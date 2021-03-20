Best happy hours in Singapore 2021: Where to go for cheap(er) cocktails, beers, and bar bites

It’s 5 o’clock somewhere. At least, that’s the excuse you’ll find yourself using after you’re done with these happy hour deals. Tasty tipples and craft beers await – the early half of 2021 marks new go-to happy hour specials in Singapore , as well as some new daily drink deals.

CBD

1. Artemis Grill & Sky Lounge

Award-winning Artemis Grill & Sky Lounge boasts breathtaking views overlooking Marina Bay with flavours of the Mediterranean sea.

While the day away atop the restaurant’s stunning terrace with a few happy hour drinks of classic cocktails ($15++) and premium wines ($15 per glass, $75 per bottle). Not to mention, there’s an impressive selection of G&Ts for any and all gin lovers.

Happy hour: 3pm to 10.30pm Monday to Friday, 5pm to 10.30pm Saturday

Artemis Grill & Sky Lounge is located at 138 Market Street, CapitaGreen Rooftop (Level 40), Singapore 048946, p. +65 6635 8677. Open Monday to Friday, 11.30 am – 2.30pm & 5.30pm – 9pm. Open Saturday, 5.30pm – 9pm. Closed Sunday.

2. Chico Loco

Chico Loco on Amoy Street boasts the largest range of frozen margaritas in Singapore, a select few of which are available during happy hour at $10, including Tommy’s Lime Margarita and their Mexican Mule.

If you’re feeling adventurous, go for one of their premium flavours: a Spicy Mojito or Cherry & Cola (all at $14).

Their $10 happy hour – also featuring low-ABV cocktails and draught beer – gives more bang for your buck.

Happy hour: 12pm to 7pm, Monday to Friday

Chico Loco is located at 102 Amoy St, Singapore 069922, p. +65 9738 7828. Open Monday to Friday, 11.30am – 10pm. Open Saturday, 5pm – 10pm. Closed Sundays.

3. Graffiti Sky Bar

Sitting at the top of Carlton City Hotel, Graffiti Sky Bar is sleekly done-up in glossy tables and dim lights. Watch the sun set, the sky darken, and the evening come alive. A few of their happy hour offers will help set the mood.

Mix and match their selection of bottled beers ($13+ for one) for a bucket ($65 for a bucket of 5). Or opt for classic cocktails ($14+) to enjoy with the bar’s harbourline views. Feeling a little cheeky? Their shooters ($11++) are outrageously named, and pack a punch of flavour.

Happy hour: 3pm to 8pm daily

Graffiti Sky Bar is located at Carlton City Hotel Singapore, 1 Gopeng Street, Singapore 078862, p. +65 6632 8888. Temporarily closed until further notice.

4. Chimi’s

Located right at the heart of the CBD and overlooking Marina Bay, pair good drinks with good views. Red and white wines are going at $18+ for two glasses while proseccos and pints of the day are priced at $19+ for two.

For a fun and fresh cocktail, check out their Thai Basil Gin Sonic ($20+ for 2). Keeping with their cantina theme, enjoy your favourite Mexican bites like chimichangas and quesadillas over your happy hour tipples.

Happy hour: 12pm to 7pm daily

Chimi’s is located at One Marina Boulevard, #01-01 NTUC Centre, Singapore 018989. Open Monday to Friday, 12pm – 10.30pm, Saturday and Sunday, 2pm – 10.30pm.

5. Alter Ego

Poké all day and party all night. As the recklessly indulgent other half of A Poke Theory, Alter Ego specialises in your guiltiest pleasures – spicy buffalo wings smothered in sauce and flavoured fries that’ll have you go back for more.

These savoury sides go perfect alongside their crazy-affordable happy hour drinks: lager beers ($5+) and classic mixers ($5+).

Happy hour: 2.30pm to 6.30pm daily

Alter Ego is located at #01-13D, Esplanade Mall, 8 Raffles Avenue, Singapore 039820, p. +65 6327 9301. Open Monday to Friday, 12pm – 11pm. Open Saturday and Sunday, 11am -11pm.

6. Caffe Fernet

Whether it’s a ladies’ lunch , afternoon catch-up, or a romantic date, Caffe Fernet has a happy hour for all your social needs. Get into the aperitivo lifestyle at this New-Italian restaurant. Try their selection of pre-dinner cocktails ($13++) to wind down the day.

But don’t stop there – authentically-done negronis ($16++) and contemporary Italian-inspired cocktails ($16++) are also available until late evening.

Happy hour: Opening to 7pm daily

Caffe Fernet is located at Customs House, 70 Collyer Quay, #01-05, Singapore 049323, p. +65 9178 1105. Open Monday to Tuesday, 4pm – 10.30pm, Wednesday to Sunday, 12pm – 10.30pm.

