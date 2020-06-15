Best Father's Day gifts in Singapore 2020: Winning ideas for every type of dad

This year, Father's Day also joins the ranks of celebrations at home. Nonetheless, these unprecedented times shouldn't hinder us from honouring the special men in our lives, be it our Dad, grandpa or husband.

If you need inspiration looking for the perfect gift, we've gathered a list of foolproof and practical presents that are bound to please every kind of patriarch.

For the fitness fanatic dad: Under armour running shoes

PHOTO: Under Armour

A solid pair of running shoes can make a world of difference in terms of performance and durability. Make your Dad thrilled for his morning runs by gifting him a pair of Under Armour HOVR Machina ($229) runners.

Besides an ultra-breathable mesh upper, these versatile runners feature a Pebax® propulsion plate and a UA HOVR™ midsole foam for the ideal balance of cushion and energy return.

The cherry on top? These speedsters come equipped with a sensor that links to their MapMyRun app which tracks run statistics and offers real-time coaching.

Get Under Armour's HOVR™ Machina running shoes here.

For the dad who's always on the go: Gnome & Bow

PHOTO: Gnome & Bow

Local premium leather goods company Gnome & Bow is known for creating bags and wallets inspired by timeless tales like Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde and The Three Musketeer.

Switch out Dad's worn-out billfold for their stylish and functional RFID Blocking Wallets (from $168) crafted with US full-grain waxed leather.

Not only do they prevent identity-theft, they come enhanced with travel-friendly features such as concealed slots for SIM cards and coins. For the professional patriarch, the Aspen Briefcase ($299, U.P. $425) inspired by the Hare & Tortoise will stand by him through boardroom wars as it would those weekend escapades.

The best part? You can add a monogram and handwritten note to make your present extra personal. Gnome & Bow ships worldwide so you can send Dad some love wherever he is - apply promo code CityGnome10 to enjoy 10 per cent off storewide!

Shop Gnome & Bow here. Place your orders by June 14, 2020 for delivery before Father's Day. Any orders placed thereafter will be fulfilled after Father's Day.

For the dad who likes the finer things in life: Living DNA

Homeware boutique Living DNA is all about jazzing up your homes with sustainable, artisanal pieces. Spruce up your Dad's humble abode with any of their award-winning handmade rugs like the Pyramid Tan Rug $1156, U.P. $1445) comprising of a patchwork of brown hair-on-hide pieces.

Because every piece of cowhide is a unique colour, no two rugs are alike - talk about a one-of-a-kind gift. Has your pops been stressed lately?

Living DNA's Wood Sage Candle in Black Enamel Container ($65), handcrafted by artisans in Anatolia, might just do the trick with a stylish masculine touch of both soothing and calm.

Shop Living DNA here.

For the vino lovin' dad: Vinomofo

PHOTO: Vinomofo

Father's Day is a special day to honour and celebrate, and no celebration is complete without a bottle of vino (or a whole case, we don't mind).

Head over to Vinomofo to stock up on the best tipples from around the world. This online wine store has an extensive range of wines - robust reds, silky whites and bubbly roses - at different price points.

For a more curated journey, opt for one of their mixed cases like the Californian Empathy Tasting Trio ($125) comprising Empathy Wines Red 2018, Empathy Wines White 2018 and Empathy Rose 2018. Quote MOFO30 at checkout to get $30 off your first order and complimentary delivery.

Shop Vinomofo wines here.

For the style-conscious dad: Handcrafted dress shoes

If your pops is always on top of his fashion game, there's nothing he would appreciate more than a sleek pair of dress shoes that can make any outfit go from drab to fab.

From classic loafers and oxfords to casual leather sneakers (from $129) for date nights with mum, Arden Teal offers top of the line handcrafted footwear made from leathers sourced from Argentina. Want to go the extra mile to show that you care?

Bespoke-only establishment Ed Et Al's Made To Order services (from $289) allows you to customise your shoes, from design to colour, and even toe shape. For more quality dress shoes in Singapore, see here.

For the tech-loving dad: Dyson Lightcycle

PHOTO: Dyson

Dyson is well-renowned for their ground-breaking innovations that never fail to impress us. Brighten up Father's Day with the Dyson Lightcycle ($799) that senses and personalises the light intensity and colour temperature for optimal illumination throughout the day.

On top of that, this smart lamp even adapts its brightness according to the user's age. With its Axis Glide™ motion, a gentle nudge is all you need to swivel the lamp into position.

Whether your beloved Dad wants to read a book at night or simply needs better lighting at his desk, the Dyson Lightcycle is going to be the only lamp he needs.

Buy Dyson Lightcycle here.

For the dad enthusiastic about self-care: Mühle Shaving Set

Upgrade your Dad's grooming arsenal with premium German brand Muhle's luxe shaving sets. Choose from an array of sets that feature different blade styles and finishes.

For an all in one set, go for the VIVO Shaving Gift Set ($393) which includes a closed comb safety razor with smooth olive wood handles that can be conveniently hung on the chrome-plated stand after use.

The set also includes a dense pure black badger brush to pack on the sandalwood scented MUHLE shaving cream and aftershave lotion.

Shop Muhle products here.

For the dad who likes to accessorise

PHOTO: Unsplash

It's not only your mom who can accessorise, Dads can do it too. After all, layering on jewellery is a foolproof way to add character to your outfits and not to forget, the devil is in the details.

Help your Dad spice up his #OOTD with something as simple as orchid-inspired cufflinks from RISIS to an eye-catching TISSOT watch (from $320) that is the perfect wrist candy.

Check out our roundup on where to buy men's accessories like bracelets, neckpieces, cufflinks and more here.

This article was first published in City Nomads.