The best gluten-free bread and bakes in Singapore

From noodles to bread and baked goods, gluten is used in every aspect of our everyday meals in Asia. But what are the options for those struggling with celiac disease, or simply find themselves getting bloated after eating gluten?

Luckily for us, Singapore’s ever-evolving dining scene now offers more choices than ever for gluten-free folks. No need to miss out on the joys of bread – we’ve compiled some of the best bakeries and cafes specialising in gluten-free baking in Singapore.

The Whole Kitchen

Dubbed ‘the home of gluten free’, The Whole Kitchen is a bakery café and online grocer set on proving that healthy doesn’t have to mean tasteless. Whether you’re looking for energy balls, pizza bases, cakes or a good ole sourdough bread, the brand only uses the best natural ingredients and low sugar levels to bring customers the healthiest, gluten-free versions of your favourite baked goods.

Sink your teeth into the classic Sourdough Boule (S$19.95), or the Carrot Ginger Chai Cake ($24.95), their healthy spin of the carrot cake.

The Whole Kitchen has outlets in Robinson Road and Katong. To visit their online store, click here.

SuperPopStore

An online baking arm of the healthy-living restaurant The GoodFats Kitchen, SuperPopStore is intertwining local flavours with nutrition into their curations. Take a bite of their antioxidant-rich, soft and fluffy Black Sesame Cake ($18.90) and the Bergamot Earl Grey Olive Oil Muffin ($19.50 for five pieces).

If you’re looking for more signature dishes, the Zucchini Bread Muffins ($15.90) or the famous Gluten Free Low Carb Pizzas in mouth-watering flavours like Tiger Prawn ($21.90), Italiano Sausage ($22.90) and Angus Beef & Olives ($20.90), are filled with organic toppings.

The GoodFats Kitchen is located at 5 Ridgewood Close, Unit G1, Singapore 276696, p. +65 8182 2151. To visit SuperPopStore’s online store, click here.

RÓA

Gluten-free doesn’t have to mean a compromise on sweet chocolatey indulgence and aesthetic curations. Recently launched in 2019, RÓA is an artisanal patisserie serving vegan, gluten-free, dairy-free, and eggless cakes and cupcakes. Now you can snack on low calorie guilt-free desserts, made using brown rice milk, psyllium husk and avocados.

The latest addition to the menu, is the Chocolat Gâteaux ($88), a French style chocolate mousse cake, hand sprayed with pure cocoa butter and dark couverture chocolate. Meanwhile, the melt-in-your-mouth Midnight Bites Cookies (from $8) are an all-time favourite. Can’t decide? Their Tasting Platter (small $32.80, large $62.80) is filled with the best of their goodies.

To visit RÓA’s online platform, click here.

TIANN’s

Putting the “really good” in really good food, TIANN’s is a bakery serving 100 percent no added sugar, and no gluten dishes. Get your breakfast fix with the G’s Hearty Breakfast (S$36) served with the bakery’s classic gluten free farmer’s loaf, scrambled eggs, alongside either smoked trout and dill yoghurt or sausage and bacon.

If that’s not your cup of tea, DIY your perfect dreamy morning meal in just two steps. Start by selecting your base (think Paleo Toasts, Farmer’s Loaf, and TIANN’s Waffles), then power up your meal with toppings like garlic shitake mushrooms, goat feta and granola pot. For desserts, take home the addictive Pandan Kaya Rolls ($78), or the limited-time-only rich and creamy 76 per cent Chocolate Ganache Cubes.

TIANN’s is located at 71 Seng Poh Road, #01-35, Singapore 160071. To visit their online platform, click here.

Locaba

Valentine’s day might be over, but we’re still falling head over heels for Locaba’s gluten-free bakes like Low-Carb Keto Carrot Cake (from $65) and Vegan Vanilla Coconut Cake (from $82). Our guilty pleasure? Definitely the Vegan Dark Choc Raspberry Cake (from $65), a moist chocolate sponge loaded with a fresh bouquet of raspberries, and a smooth note of almond milk. Gotta have em’ all?

Try their 6 Slice Mixed Cake Sampler (from $62), with vegan and non-vegan goodies like Vegan Passionfruit Chocolate Cake, Vegan Sweet Cocoa Chocolate Cake, Earl Grey Vanilla Low-Carb Cake and more.

Locaba is located at 2 Kallang Avenue, #01-08/13 Ct Hub 1, Singapore 339407, p. +65 9793 6557. To visit their online platform, click here.