River Valley & Clarke Quay

1. Little Farms Valley Point

Beloved gourmet grocery store, Little Farms , now brings you boozy beverages at their Valley Point café.

Along with their assortment of fresh produce and high-quality ingredients on their grocer side, the café offers a new happy hour menu with Australian wines ($10 per glass, $48+ per bottle), and punchy, fruity IPA beer ($10).

Pair a zingy mimosa ($10) or a Venetian spritz ($12) with comfort food like crispy Hot Wings ($16) and their Australian Wagyu Beef Burger.

Happy hour: 4pm to 7.30pm daily

Little Farms Café is located at 491 River Valley Road, Valley Point Shopping Centre, #01-21/22/23, Singapore 248371. Open daily, 7.30am – 8.30pm.

2. RedTail Bar by Zouk

Pre-game has never sounded more enticing. RedTail Bar, Zouk’s casual pre-party, social bar delivers drinks around the clock. Go for their Liquid Buffet ($38++) deal, with free-flow beers and housepour spirits. With drinks flowing all day, be sure to grab your friends for a night of beer pong and bites.

Happy hour: 6pm to 10pm daily

RedTail Bar is located at 3C River Valley Road, Clarke Quay, Block C, #01-04, The Cannery, Singapore 179022, p. +65 9007 0533.

3. Super Loco

With outlets across central Singapore, The Loco Group’s Mexican restaurants and bars present a range of drink promotions for happy hour, every hour. Super Loco serves up $11 signature frozen margaritas, beers and housepour spirits.

What’s more, Super Loco has two locations for twice the fun – one at Robertson Quay and another at Customs House! And, if you find yourself in Tanjong Pagar, stop by their Lucha Loco outlet for similar happy hour deals.

Happy hour: 12pm to 7pm, Monday to Friday.

Super Loco Robertson Quay is located at 60 Robertson Quay, #01-13 The Quayside, Singapore 238252, p. +65 623 8900. Open Monday to Friday, 11.30am – 10.30pm. Saturday and Sunday, 9am – 10.30pm.

Super Loco Customs House is located at 70 Collyer Quay, #01-04 Customs House, Singapore 049323. p. +65 6532 2090. Open Monday to Friday, 11.30am – 10.30pm. Saturday, 5pm – 10.30pm. Closed Sundays.

Orchard Road

1. No. 5 Emerald Hill

Don’t miss the chance to experience happy hour at Singapore’s pioneer cocktail bar. Since 1991, the classy cocktail bar has had customers coming back for their impressive range of martinis and premium spirits.

Try No.5’s Gentleman’s Pour – 45ml of any selection of deluxe tequila, vodka, and gin during happy hour. For one of their signature cocktails, No.5 offers a 2 for $22 deal for their Marvellous Martinis.

Happy hour: 12pm to 8pm daily

No.5 Emerald Hill is located at 5 Emerald Hill Road, Singapore 229289, p. +65 6732 0818. Open 12pm – 10.15pm daily.

2. Acid Bar

If ambience is what you’re aiming for, Acid Bar is the place to spend your evening. The alfresco dining bar provides a naturally-lit lounging area to enjoy their indulgent selection of happy hour booze – housepours ($9++) and draught beers ($11++) are just the start.

You’ll have fun with their classic cocktails ($15++), playfully named and inspired by both local and international flavours.

Happy hour: 5pm to 8pm daily

Acid Bar is located at 180 Orchard Road, Peranakan Place, Singapore 238846, p. +65 6738 8828. Open 2.30pm – 10.30pm daily.

3. Komyuniti

Quirky restaurant-bar Komyuniti is the epitome of style. Unafraid to experiment, their happy hour menu features signature cocktails, like the KOMpliment ($9.90++), a refreshing butterfly pea flower gin, as well as bottled beers ($9++) and exclusively brewed draft ($9.90++).

Indulge in some of their popular bar bites as well! Pair their house red, white, sparkling, and rosé wine ($9.90++), or one of their house spirits ($8++) with fusion cuisine signatures like their Charcoal Beef Burger ($24++) and Korean Fried Chicken ($18++).

Happy hour: 5pm to 8pm, Tuesday to Sunday. All-day on Monday.

Komyuniti is located at 366 Orchard Road, Level 10 YOTEL, Singapore 238904, p. +65 6866 8067. Open daily from 6.30am – 11am (breakfast) & 12pm – 11pm (lunch, dinner).

4. Oriole Coffee + Bar

By day, Oriole serves up finely-roasted coffee that’s bound to keep you on-the-go for hours. By night, it’s a much different story. Cap the caffeine and keep the buzz – Oriole’s bar by night spoils you with specially-priced G&Ts ($9), draft beers ($7+ for ½ pt, $12+ for 1 pt), and wines by the glass ($8).

