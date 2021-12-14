The best gifts for your loved ones, based on their signature catchphrase

With the holiday season upon us, it's time for the yearly challenge of gift-giving, especially for friends and family who insist that they "don't need anything".

This year, forget wishlists and go with your instincts. After all, if you pay enough attention, most people wear their heart on their sleeves. Yes, we're talking signature catchphrases — what someone says on the regular can reveal more than they let on.

Here are some gift ideas inspired from reading between the lines. And the best part? You can get them all at Raffles City Singapore.

1. For the one who always has "nothing to wear"

I'm sure we all know someone with a bursting closet but still laments that they have "nothing to wear".

They will definitely appreciate some quality pieces that they can dress up for special occasions, yet are versatile enough for everyday wear. Spare them from decision fatigue, plus, you won't have to wait eons the next time they are getting ready.

Party dresses are aplenty at Kate Spade New York. PHOTO: Kate Spade New York

Whether it's a swanky dress or blazer that they can easily throw on for a party, or a cosy graphic sweater that screams 'Christmas', this year's holiday collections from Coach and Kate Spade New York got them all.

Go for Kate Spade's rhinestone golightly dress ($800) and Coach's long party dress ($1,200) for a fuss-free polished look, while Kate Spade's sequin bow-back top ($500) and Coach's signature cardigan ($750) are chic essentials that complement anything in the closet.

These strappy sandals are great with pants suits and even party dresses. PHOTO: Coach

While putting together the perfect outfit, don't forget to jazz it up with some fun accessories! Starting from the bottom, throw on an eye-catching pair of kicks, such as Coach's velvety suede strappy sandals ($475)!

Furla’s Primavera can bring you from office to parties. PHOTO: Furla

For those who value functionality, the Day tote ($595) and Field tote in signature canvas with patches ($950) from Coach are stylish bag options.

Or check out Furla's Cruise 2022 collection for the sleek and compact Furla Primavera ($490), a crescent-shaped shoulder bag that comes in five stunning colours.

Finally, finish off the look with some fancy jewellery from Kate Spade, like the glamorous strands huggies ($110) or love game arrow pendant ($130). Your loved ones will thank you for these timeless statement pieces!

Visit them at Raffles City: Coach, #01-35/35A, Kate Spade New York, #01-23/24, Furla, #01-33

2. For the one who is all about that "20-step skincare routine"

From the 20-step Korean skincare routine to Chinese douyin makeup, the hottest beauty and skincare trends easily roll off their tongue. What better gift for these beauty junkies than new products to add to their ever-growing arsenal of tools?

Perhaps the cutest arm candy this season. PHOTO: Dior

Launched this holiday season, Dior's latest Rouge Dior Minaudiere ($280) will capture the heart of any beauty lover. Featuring a removable case and lipstick holder, the timeless and travel-friendly minaudiere doubles up as a modern clutch with its classic gold chain strap.

The minaudiere also houses the iconic Rouge Dior lipstick in four exclusive shades — perfect for experimenting festive make-up looks.

For avid make-up users, keeping their skin baby-soft is also high on their list of priorities. So why not gift them a DIY facial or spa experience to relax and rejuvenate?

Treats for your skin. PHOTO: Fresh

With prices starting from $29, Fresh boasts 14 holiday gift sets for your loved ones to enjoy in the comforts of their home. For a deep facial cleansing that'll leave the skin hydrated and strengthened, opt for the Cleanse & hydrate skincare gift set ($37) or the Rose deep hydration skincare gift set ($85).

Other selections include the Colour & care hydrating lip gift set ($40) that keeps the lips soft and moisturised, as well as the Body wash & lotion duo gift set ($62) for a refreshing and soothing bath.

Visit them at Raffles City: Dior Beauty, #01-04/05, Fresh, #01-43

3. For the one who "never says no" to seconds or desserts

Singaporeans are major foodies, so it's no surprise if most of your friends and family fall into this category. Not to worry, you can still get creative with your present.

Starting with some Christmas classics from Da Paolo Gastronomia, impress them with Italian sweet bread Pandoro classico ($55) and Panettone.

The latter comes in a variety of flavours, including the Panettone classico ($65) with raisins and candied orange, and the Panettone cioccolato ($65) enriched with dark chocolate chips.

Christmas just isn’t complete without a panettone. PHOTO: Da Paolo Gastronomia

For a more lavish option, Da Paolo Gastronomia offers gift hampers generously stuffed with their mouth-watering delicacies. Wrapped in a gift box, the Italian Christmas hamper ($68) consists of holiday favourites such as a mini panettone and a mini bottle of Da Paolo Prosecco.

Alternatively, go all out with the luxurious Christmas breakfast hamper ($159) and Celebration gift basket ($248). Housed in picnic baskets, they are filled to the brim with goodies like traditional Italian biscuits, Marzipan stollen and Ferrari trento rose.

Have a chocolate lover in your life? Drop by Awfully Chocolate for hampers filled with their chocolate goodies and all-time favourites.

Packed in satin-ribboned rattan baskets, their gift hampers (from $288) comprise a wider selection of chocolate bars, cookies and snacks, as well as an aromatic bouquet garni hand-tied with dried grapefruit, cinnamon and eucalyptus — perfect for those close to you, or even colleagues and clients.

The cake of everyone’s dreams this Christmas. PHOTO: Awfully Chocolate

While you're at it, grab a decadent dessert for the finale of your Christmas potluck.

Awfully Chocolate's Original all chocolate log cake ($92) is a luscious combination of dark chocolate fudge and soft, moist cake, while the Chocolate truffle & lingonberry cake ($98) is well-balanced with tangy lingonberries and dark chocolate truffles.

Or choose to keep things lighter with the holiday staple Gingerbread house ($130) from Da Paolo Gastronomia. Any of these will be a sure-win with your guests!

Visit them at Raffles City: Da Paolo Gastronomia, #B1-45, Awfully Chocolate, #B1-53

4. For the one who "does not need anything"

This group of people is usually the trickiest to shop for. Do they really mean it or are they just too shy to ask for what they want? Whatever it is, we've got you covered.

Instead of an off-the-shelf present, take them to Raffles City this year for a never-before-seen experience.

In an exclusive collaboration with iconic art collectible brand BE@RBRICK, the world's tallest BE@RBRICK Christmas display at 5.6 metres. Catch the towering display near the cross junction of Stamford and North Bridge Road — we guarantee you can't miss it!

After snapping Instagram-worthy photos to your heart's content, head over to the largest BE@RBRICK gallery in Singapore. Featuring over 100 of the iconic figure, the exhibition will showcase some exclusive collaborations with key art and fashion brands.

A backdrop fit for your Instagram feed. PHOTO: Raffles City

Art enthusiasts are in luck, as Los Angeles-based artist Steven Harrington will also be specially spotlighting his collection of funky art, apparel and merchandise at Raffles City Garden Court level 1.

Who says Christmas shopping can't be a walk in the park? At Raffles City, soak in the festive mood while conveniently accessing all its extensive brands and offerings.

What's more, shoppers can enjoy exclusive gift redemptions.

Spend $300 in a single receipt to redeem an exclusive toy collectible, the BE@RBRICK Candy Cane, specially-designed for Raffles City by ActionCity. Shoppers who spend $100 in a single receipt can also redeem a set of BE@RBRICK gift wrappers.

More surprises will be released soon, so stay tuned to Raffles City's social platforms and official website for first dibs!

This article is brought to you in partnership with Raffles City.