'Best food in our entire school series': YouTube channel BenRanAway reviews ITE College Central’s best meals

When you think of good food, chances are cafes, restaurants, and hawker stalls are the first things to pop into your mind.

But what about the tasty meals you had back in school when you were studying?

In a recent YouTube video posted on August 30, YouTubers Ben Toh and Randy Toh, accompanied by producer Rachel, embarked on a culinary adventure to discover the best food offerings at ITE College Central.

Foodgle Hub

Their first stop was Vintage Tree Ayam Penyet at Foodgle Hub, located in Block A, level 1.

Recommended by the students studying there, they savoured the ayam penyet ($5.30) and the dendeng belado ($6.50).

The latter featured thinly sliced beef coated in a flavourful black pepper sauce, served with rice, gravy, and a side of spicy chilli dip.

The duo found the meat flavourful but slightly salty. Randy suggested pairing it with rice to balance the flavours.

"This is my first time trying this, and I really like it because it's peppery, and the sauce is also very nice," Randy concluded.

As for the ayam penyet, it came with rice, soup, chili, and a perfectly fried chicken. "The skin is very crispy, and it's slightly on the drier side," noted Ben.

But Rachel felt that, for the price point, it's quite worth it given that the stall offered a big portion of chicken.

Nevertheless, they felt that the dendeng dish stood out more.

Boon Cafe

Boon Cafe, located at Block F, level 2, exuded a minimalist charm with its white walls and hearty food.

After their ayam penyet adventure, Randy mentioned, "Coming here is really the right choice because this place is so chill."

For savoury options, they ordered the recommended chicken cutlet ($6.50) main served with crinkle-cut fries and aglio olio pasta.

The portion servings impressed them, and the food was prepared fresh. The verdict? All three enjoyed the chicken cutlet.

Rachel found the meat tender with an equal ratio of crispy batter to meat, while Randy boldly claimed, "This might be the best food in our entire school series."

The aglio olio also won Ben and Rachel's approval for its perfect balance while avoiding the common pitfalls of being too dry, oily, or garlicky.

However, Randy only found it decent, stating, "I personally feel they are exaggerating; this aglio olio is not bad."

The trio also indulged in a unique cheesecake ($4.50) presented in the shape of a cartoon cheese, complete with holes and a cheese-filled pipette. "The cheese is very, very strong," Randy commented. "It's not like the normal kind of cheesecake. [It's] almost like mousse (texture)."

In the end, the consensus was clear: The cheesecake was a winner.

Central Delights

Their last but certainly not least destination was Central Delights, a food court at Block C, level 4, featuring a plethora of stalls.

The highlight was the signature curry rice ($5.90) from the Japanese Cuisine stall, generously garnished with curry, chicken cutlet, and rice, all topped with a glorious egg scramble.

Despite not being piping hot, it still earned praise, especially for its flavour.

Rachel added that although the chicken wasn't freshly cooked, the skin remained crispy, and the meat was tender.

In the comments section, netizens joined the conversation, suggesting their favourite food spots within the school.

One user even provided a list of the best food spots in ITE College East, including kimchi ramen, ayam penyet, and takoyaki.

Others recommended exploring universities like Nanyang Technological University (NTU) and Singapore Institute of Management (SIM).

The video also received high praise, with even graduated students from ITE College Central expressing their enjoyment of the video.

It goes to show that sometimes good food can even be found in schools.

