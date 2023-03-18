Best frequent flyer plans to upgrade your travels in 2023

Being a part of a good frequent flyer program is the key to traveling in comfort. Earning miles and climbing tiers, can allow you to enjoy lounge visits and business class seats without spending a single extra cent.

Now that travel is opening up again, it is even more important to choose the best program out there. With the price for air tickets climbing as airlines try to recoup their losses during the pandemic, it is all the more important to maximise your travel expenses to get the best bang for your buck.

But what is the best program out there? Which airline is going to give you the best deal with the most perks from tier to tier?

Best airline rewards plans available

Krisflyer – Best for the Global Singaporean

If you have flown Singapore Airlines before, you are probably no stranger to the Krisflyer Rewards Program.

Upon sign up, you immediately receive access to members-only promotions deals and offers, as well as become an instant member of Star Alliance. This allows you to fly with other Star Alliance partners and earn Krisflyer miles. Some airlines in Star Alliance include Air New Zealand, Air India, Asiana Airlines, Thai Airways, and United Airlines. Singapore Airlines also partners with Scoot, which is a great option for short-haul budget flights if you are feeling a bit thrifty.

Singapore Airlines also has one of the farthest reaches in the world, and it can very well become your one-stop-shop for all your travel needs. If you include SQ’s Star Alliance partners, this rewards program allows you to fly to over 1,200 destinations in 192 countries.

Furthermore, upon becoming a Krisflyer member, you can earn miles through shopping with over 3,300 of their non-airline partners so that your every whim and need can be translated to more miles even when you’re not flying. You are able to earn up to 6 per cent in miles (about 9 miles) for every dollar spent with their partners across Singapore. These miles can then be used to offset your everyday spend in dining, retail, attractions, wellness, and more.

SkyTeam – Best for affordability and quality

SkyTeam is another massive airline alliance featuring some big names like KLM, Delta Airlines, and Korean Air among others. When it comes to alliances, they are one of the newer kids on the block, but with 20 partner airlines that cover 1,088 destinations and 184 countries, they sure do pack a punch.

Earning miles on SkyTeam is akin to any other major alliance. Join one of the partner airlines’ frequent flyer programs to earn or spend miles on any flight via a SkyTeam alliance partner.

Qatar Airways Privilege Club – Best for Business Class Travelling and Luxury Hotel Stays

Most of you are no stranger to Qatar Airways. The airline recently won Skytrax’s World’s Best Airlines award in 2022 for the sixth consecutive year, a feat other airlines have yet to meet. If you want the one of the best experiences the aviation industry has to offer, consider putting this rewards program at the top of your list.

Their frequent flyer program – Privilege Club – allows you to earn miles, or Avios, as they call it, which can be spent on flight upgrades, hotels and duty free shopping.

Like most airlines, Qatar Airways is also part of an airline alliance called Oneworld. Boasting membership from renowned airlines like British Airways, Cathay Pacific, and Qantas, the Oneworld alliance connects customers to 900 destinations in 170 territories. The Oneworld alliance also can let you unlock over 1,000 lounges and priority lanes, making your entire travel experience all the more comfortable.

Additionally, if you love traveling in style and do not mind spending some extra money for a truly luxurious experience, Qatar Airways has partnered with hotel changes like the Hilton Hotels, Hyatt Hotels, and the ever-so-famous Waldorf Astoria Hotels where customers can earn and spend Avios.

Emirates Skywards – Best for European Escapades

Last but certainly not least in this list of best rewards programs comes Emirates with their Skywards Membership. Emirates has been long hailed as the largest airlines in the world, if not one of the best. With over 3,600 flights per week travelling to 81 different countries across six continents around the world, there will be no limit to where you can fly with Emirates.

Their rewards program is also one of the best out there. For one, points gained is not per dollar spent, but by distance travelled. So, if you plan early and book smart you can receive cost savings on your flight without compromising on the miles you’re going to earn.

One stark con to flying with the Emirates rewards plan as compared to the others mentioned before is that Emirates is currently not part of an alliance. This means that their reach both in terms of flights, range of prices, and lounges does not extend very far.

Nevertheless, Emirates has stacked up their own set of strong business partnerships. For airlines they have partnered with Air Mauritius, Japan Airlines, Korean Air, Qantas, EasyJet and many more. This gives Emirates a range of flights and prices similar to other airlines in alliances.

Moreover, their hotel partners are rather hard to beat. These span from affordable options like Holiday Inn and Crown Hotels to luxurious retreats offered by St Regis and JW Marriott. They also share a relationship with Standard Chartered Singapore that allows customers to exchange 3.5 Card Rewards Points to 1 Mile.

Conclusion

As you plan your next long-awaited vacation (or two, or three), consider signing up for an airline rewards program based on your long-term wants and needs. Depending on where you’re based, where you like to travel to, and how often you plan on travelling, some plans might be more worth it than others.

And while you are pondering on your next holiday retreat, be sure to sign up for a miles credit card to maximise your rewards, as well as travel insurance to give you the peace of mind you need when being whisked away to a splendid vacation.

This article was first published in ValueChampion.