There’s also an un-beer-lievable 1-for-1 deal for Sweetwater IPA ($22 per bottle), that mimics the taste of G13 cannabis.

Happy hour: 2pm to 6pm, 8pm – 10.30pm daily

Oriole is located at 96 Somerset Rd, #01-01, Pan Pacific Serviced Suites Orchard, Singapore 238163, p. +65 6238 8348. Open Monday to Sunday, 10am – 10.30pm.

Bugis & City Hall

1. Court Martial Bar

Searching for some skilfully-crafted cocktails? Head to Court Martial Bar for a round of classic cocktails with a modern twist. The 1930s heritage bar is in full swing on happy hour nights with a live DJ to spin some beats.

Vibe to the music while you enjoy a range of beers ($10), wines ($12), and barrel-aged cocktails ($16).

Court Martial Bar is located at L1, 30 Beach Rd, JW Marriott Hotel Singapore South Beach, Singapore 189763, p. +65 6818 1916.

2. American Taproom

American Taproom is a beer-lover’s dream. The bar boasts 32 taps on rotation, the largest taproom in Singapore. Beers rotate daily, but ATR’s Certified Cicerone makes sure their brews are a range of flavour and texture.

Choose from pale ales and stout beers to juicy IPAs. ATR Reward members also enjoy 2.5 per cent cash back with every order for your next redemption.

Happy hour: 12pm to 11.30pm, Sunday

American Taproom is located at 261 Waterloo St, #01-23 Waterloo Centre, Singapore 180261, p. +65 9632 1570. Open 12pm – 11.30pm daily.

3. Tanuki Raw At Kapok

Happy hour at Tanuki Raw isn’t just about the drinks. After a long day’s worth of hard work, why not treat yourself to both spirits and seafood?

Dig into a feast of freshly shucked oysters for $2 per piece (limit of 6 oysters), alongside a tall pint of beer ($12), or a choice of martinis and cocktails ($10).

Happy hour: 5pm to 8pm, Monday to Friday. All-Day on Saturday and Sunday

Tanuki Raw Kapok is located at 111, #01-05 Middle Rd, National Design Centre, 188969, p. +65 9035 9398. Open 11.30am – 10pm daily.

4. Morton’s, The Steakhouse

Famed American steakhouse Morton’s, keeps the party going at their BAR 12•21. Their signature Mortini Nights gives you a variety of fruity cocktail creations, including Appletinis, Lycheetinis, and even a deliciously rich Chocolate Mortini (all priced at $19.95).

Did we mention that you get a steak slider on the house with every drink order?

Happy hour: 5pm to 7pm daily

Morton’s is located at 5 Raffles Avenue, Marina Square Fourth Storey Mandarin Oriental, 039797, p. +65 6339 3740. Open 5pm – 10.30pm, Monday to Saturday. 12pm – 3pm & 5pm – 9pm, Sunday.

Holland Village

1. Chimichanga

Kick back at Chimichanga for a night of delicious shared platters and happy hour specials. After the success of their Little India outlet, the restaurant opens up for alfresco seating at the centre of Holland Village.

Savour one of their Frozen Lime Margaritas ($10) or a glass of wine ($8), available exclusively at their Holland Village outlet. Be sure to ask servers for the Pint of the Day ($9 at Holland Village, $10 at Little India), featuring Chimichanga’s freshly-brewed Neon Donkey Cerveza .

Happy hour: Opening to 7pm daily

Chimichanga is located at 3 Lorong Liput, #01-02/03 Holland Piazza Mall, Singapore 277725. Open Monday to Friday, 12pm – 10.30pm. Saturday and Sunday, 11am – 10.30pm. Chimichanga Little India is located at 36 Dunlop St, Singapore 209364. Open 12pm – 10.30pm daily.

2. Kanpai Izakaya & Bar

If its name is any indication of its happy hour, then Kanpai Izayaka sounds like the perfect place to head down with a few friends for a round of drinks.

The casual drinking outlet serves popular Japanese beer, Asahi ($16++) on 1-for-1 deals. Kanpai also entices you with a bucket of three sake bottles (300ml each) at a promotional price of $88.

Happy hour: Opening to 10pm Monday to Thursday. Opening to 9.30pm Fridays and Public Holidays

Kanpai Izayaka is located at 40 Lor Mambong, Singapore 277695. Open 11.30am – 2pm & 5pm – 1am, Monday to Friday. Open 12pm – 2pm & 5pm – 1am, Saturday and Sunday.

This article was first published in City Nomads.