Best family getaways that don't require plane rides

Anyone who has gone on a holiday trip with kids in tow will know that the experience, while fulfilling, can be more tiring than a regular 9-to-5 day workday. As if planning the itinerary and getting the bubs ready isn’t taxing enough, having to get through customs and pacifying the little ones on board a stuffy flight can prove to be a killjoy -- and you haven’t even arrived at your destination!

Here, we share five choice locations for your next family vacay. And while we can’t guarantee that the kids will be on their best behaviour, at least there’s no need to go through a mid-air tantrum.

Telunas Private Island

Located just 50km away from Singapore, Telunas Private Island makes for the a fuss-free family getaway locale. Think of it as Indonesia’s version of Maldives, complete with sea-facing villas and clear blue waters. And with a maximum of 40 guests on the Private Island at any one time, it’s a great respite from urban crowds.

Opt for a pampering massage while the kids (suitable for ages five-12) head off to the Kids Club for hours of fun. Alternatively, there’s a plethora of activities (priced separately) available for everyone in the family -- think kayaking, traditional fishing, pottery lessons and more. Note: The resort doesn’t offer Wi-Fi, and for good reason – so that you’ll be able to relax and focus on spending quality time with your loved ones instead.

Travel time from Singapore: Two and a half hours

Address: Baloi Persero, Jalan Anggrek Luar No.23, Sugie, Moro, Karimun Regency, Riau Islands 29442, Indonesia

Email: stay@telunasresorts.com

Tel: +62 811 7710951 (Mon - Fri, 9am - 5pm)

Find out more here

Lexis Hibiscus Port Dickson

This Malaysian resort-style hotel was crowned the Travellers' Choice in 2018 on Tripadvisor, and it’s not hard to see why. After all, the resort made it to the Guiness World Records in 2016 with a whopping 643 swimming pools and 522 overwater villas within its premises.

And while there’s not much to do in the vicinity, the spacious rooms more than make up for it – each one boasts a private dip pool and a steam room. The double queen size or king size beds layout in its rooms also makes it ideal for those vacationing with family or larger groups. A glass panel on the room floor also provides the little ones with a comfortable yet close-up view of marine life beneath. Fun fact: The resort’s layout was inspired by Malaysia’s national flower, the Hibiscus.

Travel time from Singapore: Three hours by car

Address: 12th Mile, Jalan Pantai, Port Dickson, 71250 Pasir Panjang, Negeri Sembilan, Malaysia

Tel: +606 660 2626

Find out more here

Cempadek Private Island

Located off the east coast of Bintan, Indonesia, Cempadek Private Island's spacious villas are easily accessible by ferry from the Tanah Merah ferry terminal. Each villa comes with its own private plunge pool, where you’ll get to enjoy the cool ocean breeze as you admire the picturesque view.

Aside from its pristine white beaches, nature lovers will also appreciate trekking through the nearby rainforest, which is home to native birds like hornbills, eagles and kingfishers. Other residents on the island include the critical endangered pangolin and sea otters. Activities available to guests on the island include sailing, snorkelling, diving, spa, rock climbing, island hopping, windsurfing, kayaking, and more.

Travel time from Singapore: Two and a half hours by ferry

Address: Air Gelubi, Bintan Pesisir, Bintan Regency, Riau Islands, Indonesia

Phone: +62 811-7008-040

Find out more here

Batu Batu Private Island

Surrounded by crystal blue waters, Batu Batu is an exquisite locale on the Malaysian Island of Pulau Tengah. The Beach Villas (comes with a children’s annexe!) and Two-Bedroom Poolside Villas are ideal for families with young children, as they are situated closest to the resort’s restaurant and pool.

Whilst on Pulau Tengah, adults and kiddos alike will enjoy the island’s eight white sandy beaches. Snorkel or dive amongst its colourful coral reefs -- the choice is yours! And if you are feeling peckish, the in-house pavilion restaurant offers delish European and Asian fare, complete with an amazing view of the sea. Relax with an ice-cold pint at the Beach Bar or soak in the sun -- the choice is yours.



Travel time from Singapore: Three hours by car

Address: Pulau Tengah, 86800 Mersing, Johor, Malaysia

Email: info@batubatu.com.my

Find out more here

Village Hotel Sentosa

Considering an option closer to home? Branded as “a new gateway and getaway on Sentosa”, Village Hotel’s flagship definitely tops the list of family-friendly staycay spots. Its 606 guest rooms include the spacious Family Room, which features two adjoining units with separate bathrooms and amenities for the kids.

Water babies will also love the four swim zones – the Children’s Play Pool and Lazy River Pool in particular will appeal to families with young children. Prices start from $224.

Address: 10 Artillery Avenue, #02-01 Palawan Ridge, Sentosa Island, Singapore 099951

Email: info.vhs@fareast.com.sg

Tel: +65 67220800 / Reservations: +65 6881 8888

Find out more here

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.