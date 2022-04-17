Best gyms and fitness studios near hospitals for nurses and healthcare workers

Healthcare workers often face long days at work and erratic working hours, which have become even more exhausting during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The demanding work of seeing patients every day and constantly being on-call can take its toll on healthcare workers’ physical and mental health.

However, several studies have shown how physical exercise can boost not just your fitness but also your mood!

Are you a nurse or doctor who can’t find the time or the motivation to work out?

Fret not, we’ve compiled a list of the best gyms and fitness studios near hospitals for you to squeeze in a quick workout before or after your hectic work schedule.

Why go to the gym?

You might think that going to the gym after a long day at work will make you even more exhausted. However, on the contrary, exercise has been linked to better quality of life for healthcare workers.

A study conducted with healthcare workers in Greece found that exercise was linked to better vitality and social functioning as well as mental and physical health.

Not only does exercise make you physically healthier, it can also reduce the production of stress hormones and improve the symptoms of mental illness such as depression.

Working in a hospital is a physically demanding job, so it is normal to feel like you don’t want to do any more physical activity when you end work. Going to a gym doesn’t have to be only for people who are extremely fit.

You can still benefit from going to the gym to set a regular exercise routine. Many gyms also offer group classes which can be a great way to make some new friends and motivate each other to lead a healthier lifestyle.

Things to note before you start hitting the gym

If you are starting an intensive physical activity programme, please consult your healthcare provider if you meet any of the following risk factors:

Are aged 45 years or older

Have asthma

Have a history of heart disease

Have high blood pressure

Have recently experienced chest pain and/or dizziness

Have diabetes

12 best gyms and fitness studios near hospitals

From personal training sessions to high-intensity training (HIIT) sessions, here are some of the best gyms and fitness studios located near hospitals for you to squeeze in a good workout session before or after work.

North

1. EnergyOne Gym

The EnergyOne Gym at Safra Yishun is just across the road from Khoo Teck Puat Hospital and boasts a variety of services including swimming pools, free-to-use weights, and access to personal trainers.

These personal trainers and mixed martial arts (MMA) classes held in conjunction with Onyx MMA are beginner-friendly and can also cater to those who have not exercised in a long time.

Address: 60 Yishun Ave 4, SAFRA Country Club, Singapore 769027

Cost: From $58/month (12 months commitment)

Promotions: $120 for three physical training sessions for new members

2. F45 Training Upper Thomson

F45 Training Upper Thomson is a short 12-minute bus ride away from Mount Alvernia Hospital. This gym offers cardio, resistance and hybrid workouts on different days of the week so that you can choose the workout that meets your personal fitness needs.

Each class is 45 minutes, short enough to fit into your workday, and contains a demonstration and warm-ups so you can ease into your workout.

Address: 183 Longhaus, 183 Upper Thomson Road, Singapore 574332

Cost: From $340/month (unlimited membership)

Promotions: $60 for unlimited two-week trial

3. Fight Zone Velocity

Located next door to Tan Tock Seng Hospital, Fight Zone Velocity features bite-sized 30-minute long Muay Thai workouts. With their signature MyZone application, users can motivate each other in their workouts by sharing personal goals and commenting.

The application rewards the effort users put in as opposed to other metrics like speed or weight lifting, which helps beginners assess their effort according to their current abilities.

Address: 238 Thomson Road, Velocity@Novena Square (03-57), Singapore 307683

Cost: From $147/month (12-month membership) | $169/month (six-month membership) for Velocity branch

Promotion: One free trial for new members

South/Central

4. Better Bodies Bootcamp

Healthcare workers at Gleneagles Hospital can check out Better Bodies Bootcamp, an outdoor workout boot camp which holds various workouts around Evans Rd and Botanic Gardens.

Besides workouts that aim to improve your overall fitness, there are also stretching classes and a ladies-exclusive booty camp to help women achieve toned thighs and abs.

Individuals who have problems doing workouts because of joint issues may also benefit from the pool-based Aqua Circuit workout that can let you work out with minimal disruption to your joints.

Address: The Ministry of Education, 21 Evans Rd Singapore 259366

Cost: From $20/session, depending on the package.

