The best gyms in Singapore's CBD

With a busy full-time job and hectic social life, sometimes it's hard to fit in working out, let alone finding a new gym.

Well, with a growing medley of gyms springing up all over the CBD, we bring you five gyms to help you get fit in your lunch hour.

RITUAL

Ritual is known as the 30-minute gym thanks to the fact each session there lasts just 30 minutes.

Sound easy? Well it's not, the half-hour workouts are based around high-intensity drills as you are put through your paces by their highly trained staff.

UFIT

Chances are you have heard of the fitness movement, UFIT. With several branches across Singapore, the original home of UFIT is on Amoy Street.

So how does it work? Well, UFIT offers a range of classes but they are known for their intense personal training sessions where a trainer is matched based on your fitness goals and will work tirelessly with you on fitness, diet and wellness until you reach your desired goals.

What's even better is that you don't need to cart a towel or trainers around, workouts can be done barefoot and towels are all provided.

LEVEL

Studies have shown that people who work out in pairs are far more likely to achieve their fitness goals, which is why Level is perfect for anyone wanting to work out with a buddy.

They offer personal or partner training, along with a wide variety of classes including Bar and Rope Yoga.

Oh, and if you are really brave, they also offer some seriously intense boot camps.

GRAVITY

If you are looking for a side of exclusivity with your workouts, then Gravity is the place for you.

We provide you multiple options to workout the way you want. Modern fitness offerings include cutting-edge cardio,... Posted by Gravity club on Wednesday, 26 December 2018

To ensure that each person experiences the very best in fitness, memberships are carefully capped at under 1000.

Gravity work with you on a 360-degree basis; holistically, nutritionally and looking at your fitness and the gym boasts an in-house doctor, a team of nutritionists, sports massage therapists, osteopaths as well as a stunning rooftop pool to relax after your work out session.

FITNESS FIRST

Ask anyone serious about their fitness which is one of the best gyms to go to and chances are that they will recommend Fitness First.

Not only do they have dozens of handy locations across Singapore, but their equipment is guaranteed to be the very best and their wide range of classes have something to suit everyone.

