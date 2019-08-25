The best gyms in Singapore's CBD

PHOTO: Facebook/ Gravity
Poppy Skinner
BLLNR

With a busy full-time job and hectic social life, sometimes it's hard to fit in working out, let alone finding a new gym.

Well, with a growing medley of gyms springing up all over the CBD, we bring you five gyms to help you get fit in your lunch hour.

RITUAL

Ritual is known as the 30-minute gym thanks to the fact each session there lasts just 30 minutes.

Sound easy? Well it's not, the half-hour workouts are based around high-intensity drills as you are put through your paces by their highly trained staff.

UFIT

Chances are you have heard of the fitness movement, UFIT. With several branches across Singapore, the original home of UFIT is on Amoy Street.

So how does it work? Well, UFIT offers a range of classes but they are known for their intense personal training sessions where a trainer is matched based on your fitness goals and will work tirelessly with you on fitness, diet and wellness until you reach your desired goals.

What's even better is that you don't need to cart a towel or trainers around, workouts can be done barefoot and towels are all provided.

LEVEL

Studies have shown that people who work out in pairs are far more likely to achieve their fitness goals, which is why Level is perfect for anyone wanting to work out with a buddy.

They offer personal or partner training, along with a wide variety of classes including Bar and Rope Yoga.

Oh, and if you are really brave, they also offer some seriously intense boot camps.

GRAVITY

If you are looking for a side of exclusivity with your workouts, then Gravity is the place for you.

We provide you multiple options to workout the way you want. Modern fitness offerings include cutting-edge cardio,...

Posted by Gravity club on Wednesday, 26 December 2018

To ensure that each person experiences the very best in fitness, memberships are carefully capped at under 1000.

Gravity work with you on a 360-degree basis; holistically, nutritionally and looking at your fitness and the gym boasts an in-house doctor, a team of nutritionists, sports massage therapists, osteopaths as well as a stunning rooftop pool to relax after your work out session.

FITNESS FIRST

Ask anyone serious about their fitness which is one of the best gyms to go to and chances are that they will recommend Fitness First.

Not only do they have dozens of handy locations across Singapore, but their equipment is guaranteed to be the very best and their wide range of classes have something to suit everyone.

This article was first published in BLLNR.

More about
Exercise/Fitness

TRENDING

&#039;Girlfriend experience&#039; - Singapore rent-a-date services promote squeaky clean fun
'Girlfriend experience' - Singapore rent-a-date services promote squeaky clean fun
Toddler dies after mirror falls on her in fashion store at Jewel Changi Airport
Toddler dies after mirror falls on her in fashion store at Jewel Changi Airport
10 Singapore homes that show how useful a balcony can be
10 Singapore homes that show how useful a balcony can be
NASA investigating first crime committed in space: report
NASA investigating first crime committed in space: report
Widow of cabby killed in Ferrari crash loses bid to recoup $280k she paid for &#039;land investment&#039;
Widow of cabby killed in Ferrari crash loses bid to recoup $280k she paid for 'land investment'
City Harvest founder Kong Hee makes his first appearance in church since release from jail
City Harvest founder Kong Hee makes his first appearance in church since release from jail
How to care for your HDB flat&#039;s windows and make them last
How to care for your HDB flat's windows and make them last
Elva Hsiao makes 24-year-old boyfriend Facebook official on her 40th birthday
Elva Hsiao makes 24-year-old boyfriend Facebook official on her 40th birthday
Police investigating fake news being circulated about gang fights and activities in Singapore
Police investigating fake news being circulated about gang fights and activities in Singapore
10 hidden cafes in the east of Singapore that&#039;ll make you wish you lived there
10 hidden cafes in the east of Singapore that'll make you wish you lived there
Buckle Up: Jayley Woo gets through &#039;lowest point&#039; in life thanks to twin sister Hayley
Buckle Up: Jayley Woo gets through 'lowest point' in life thanks to twin sister Hayley
1am supper spots in the East that are not Geylang, Simpang Bedok and Fengshan Market
1am supper spots in the East that are not Geylang, Simpang Bedok and Fengshan Market

LIFESTYLE

5 new cafes in Singapore with white minimalist interiors
5 new cafes in Singapore with white minimalist interiors
8 most surprising things you can buy at Changi Airport
8 most surprising things you can buy at Changi Airport
Singapore Night Festival 2019: Top installations to check out this year
What to catch at this year’s Singapore Night Fest
Free XO durians for Pioneer and Merdeka Generation members &amp; other deals this week
Free XO durians for senior citizens at CCK on Aug 24

Home Works

How to fake a taller ceiling
How to fake a taller ceiling
Chill out with the cafe interior style at home
Chill out with the cafe interior style at home
What your tiles say about your design (&amp; bubble tea!) taste
What your tiles say about your design (& bubble tea!) taste
A retro-inspired Telok Blangah home surrounded by greenery
A retro-inspired Telok Blangah home surrounded by greenery

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

&#039;We just dodged death&#039;: Cord on reverse bungee ride in US snaps moments before launch
'We just dodged death': Cord on reverse bungee ride in US snaps moments before launch
Weekend planner Aug 24-25: Free fitness dance classes, Singapore Night Fest &amp; other fun activities
Free fitness dance classes, Singapore Night Fest & other fun activities this weekend
Pineapple or banana? This freaky fruit is creeping people out
Pineapple or banana? This freaky fruit is creeping people out
Parents at Chinese kindergarten shocked by girls&#039; performance in bikinis
Parents at Chinese kindergarten shocked by girls' performance in bikinis

SERVICES