5. BFT Farrer Park

Situated near Farrer Park Hospital, BFT runs a programme that helps users improve their physical capacity in four- to six-week blocks so that you can have measured progress in your fitness goals.

Each class is 50 minutes long and you can choose from different programmes adapted from workouts used by athletes, ranging from metabolic conditioning to high-intensity interval training (HIIT) and martial arts workouts.

For people who are serious about wanting to stay in top shape, BFT’s rigorous programmes are for you.

Address: 197-199 Kitchener Road, Farrer Park, S208536

Cost: ~$300/month for unlimited classes

6. The Loft Gym

The Loft is a nine-minute walk from Raffles Hospital and is open 24/7 so that you can head over even after a late-night shift.

The Loft’s Power Up fitness assessment lets you evaluate your fitness with a full-body scan and report, exercise and nutrition assessment, and a training session to learn specific exercises to address areas for improvement.

The customised attention given by personal trainers at the Loft allows not just healthcare workers who are gym rats but even beginners to benefit from the services they offer.

Address: 141 Middle Rd, #01-02, S188976

Cost: From $109/month (12-month membership)

7. Grityard

Just three minutes away from Singapore General Hospital, Grityard offers no-frills and effective functional group workouts.

With workouts that are just 45 minutes long, you can get the most out of your workout in a short span of time.

Workout classes consist of different workout sessions that train your strength, core, agility, endurance or power.

Address: 2 College Road, Singapore 169850

Cost: From $290/month (unlimited package)

East

8. Anytime Fitness

An outlet of this ubiquitous chain of gyms can be found a seven-minute walk away from Changi General Hospital.

The gym stocks a wide array of equipment including stair climbers, elliptical cross-trainers and plyometric trainers that can help you work out different muscle groups.

True to their name, Anytime Fitness gyms can be accessed 24/7 which suits healthcare workers who want to squeeze some workout time around early morning or late night shifts.

Address: 3 Simei Street 6 Eastpoint Mall, S528833

Cost: From $88/month

9. JENUFIT Vibes @ East Coast

JENUFIT Vibes is a nine-minute walk or a five-minute bus ride away from Parkway East Hospital.

This gym was built as a semi-private space where individuals can train alone or with a few other individuals, making it suitable for people who might prefer to go to the gym on their own.

Coaches at JENUFIT will help you craft a specific fitness plan that is reviewed regularly so that you can assess and adjust your fitness goals according to your improvement.

Address: 308 Telok Kurau Rd, #01-25, Vibes@EastCoast 423858

Cost: From $50/hr

West

10. The Gym Pod

A 15-minute bus ride away from National University Hospital, The Gym Pod is great if you prefer to manage your workout privately and independently. Its PTX smart interactive mirror.

This mirror lets you sync your workout with curated content and monitor your own movements so that you can monitor your workout independently.

This gym also features various exercise pods that can accommodate a maximum of three people and are open 24/7 so that you can carry out your workout at any time of the day.

Address: 431 Clementi Ave 3, Singapore 120431

Cost: From $4.50/session (monthly subscription) or $7.50/session (pay-per-use)

11. Gymmboxx @ JCube

Located at JCube, Level 3, Gymmboxx is a stone’s throw away from Jurong East MRT, and a nine-minute walk from Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

Gymmboxx has all the frills for an avid gym user. With an extensive free weights range and top of the line cardio machines, you can get a variety of workouts done in this functional gym.

Address: 2 Jurong East Central 1, JCUBE, #03-04/06. Singapore 609731

Cost: From $75/month

12. Fitness First @ Westgate

Just five minutes from Ng Teng Fong General Hospital, Fitness First is perfect for those who prefer a luxurious gym experience.

Equipped with its own fitness and cycling studio, Fitness First offers a range of over 60 group fitness classes ranging from dance to yoga and spin classes.

What’s more, the gym is decked out with an Olympic-size swimming pool, and a lounge serving complimentary beverages for you to relax and unwind after a good workout.

Address: 3 Gateway Drive mall, #05-01 Westgate, Singapore 608532.

Cost: From $125/month

