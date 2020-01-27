The best French restaurants in Singapore

In the mood for some steak frites? Or how about some fine French fare with a twist? Don't leave home until you have read our guide to French restaurants in Singapore.

ODETTE

You can't talk about French food and not mention Odette. The very definition of fine dining, this stylish eatery housed in the National Gallery is helmed by chef-owner Julien Royer who overseas everything from the delicious menu to the superb presentation. Well worth a visit.

AU PETIT SALUT

If you are after fine French food in a spectacular setting, then Au Petit Salut is for you. Sitting pretty in Dempsey Hill, there is both inside and outside seating, with the outside enjoying the sounds of the local frogs who live in the built-in waterfalls. With dishes faring on the traditional side, expect sumptious creations including Foie Gras and Steak au Poivres.

JAAN

Although Jaan technically classes as modern European, the vast majority of its dishes are certainly French inspired and Jaan is an experience not to be missed.

Firstly you have the stunning view from the 70th floor across Singapore and then there's the matter of the food. Unique, innovative and sumptious are just three words to describe dishes which include Pigeon Cassoulet, cured smoked salmon and roast pork belly.

JOEL ROBUCHON RESTAURANT

Joel Robuchon Restaurant makes our list for two reasons. Firstly it is the first restaurant in Singapore to be awarded with three Michelin stars. Secondly, it is as good as everyone says it is. Expected French food with a twist, so foie gras with turmeric jelly and sea urchin royale with wasabi and Acai Jelly.

GUNTHERS