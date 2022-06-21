The best gourmand scents to smell delicious all day

Gourmand fragrances tend to smell almost edible, usually featuring notes such as vanilla, caramel, almonds and so on. When the note break down looks more like a recipe for some sort of food, you have yourself a classic gourmand. Who doesn’t want to smell delicious?

If you’re a foodie like us, you will not be able to resist any of these fragrances we are about to mention. We have covered all the bases from designer to niche for the best of the best olfacory desserts you must get your hungry noses on.

Angels' Share, $345(50ml), Kilian Paris from Tangs

This fragrance pays tribute to Kilian Hennessy’s heritage as the heir to the renowned French cognac family. It contains the essence of cognac and the scent opens with a blend of oak absolute, cinnamon essence, and Tonka bean absolute.

After mingling with your body’s chemistry comes the fragrance’s long-lasting base notes of sandalwood, praline, and vanilla.

Lost Cherry Eau de Parfum, $478 (50ml), Tom Ford Beauty from Sephora

The Lost Cherry EDP treads the line between sweet and sexy with its blend of cherry liquer, black cherry, and a touch of bitter almond. Its heart notes linger with sweet and tart notes of cherries before mellowing down to a blend of Turkish rose, jasmine sambac, roasted Tonka, and sandalwood.

Baccarat Rounge 540 Eau de Parfum, $400 (70ml), Maison Francis Kurkdjian from Tangs

This niche offering is for the chic sophisticates with a sweet tooth. Though no typically gourmand notes are listed, Baccarat Rouge is an intensely sweet woody fragrance that reeks of quality. Amberwood is the main player, giving a molten, “melted sugar” nuance, almost like burnt sugar.

Cedar and fir resin creates a woody base that’s ultra sexy and refined. It’s one of the most refined gourmands around, for those who want to smell both delectable and expensive.

Bonbon Eau de Parfum, $127 (50ml), Viktor & Rolf from Selfridges

As the name suggests, Bonbon smells like… well, a bonbon. A caramelised peach bonbon to be exact. It smells of melted caramel mixed in a pot with ripe peaches and sweet margarin oranges.

A sandalwood and amber base adds extra sweetness and a creamy nuance to the candied fragrance. Perfect for casual days of frivolous, girly fun!

Blu Mediterraneo Mandorlo di Sicilia Eau De Toilette Spray, $129 (75ml), Acqua di Parma from Zalora

Mandorlo di Sicilia is all about bitter almonds, in the best way possible. Inspired by Sicily, it opens with sweet freshness of bergamot, tropical frangipani and green almond.

Coffee grains, white peach and star anise join the party before velvety bourbon vanilla and milky warm sandalwood closes the show. It’s similar to the spiced, almond extract used in baking. Realistic and intensely sweet, this is for those who want an unconventional sweetness.

Lira Eau de Parfum, $442, Xerjoff from Harrods

The luxe niche brand of Xerjoff is known for their incredible, display worthy bottles and potent, well-blended concoctions. None is more delicious that Lira.

Like an orange chocolate from the most expensive chocolatier, Lira opens with blood orange and bergamot before turning into a molten caramel and vanilla goodness. Lightly spiced with cinnamon and balanced with some musk, you will never experience a scent more deliciously decadent than this one.

Tom Ford Vanille Fatale, $504 (100ml), Tom Ford from Tangs

A sexy bottle for a sexy gourmand fragrance made for a risqué night out. Tom Ford’s Vanille Fatale opens up with the stirring spice of of saffron and coriander, before infiltrating the senses with the gripping incense of myrrh and olibanum. The heart of this fragrance is the perfect blend of roasted coffee absolute, narcissus and frangipani.

Angel Muse Eau de Parfum Spray, $118 (50ml), Thierry Mugler (Mugler) from Zalora

Probably the strongest perfume in the list, beware of over spraying this beautiful beast. Mugler did an update on their iconic Angel scent by adding a healthy heaping of hazelnut cream.

Mugler mixes the creamy sweetness of hazelnut cream with the woody and masculine note of vetiver for a rich and intoxicating scent. Fans of Nutella spread will have their mouths watering when they spritz this one. It’s a head-turner that will have you smelling deliciously distinct in the crowd.

Candy Kiss EDP (80 ml), $210, Prada

Of course, we can’t have a gourmand list without the yummy Prada Candy EDT making a flirty appearance.

It is the sophisticated cotton candy with notes of Orange Blossom with sensual vanilla, making it a lot more grown up. It’s powdery but unmistakably sweet, light and airy — like cotton candy indeed.

La Vie Est Belle, $150 (50ml), Lancome

Though it comes in a pretty pink juice, do not take this belle lightly. She is a loud one! Creamy caramel dripped over juicy blackcurrant and pear. A powdery iris helps balance the sweetness, preventing a possible toothache. Lovers of sweet scents cannot resist La Vie Est Belle’s girly femininity. The scent also lasts ages.

Black Opium, $155.20 (50ml), Yves Saint Laurent from iShopChangi

Imagine a delicious cup of vanilla mocha, that’s what this juice is all about. Black Opium opens with a fruity pink pepper before a strong coffee note takes center-stage with vanilla in the background, creating a harmoniously sweet symphony. A must-have for coffee addicts with a sweet tooth.

This article was first published in Harper's Bazaar Singapore.