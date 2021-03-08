Best family photoshoot packages in Singapore: Cost and promotions

Thinking of capturing the loving moments with your loved ones for keepsake? Here are the best photographers you can engage to create those beautiful memories.

Every moment spent with your loved ones is a moment to treasure. These moments are free to keep when it’s stored in your mind.

But sadly, our brains aren’t designed to keep all of these memories intact. Over time, we lose track of them, though there are still remnants that are stored as long term memory in our minds.

That’s why it is a good idea to engage a professional photographer to capture those memories so that we can look back on them as we grow old to reminisce about the fun times we have with our loved ones.

But this comes at a price, and this is how much you can expect to pay for family photoshoot packages in Singapore.

Cost breakdown for photoshoot packages

For those who are unfamiliar with photoshoot packages, here’s a quick primer on the costs involved in photoshoots.

Types of photoshoots

The first factor that determines a huge part of the cost is the theme. There are a couple of themes that you can choose from:

Family shoot

Newborn/baby shoot

Maternity shoot

Studio or outdoor shoot

Family shoots with adults and children are typically the cheapest among them, which costs between $200 to $800.

This is followed by maternity shoot and newborn/baby shoots, which could cost up to almost $1,000.

This is slightly higher due to skills involved in capturing the best moments for babies as compared to adults.

After all, you can’t exactly ask a baby to pose for you, unlike adults. As such, more effort is required to capture not just every moment, but also know the opportune time to get those shots.

Lastly, the location matters – a studio shoot is slightly cheaper than the outdoor option, as it requires less preparation work in a fixed setting. The price difference is in the range of $100 to $200 between an indoor and outdoor shoot.

Photo edits and number of photos (soft copy and hard copy)

Photo edits and number of photos are other factors that you need to take note of as well. Photoshoot packages usually come with a predefined number of edited photos.

But if you prefer to have more edited photos, you will need to fork out more for this service.

Make sure to read the fine print as well if you want to get the soft copy of all the photos that were taken. Most photography services will charge extra for such requests.

Best photographers to engage for baby and family photoshoot packages in Singapore

Photography studio Package prices Package details Ashley Photography Family Studio Shoot ($400)

Family Outdoor Shoot ($699) 5 fully edited digital photos

3x 5R mounted prints

Top up option if you want the soft copy of all photos Bespoke Photography Family Outdoor Shoot ($300) 1 hour of photo shoot ~50 quality photos Family Outdoor Shoot ($500) 2 hours of photo shoot 80 quality photos Family Studio Shoot ($499) 1 hour of photo shoot

2 Classic Backdrops (Black/White/Grey/Brown

)All digital copies returned (6R, Half A4 size) Newborn Basic Package ($588) 1.5 hours of photo shoot

2 themes + family shoot

2 fully edited digital photos + 2 fully edited 5R prints Newborn Premium Package ($788) 3 hours of photo shoot

Unlimited themes + family shoot

5 fully edited digital photos + 5 fully edited 5R prints Maternity Studio ($350) 1 hour of photo shoot

1 - 3 outfits

3 fully edited digital photos + 3 fully edited 5R prints Larry Toh Photography Shorter Package ($780) 90-minute single session photo shoot at one location 80 – 100 high-res edited images Longer Package ($980) 150-minute single session photo shoot at two locations

100 – 150 high-res edited images Pregnancy Package ($980) First session before birth (2.5 hours, 2 locations)

Second session after birth (1 hour)

150 – 200 high-res edited images Picspirations Family Shoot ($200)

Creative Newborn Shoot ($290)

Baby Milestone Shoot ($350) All shoot session prices include only the photography session. Price for edited photos and the soft copies are paid separately. Evie Grace Indoor/Outdoor Photo Shoot ($250) For the photography session only. Price for edited photos and the soft copies are paid separately. Special Mini Family Portrait ($699) 30 minute shoot (Indoor, outdoor, studio or your home)

10 high-res softcopies

10 Fine Art prints

Ashley Low is an award winning photographer who has won accolades such as the Master Photographer Award, Rise International Photography Award and AFNS Award.

Her portfolio extends beyond the usual family and baby photoshoots, as it also includes studio and outdoor photoshoot, and even fine art photography.

