The best French restaurants in Singapore

In the mood for some steak frites? Or how about some fine French fare with a twist? Don't leave home until you have read our guide to French restaurants in Singapore.
ODETTE
You can't talk about French food and not mention Odette. The very definition of fine dining, this stylish eatery housed in the National Gallery is helmed by chef-owner Julien Royer who overseas everything from the delicious menu to the superb presentation. Well worth a visit.
AU PETIT SALUT
If you are after fine French food in a spectacular setting, then Au Petit Salut is for you. Sitting pretty in Dempsey Hill, there is both inside and outside seating, with the outside enjoying the sounds of the local frogs who live in the built-in waterfalls. With dishes faring on the traditional side, expect sumptious creations including Foie Gras and Steak au Poivres.
JAAN
Although Jaan technically classes as modern European, the vast majority of its dishes are certainly French inspired and Jaan is an experience not to be missed.
Firstly you have the stunning view from the 70th floor across Singapore and then there's the matter of the food. Unique, innovative and sumptious are just three words to describe dishes which include Pigeon Cassoulet, cured smoked salmon and roast pork belly.
JOEL ROBUCHON RESTAURANT
Joel Robuchon Restaurant makes our list for two reasons. Firstly it is the first restaurant in Singapore to be awarded with three Michelin stars. Secondly, it is as good as everyone says it is. Expected French food with a twist, so foie gras with turmeric jelly and sea urchin royale with wasabi and Acai Jelly.
GUNTHERS
If you are looking for fine French fare in the most stunning location, then look no further than Gunthers. Helmed by Chef Gunther Hubrechsen, his style is down to earth with an essential dose of elegance as he re-imagines classics in both a culinary and stylistic way. When it comes to the food, popular classics include carpaccio of Japanese beef done tartare style with crispy potato, suckling pig with confit of date and a fine apple tart. Now onto the next best thing about dining at Gunthers - the decor. Designed in a contemporary meets Art Nouveau style, the restaurant is thoughtfully designed to provide enough space for the 25 patrons it can hold, while the luxurious curved wooden features and asymmetrical features compliment the sumptuous food. This article was first published in BLLNR.
