and look of the skin as well as banishing any water retention through shiatsu massage.

After a thorough double cleanse, a deeply relaxing shiatsu facial massage was given before the application of the customised mask.

While this worked its magic the therapist worked her magic on my shoulder tension before finishing the treatment with a custom blended serum and moisture protectant.

Porcelain Origins, 290 Orchard Rd, #04-48 Paragon Shopping Centre, 6850 5161

3. Cecilia Westberry

PHOTO: Cecilia Westberry

The absolute godmother of facialists, Cecilia Westberry is on the speed dial of socialites and editors alike.

Housed at the bottom of an HDB complex in Holland Village,Cecilia Westberry has become so popular that she now takes over two shop fronts and two floors to accommodate her legion of fans.

While we love the facials, she also offers massages, manicures, waxing, spray tans and even hair treatments.

With facials ranging from the easier hydration focused or blemish removal to peels and non surgical face lifts, her team are some of the best in the business.

We love the Hydrafacial, ideal for literally boosting the skin's hydration, plumping fine lines, ridding enlarged pores and helping uneven skin tones and even sun damage.

Cecilia Westberry, 6 Holland Close, 6774 0449

This article was first published in BLLNR.