Besides offering all kinds of photoshoots to capture you and your loved ones, Ashley is also an educator. She wrote her own 12-step guide book to guide parents and expecting mothers on how to capture your child’s growth with beautiful and professional photos.

Package pricing:

Family Studio Shoot ($400)

Family Outdoor Shoot ($699)

Both shoots come with:

5 fully edited digital photos

3x 5R mounted prints

Top up option if you want the soft copy of all photos

Discount: https://www.ashleylowphotography.com/latest-updatespromotions/

Contact: ash@ashleylowphotography.com

Bespoke Photography is a professional photography company that possesses the skills to capture the stories you have with your loved ones and translate them into meaningful photos. They do their best in understanding your story so that they can capture you in a different light that portrays the best of you.

Bespoke Photography has done shoots with multiple big names like Grab, Shopee, Nanyang Technological University and the Singapore University of Social Sciences so you can be assured of the quality and assurance of the photos they produce.

Plus, they offer a wide range of photo shoot packages that will cater to different needs, be it family shoot, newborn shoot or maternity shoot.

Package pricing:

Family Outdoor Shoot ($300)

1 hour of photo shoot

~50 quality photos

Family Outdoor Shoot ($500)

2 hours of photo shoot

~80 quality photos

Family Studio Shoot ($499)

1 hour of photo shoot

2 Classic Backdrops (Black/White/Grey/Brown)

All digital copies returned (6R, Half A4 size)

Newborn Basic Package ($588)

1.5 hours of photo shoot

2 themes + family shoot

2 fully edited digital photos + 2 fully edited 5R prints

Newborn Premium Package ($788)

3 hours of photo shoot

Unlimited themes + family shoot

5 fully edited digital photos + 5 fully edited 5R prints

Maternity Studio ($350)

1 hour of photo shoot

1-3 outfits

3 fully edited digital photos + 3 fully edited 5R prints

Discount: $200 off all packages till further notice

Contact: hello@bespokephotography.sg

Larry Toh is a veteran photographer who has more than 10 years of experience as a photographer.

A couple of life-changing moments like being diagnosed with cancer and the birth of his daughter led him to take the leap of faith to turn his passion for photography into a full-time endeavour.

As a family man himself, Larry has a knack for capturing powerful moments of the human condition, finding simple moments of joy and love between parents and child.

Package pricing:

Shorter Package ($780)

90-minute single session photo shoot at one location

80 – 100 high-res edited images

Longer Package ($980)

150-minute single session photo shoot at two locations

100 – 150 high-res edited images

Pregnancy Package ($980)

First session before birth (2.5 hours, 2 locations)

Second session after birth (1 hour)

150 – 200 high-res edited images

Maternity & Newborn package also available, prices available upon request

Contact: +65 9138 9599 (WhatsApp)

Picspirations Photography provides photography service that helps you capture precious life moments and encapsulate them into memories to cherish for life.

Picspirations offers affordable photo shoot packages that are family friendly, from family shoots to newborn shoots and baby milestone shoots.

Working with Picspirations Photography isn’t just about hiring a professional photographer. Their photographers also work with you to advise and guide you on creating beautiful heirloom shots that you can pass down for generations.

Package pricing:

Family Shoot ($200)

Creative Newborn Shoot ($290)

Baby Milestone Shoot ($350)

All shoot session prices include only the photography session. Price for edited photos and the softcopies are paid separately.

Discount: https://www.picspirations.sg/promotions

Contact: picspirationsphotography@gmail.com

Having over eight years of family photoshoot experience, photography studio Evie Grace is named after the founder’s daughter.

What began as a project to watch and record her own family grow with photography turned into a full-time gig. The photography studio was set up to bring this experience to others as well, which parents and children can treasure for the years to come.

Package pricing:

Indoor/Outdoor Photo Shoot ($250)

For the photography session only. Price for edited photos and the softcopies are paid separately.

Special Mini Family Portrait ($699)

30 minute shoot (Indoor, outdoor, studio or your home)

10 high-res softcopies

10 Fine Art prints

Contact: hello@eviegracephotos.com

This article was first published in SingSaver.com.sg.