The best French restaurants in Singapore

Joel Robuchon restaurant.
PHOTO: Resorts World Sentosa
Poppy Skinner
BLLNR

In the mood for some steak frites? Or how about some fine French fare with a twist? Don't leave home until you have read our guide to French restaurants in Singapore.

ODETTE

You can't talk about French food and not mention Odette. The very definition of fine dining, this stylish eatery housed in the National Gallery is helmed by chef-owner Julien Royer who overseas everything from the delicious menu to the superb presentation. Well worth a visit.

AU PETIT SALUT

If you are after fine French food in a spectacular setting, then Au Petit Salut is for you. Sitting pretty in Dempsey Hill, there is both inside and outside seating, with the outside enjoying the sounds of the local frogs who live in the built-in waterfalls. With dishes faring on the traditional side, expect sumptious creations including Foie Gras and Steak au Poivres.

JAAN

Although Jaan technically classes as modern European, the vast majority of its dishes are certainly French inspired and Jaan is an experience not to be missed.

Firstly you have the stunning view from the 70th floor across Singapore and then there's the matter of the food. Unique, innovative and sumptious are just three words to describe dishes which include Pigeon Cassoulet, cured smoked salmon and roast pork belly.

JOEL ROBUCHON RESTAURANT

Joel Robuchon Restaurant makes our list for two reasons. Firstly it is the first restaurant in Singapore to be awarded with three Michelin stars. Secondly, it is as good as everyone says it is. Expected French food with a twist, so foie gras with turmeric jelly and sea urchin royale with wasabi and Acai Jelly.

GUNTHERS

If you are looking for fine French fare in the most stunning location, then look no further than Gunthers. Helmed by Chef Gunther Hubrechsen, his style is down to earth with an essential dose of elegance as he re-imagines classics in both a culinary and stylistic way.

When it comes to the food, popular classics include carpaccio of Japanese beef done tartare style with crispy potato, suckling pig with confit of date and a fine apple tart. Now onto the next best thing about dining at Gunthers - the decor.

Designed in a contemporary meets Art Nouveau style, the restaurant is thoughtfully designed to provide enough space for the 25 patrons it can hold, while the luxurious curved wooden features and asymmetrical features compliment the sumptuous food.

This article was first published in BLLNR.

More about
French Food Restaurants / Eateries Lifestyle

TRENDING

NBA legend Kobe Bryant killed in helicopter crash
NBA legend Kobe Bryant killed in helicopter crash
NBA: Kobe Bryant, 13-year-old daughter &#039;Mambacita&#039; died pursuing her basketball dream
NBA: Kobe Bryant, 13-year-old daughter 'Mambacita' died pursuing her basketball dream
Wuhan virus: China death toll spikes to 80, over 2,700 cases confirmed
Wuhan virus: China death toll spikes to 80, over 2,700 cases confirmed
Wuhan virus: Singapore to impose 14 days leave of absence for those in schools, healthcare and eldercare who travelled to China
Wuhan virus: Singapore to impose 14 days leave of absence for those in schools, healthcare and eldercare who travelled to China
Singapore confirms 4th case of Wuhan virus; patient from Wuhan stayed at Sentosa hotel
Singapore confirms 4th case of Wuhan virus; patient from Wuhan stayed at Sentosa hotel
Andie Chen says ang bao &#039;married rule&#039; is silly - how much do celebs spend on ang baos?
Andie Chen says ang bao 'married rule' is silly - how much do celebs spend on ang baos?
Internet laughs at antics of inattentive woman who got knocked down by carpark gantry arm
Internet laughs at antics of inattentive woman who got knocked down by carpark gantry arm
8 guys reveal the real reasons why they cheat, and they have nothing to do with sex
8 guys reveal the real reasons why they cheat, and they have nothing to do with sex
6 things to do during CNY if you&#039;re not visiting relatives
6 things to do during CNY if you're not visiting relatives
Kneeling down to &#039;bai nian&#039;? &#039;Twinning&#039; on outfits? Tay Ping Hui and other celebs on their favourite CNY traditions
Kneeling down to 'bai nian'? 'Twinning' on outfits? Tay Ping Hui and other celebs on their favourite CNY traditions
Wuhan virus: 18 Singapore residents and 10 Scoot staff back home from Hangzhou on a Scoot relief flight
Wuhan virus: 18 Singapore residents and 10 Scoot staff back home from Hangzhou on a Scoot relief flight
China&#039;s President Xi Jinping warns Wuhan virus spread is &#039;accelerating&#039;, country facing &#039;grave situation&#039;
China's President Xi Jinping warns Wuhan virus spread is 'accelerating', country facing 'grave situation'

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

What to eat on the 1st and 2nd day of CNY that&#039;s not hotpot, McDonald&#039;s, KFC or Malay food
What to eat on the 1st and 2nd day of CNY that's not hotpot, McDonald's, KFC or Malay food
Singapore influencers Xiaxue, Pxdkitty go head to head in battle of the magnetic lashes
Singapore influencers Xiaxue, Pxdkitty go head to head in battle of the magnetic lashes
Things to do this CNY weekend in Singapore that&#039;s not eating, visiting or collecting ang baos
Things to do this CNY weekend in Singapore that's not eating, visiting or collecting ang baos
Things I wish I knew before I left my high-paying job
Things I wish I knew before I left my high-paying job

Home Works

House tour: Metallic accents and a dark palette gives this five-room HDB flat a futuristic vibe
House tour: Metallic accents and a dark palette gives this five-room HDB flat a futuristic vibe
7 handy add-ons you won&#039;t mind having in your small kitchen
7 handy add-ons you won't mind having in your small kitchen
12 modern HDB toilet design ideas you can copy to make your bathroom look bigger
12 modern HDB toilet design ideas you can copy to make your bathroom look bigger
Your spring cleaning checklist for CNY 2020
Your spring cleaning checklist for CNY 2020

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

15-year-old Chinese &#039;grandma&#039; gets plastic surgery to look her age
15-year-old Chinese 'grandma' gets plastic surgery to look her age
This Made My Day: Cleaner returns cinemagoer&#039;s wallet containing $800
This Made My Day: Cleaner returns cinemagoer's wallet containing $800
Maid forces baby&#039;s hand into boiling pot, says agency told her to do it
MOM investigating agency after maid forces baby's hand into boiling pot
Glass tabletop &#039;explodes&#039; during hotpot dinner, leaves behind bloodied mess
Glass tabletop 'explodes' during hotpot dinner, leaves behind bloodied mess

SERVICES