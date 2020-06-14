The best father's day feasts to order - in this June

There's no excuse to not celebrate your dad's big day, even if dining out is still not an option. You can always order-in a feast…and many restaurants are making it easy for you to do so these days.

Here are some of our favourite restaurants with menus that you and dad will love:

Putien's Pot Of Goodies ($228)

We celebrated Mother’s Day with a bang last month and we should do the same for our fathers! I So we’re bringing back... Posted by PUTIEN RESTAURANT on Friday, June 5, 2020

What: Pen Cai, a traditional Cantonese braised dish. Usually eaten during festive events.

Why you should get it for dad: If your dad loves classic chinese dishes, this is definitely one of them. The dish is braised for eight hours and contains quality ingredients (i.e. abalone, scallops, mushrooms, fish maw, dried razor clams, chicken wings, roast pork, sea cucumber, first harvest seaweed, and white cabbage).

How to order: Putien only offers a self-collection option. Pre-orders begin now and diners who order three days in advance get a special 20 per cent discount, along with a complimentary Spice Mum Chilli Sauce.

You can also order same-day takeaway (while stocks last) from the various outlets (Kitchener Road, ION Orchard, Jurong Point, *Marina Square, Nex, Northpoint, Parkway Parade, *Raffles City, *SingPost Centre, Tampines Mall and VivoCity) via here.

VUE x Binchotan's 90 Days Butter-Aged Kumamoto "Kokuou" A5 Black Wagyu Ribeye ($168+)

PHOTO: Vue

What: A decadent wagyu ribeye that's been aged for 90 days in unsalted butter and grilled.

Why you should get it for dad: Do we even need to explain? It's steak and butter - a combination that's never wrong. You also have the option to have it delivered raw, and let your dad grill it to his liking.

How to order: Pre-order via https://vue.oddle.me/.

The father's day pre-orders are only available for delivery/pick-up from June 19 to June 21, 11am to 8.30pm (last order).

Holiday Inn Atrium Restaurant's Father's Day meal

What: A mix of local flavours in the form of Ayam Pongteh, Sambal Prawns Petai, Nasi Kuning, Sayur Lodeh and Bur Bur Cha Cha.

Why you should get it for dad: If your dad is a fan of malay and peranakan food, this is a one-stop package that will satisfy your dad's tastebuds.

How to order: You may order from their e-shop. From now till June 11, there is a 25 per cent discount off all orders. From June 12 to June 21 June, 30 per cent off.

LUMO's Modern European (prices differ for individual dishes)

What: Hearty modern european fare that includes chicken drumettes coated in hot sauce, pork chops drizzled with whisky raisin jus and wood-fire grilled New Zealand ribeye.

Why you should get it for dad: It's like bringing a restaurant into the comfort of your home. Something that's fancy enough for a celebration, but also well-loved by everyone. Choose from their well-curated menu and you won't regret it. Also, we're pretty sure your dad will appreciate the complimentary bottle of Douglass Hill Merlot (with every order of $180 and above from June 15 to 21).

How to order: LUMO's Father's Day highlight is available for takeaway and island-wide delivery from June 15 to June 21, 11:30am to 9:30pm daily. Orders can be placed online at www.lumo.sg or via WhatsApp at 8921 3818.

Island-wide delivery

For orders below $80, delivery fee will range from $8 to $18 (depending on distance)

For orders between $80 and $120, a delivery fee of $5 applies

Delivery is free for orders above $120

Amò Italian Father's Day Feast (from $215 for four pax)

What: A feast filled with freshly made antipasti, pasta, pizza and desserts.

Why you should get it for dad: The pizzas are made using slow dough fermentation, and that means you'll get an extremely flavourful crust. They're then topped with fresh seasonal ingredients and cooked in an Italian wood-fire oven for a crisp finish. It's all very authentic. And P.S., their pastas are all freshly made in-house.

How to order: Order via www.amorestaurant.sg/fathersday. Pre-order 24 hours in advance. Free delivery.

SPRMRKT's Father's Day Bagels (from $14 per bagel or $45 for a two pax bundle)

What: Tangy, chewy and crusty sourdough bagels. The bagels are filled with scrumptious fillings that are not commonplace. There's a steak and cheese bagel, a korean BBQ mushroom one and even a buttermilk fried chicken version.

Why you should get it for dad: If your dad's a carb-lover, it's time to get him some sourdough. It's bread, but a whole lot better.

How to order: SPRMRKT's Father's Day Epic Breakfast Bagels are available for direct orders placed with SPRMRKT at Dempsey Hill. This is in addition to the all-day café and vegetable-forward dinner menus offered at all outlets. Choose between takeaway or islandwide delivery with a $10 flat fee.

To place an order, WhatsApp or call 8129 8166 or email contactus@sprmrkt.com.sg

Local Favourites by Ah Hoi's Kitchen at JEN Singapore Tanglin by Shangri-La ($98+)

PHOTO: Ah Hoi’s Kitchen

What: Local hawker fare, but upgraded. Think: Champagne pork ribs, steamed sea perch with bread crumb and chilli crabmeat.

Why you should get it for dad: Two months of no dining out and your dad's been craving his favourite hawker fare…so why not order a meal that's luxurious and will still satisfy your family's cravings?

How to order: To order, call (65) 6831 4373, email ahhoiskitchen.hjts@hoteljen.com or order online at bit.ly/jentakeaway and bit.ly/jentakeawaygc for Golden Circle members.

Orders must be placed at least one hour in advance. Complimentary island-wide delivery is available for purchases via Klook at bit.ly/JenTanglinKlook, at a total price of $108 nett including delivery to one location.

The Capitol Kempinski Hotel's Daddy's Day Special Menu for Two ($60+)

What: A set menu of Roasted Black Angus Beef Hanger Steak, Red Wine Sauce, Mini Yorkshire Pudding and more.

Why you should get it for dad: If your dad's a fan of English cuisine, The Capitol Kempinski Hotel makes a good one with a twist. This menu is a special Father's Day version, and for $60, it's a pretty good deal.

How to order: Order the Special Menu for Two online at www.shop-capitolkempinski.com or call them at +65 6368 8888. Available from June 19 to June 21. Free island-wide delivery available for limited time only.

This article was first published in Her World Online.