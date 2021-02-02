The best gourmet speciality grocery stores and supermarkets in Singapore to get fresh, quality food

While commonplace supermarkets such as Fairprice , Cold Storage , Giant and Sheng Siong are great to get your daily essentials, they sometimes fall short when you’re looking for something special or luxurious to add to your pantry.

Smaller gourmet speciality grocery stores and supermarkets, on the other hand, fill up this hole in the market and link us with quality produce and products from all around the world such as organic foods and artisanal creations. Ahead, we spotlight 10 of such stores in Singapore.

1. Scoop Wholefoods

An Australian label that has found its way onto our soils, Scoop Wholefoods provides quality foods with sustainable packaging. Nut, rice, flours, herbs, oils, fermented foods, snacks and soaps are among their offerings.

Sold by weight, they help us get what we need and reduce wastage. Scoop carries a wide range of products so we recommend checking out their website or stores to get the full experience.

163 Tanglin Rd, #02-17/18 Tanglin Mall, Singapore 247933, 10 Paya Lebar Road Paya Lebar Quarter Mall, #B1-07/08/09, 409057 and 1 Kim Seng Promenade, #01-148 Great World City, Singapore 237994

2. The Source Bulk Foods

The Source has a similar concept to Scoop where you can buy quality and organic produce by weight in sustainable packaging to minimise wastage. Their range also seems comparable to Scoop. You can shop online on their website or head to one of their three branches.

501 Bukit Timah Road 01-05a Cluny Court, 259760, #01-22 Change Alley Mall,

Singapore 048622 and 1 Kim Seng Promenade #B1-142/143 Great World City, 237994

3. Fave Fine Food

Fave Fine Food taps on the expertise of the founder Valandra, who was formerly trained and worked at Michelin-starred restaurants and was a former in-flight chef for private planes.

As such, Fave retail premium produce from all around the world ranging from French Bordier butter and Italian truffles to Spanish Iberico ham and Japanese liquer.

306 Tanglin Rd, #01-02 Phoenix Park, Singapore 247973

4. The Cheese Ark

From the soft and creamy to the aged and pungent, The Cheese Ark celebrates artisanal cheese made by small family farms using traditional cheesemaking techniques across Europe.

And for those who aren’t sure on how to create a cheese and charcuterie platter, The Cheese Ark would be happy to assist.

49 Stirling Rd, #01-489, Singapore 141049

5. Culina

Culina began in 1994 as a wholesale distributor of fine foods and wines before it went into retail and made these epicurean delights accessible to us.

You can shop quality raw meats, delicatessen, wine, truffles, fresh produce and more under one roof. Culina also supplies meats to FairPrice Finest stores.

15 Dempsey Rd, Singapore 249675

6. Foodie Market Place

Quality meats and produce can be rather expensive in Singapore as we import almost everything. At Foodie Market Place, however, prices are kept competitive and affordable so it wouldn’t blow your budget.

Expect to find everything from fresh meats including grass-fed Angus beef and wagyu beef to cooking condiments and snacks here.

313 Tanjong Katong Rd, Singapore 437096 and 225 Outram Rd, Singapore 169038

7. Huber's Butchery

Meat is celebrated at Huber’s Butchery, who has offerings of different cuts from pork and poultry to lamb, veal and beef. Huber’s also make their own sausages, which you can choose from various chipolatas, weisswurst and bratwurst.

Cheese, wine and other products to make a full meal are also sold onsite.

22 Dempsey Rd, Singapore 249679

8. Kűhlbarra

Fish a healthy source of protein, especially if you have young ones in your family. Focusing on the barramundi, Kűhlbarra is a local company that grows them just off the shores of Singapore, ensuring that they are as fresh as possibly can be.

Salmon, sea cucumber, soup and family-friendly bundle sets are available too.

35 Fishery Port Rd, Singapore 619742

9. Taste Gourmet Market

Taste Gourmet Market is a supermarket created by Swiss Butchery and brings together like-minded speciality food distributors Frisch Seafood, Sens Sushi and Black Marble by Otto.

As a result, Taste retails a wide array of fresh fruits and vegetables, frozen seafood, meats, wines and more, each with quality ensured by the individual brands.

118 Holland Ave, #B1-12/13 Raffles Holland V Mall, Singapore 278997

10. Sasha's Fine Foods

The people behind Sasha’s Fine Foods has sourced far and wide to ensure that their range is free of antibiotics, hormones and additives. The online-only grocery store carries a wide range of products too, with categories such as Local Produce, Meat, Fish & Plant, Fruit & Veg, Pantry & Bakery and Superfoods.

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Wweekly.