Best foods to eat for new mums during confinement

Eating well after childbirth helps you speed up recovery and boost your breast milk supply, too. We ask the experts for the best foods to load up on during confinement.

OATS

Best eaten: Stirred into milk and topped with fruit. Try including them in homemade cookies.

How it helps: Oats are a great energy booster for sleep-deprived mums. According to Sarah Sinaram, dietetics manager at Mount Alvernia Hospital, they're high in protein, dietary fibre, vitamins and minerals. This wholegrain food might even help boost your milk supply. There is no solid scientific evidence to back this claim by some nursing mums, but it's worth a try if you're worried that you can't keep up with Baby's demands, says Sarah.

TUMERIC

Best eaten: Add ¼ teaspoon of turmeric powder to any dish.

How it helps: A spice commonly used by Indian mothers during confinement, turmeric contains a myriad of nutrients, including vitamins B6 and C, fibre, potassium and magnesium. A few studies suggest that it may help reduce inflammation and tackle digestive woes. According to Sarah, new mums following traditional Indian confinement practices would typically include this spice in a dish dubbed hariri, containing various nuts and seeds, sugar and ghee, to supplement their main meals. The recipe is believed to boost breast-milk production.

BLACK PEPPER

Best eaten: Add a dash to any dish.

How it helps: Besides turmeric, Indian mums also traditionally include other "warming" spices, such as black pepper, in their confinement dishes, shares Janice Chong, a dietitian at Nutrition and Dietetics Services at Mount Alvernia Hospital. Black pepper is often used as a substitute for green and red chilli, which are staples in many Indian dishes. "Similar to the Chinese and Malay, the Indians believe that body pores are opened during delivery, so mums are encouraged to take 'warming' dishes," she says.

SALMON

Best eaten: Steamed, baked or stir-fried.

How it helps: Feeling the post-baby blues? Have some salmon. Besides being high in protein, which helps with wound healing, it also contains zinc, which is good for fighting postpartum depression, says Jaclyn. Another reason why you should load up on this power ingredient: it contains the brain-boosting DHA, or docosahexaenoic acid, a healthy fat that can be passed from your diet to breast milk for Baby, she adds.

GREEN PAPAYA

Best eaten: Cooked in soup with fish.

How it helps: Unripe green papaya contains milky sap, which is believed to help boost breast-milk production, says Kang Phaik Gaik, senior nurse manager and senior lactation consultant at Mount Alvernia Hospital. She advises adding it into soup only in the final 15 minutes of cooking to maintain its milk-boosting benefit.

CITRUS FRUITS AND KIWIFRUITS

Best eaten: As is, or in a smoothie.

How it helps: These fruit increase collagen production, which quickens wound healing - helpful if you've had stitches, says clinical dietitian Jaclyn Reutens, who plans the menu for confinement-meal caterer Yeyeah Delights. Citrus fruit, such as orange, generally have higher levels of vitamin C and also help your body absorb iron better. Have a serving with your lunch and dinner, suggests Pauline Xie, senior dietitian at National Healthcare Group Polyclinics (NHGP). Instead of juicing, blend them to make smoothies, because this retains the nutrient-rich pulp and fibre. Other fruit that are high in vitamin C include kiwifruits and papayas.

SPINACH

Best eaten: Stir-fried, steamed or cooked in soup.

How it helps: There's a reason Popeye loves this green leafy veggie. This multitasker is loaded with various nutrients, including vitamins A and C, fibre and iron, all of which replenish your red blood cell count and help you recover faster, says Jaclyn from Yeyeah Delights. Do include broccoli, cai xin and kai lan in your diet, too.

PORK LIVER

Best eaten: Stir-fried with ginger and sesame oil.

How it helps: Another excellent source of iron, liver is high in vitamin A as well. But be sure to consume this and other innards, such as pork stomach, kidney and intestines, in moderation. They're high in uric acid and cholesterol, cautions Jaclyn.