ALSO READ: Mala ice cream, retro bakes, pudding and pies in Clementi

Cake Botanica

Helmed by a baker who adopted the concept of clean-eating before it was cool, Cake Botanica understands the struggle of finding wholesome, minimally processed and nutritive desserts. Expect nothing short of Instagram worthy picture-perfect cakes loaded with superfoods like fruits and nuts.

Indulge in truly unique flavours like the warm and earthy Black Sesame & Matcha ($75) or the Lush Tahini Cream Cake ($69), made with grounded white sesame seeds and sweetened with maple syrup and monkfruit.

To visit Cake Botanica’s online platform click here. For enquires, please Whatsapp +65 87849970.

Lady M

Already known for their Signature Mille Crêpes, Lady M is a well-known name for exquisite cakes and confectionary delights in Singapore. Though still lacking much vegan and gluten-free options, the brand’s first vegan confectionery item, the Vegan Chocolate Tart (Boutique Price: $13, Online Price: $12.84) is a star on the menu.

This gluten-free chocolate tart is worth a visit if you like your chocolate base filled with rich salted caramel sauce and topped with vegan dark chocolate ganache. The crust doesn’t disappoint either, lining the dish with cacao nibs – perfect for a tea time snack.

Lady M has outlets in Jewel Changi, Orchard Central, ION Orchard, South Beach, and Westgate.

Aether House

There’s no doubt that catering to diet restrictions are becoming important in the gastronomic scene. And now, restaurants around Singapore are ensuring that their menu offers dishes that each person can enjoy, no matter their diet. At Aether House, indulge in gluten-free and nut-free salads and sweet treats.

We recommend the Le Soufflé De Singapour ($18) featuring a Kaya & pandan soufflé, served with gula melaka ice cream – well worth the 15-minute wait time. If you haven’t got time to spare, the $12 La Vanille Du Vanuatu (Crème brûlée with Vanuatu vanilla) is equally as delicious.

Aether House is located at 35 Robinson Rd, #01-05/06/07, Singapore 068876, p. +65 6592 0102.

Le Faubourg

Another restaurant serving up dishes that can be made gluten free upon request is Le Faubourg. This Parisian restaurant in the heart of Sentosa has packed its menu with dishes that are vegetarian-friendly and gluten-free.

Craving savoury galettes, croques (grilled cheese sandwiches), flammekueches (French version of Pizza) and sweet crêpes? The La Voisine Flammekueches ($22) is perfect for a mid-afternoon meal, topped with Roasted cherry tomatoes, pesto, basil and onions. Our tastebuds are already tingling thinking about the Passion Fruit & Milk Chocolate Crêpe ($15).

Le Faubourg is located at 2 Gunner Lane, Mess Hall Block 17, #01-02, Sentosa, Singapore 099567, p. +65 9348 9189.

La.Kkum

Just what you’d expect from an Instagram-based bakery, La.Kkum is big on both looks and taste. The Vegan Fudgy Chocolate Cake ($65 for 6inches, $100 for eight inches) is rich, decadent, and sugar free. If you are looking for that extra crunch with your sweet treats, the comforting oat pie crumbles ($45 for eight pcs, $85 for 16pcs) are for you.

Either try the Beullu-Berry Pie Crumble filled with zesty lemon and blueberry fillings, or try the new Hobak Pie Crumble with creamy pumpkin filling and chunks of kabocha squash. Other delectable treats are also available gluten-free upon request.

To visit La.Kkum’s Instagram catalogue, click here.

Keen Bakery

Whether its gluten-free rhubarb bread, banana bread or bundt cakes, Keen Bakery has got it all. For your mindful snacking experience, the bakery is stocked with cookies, madeleines, breads and their famous doughnut-like cakes.

One that we couldn’t ignore once we caught a glimpse of it was the Lemon and Berries Bundt ($42) incorporating flavours of Greek yoghurt, a hint of vanilla, as well as a burst of mixed berries and lemon. The Banana Bread ($14) is also worth a try, loaded with oats and a sprinkle of cinnamon.

To visit Keen Bakery’s online order form, click here.

The Clean Addicts

Life may not always be a piece of cake, but indulging in some good desserts always makes things better. At The Clean Addicts, Raw Chef Andrea Lee curates delectable bakes that leaves us salivating. Think wholesome fudge cakes in flavours like Cacao Fudge ($69.80), Double Matcha ($99) and Matcha x Berry ($99).

Don’t skip the bite-sized mochi muffins – chewy, squishy and oh so delicious. A tip from the chef? Warm it up in the oven and add a scoop of ice cream for pure pampering.

To visit The Clean Addicts’ online platform click here.

This article was first published in City Nomads.