Best happy hours in Singapore: Where to go for cheaper cocktails, beers and bar bites

When the clock strikes cocktail o'clock, there's no shortage of places to unwind. But where do you find the best happy hours in Singapore?

Whether you're after $10 drinks, riverside wines, or bar bites with a view, we've got you covered.

This curated list highlights the top spots across the city offering irresistible happy hour Singapore deals. Perfect for post-work hangs, weekend tipples, or impromptu catchups.

From hotel hideouts to neighbourhood gems, these bars bring the cheer without burning your tab.

For those who prefer their drinks shaken, stirred, and made with finesse, check out our guide to the best cocktail bars in Singapore for crafted tipples and hidden gems around town.

Como Cuisine

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DGLFNHGt02e/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

Tucked away on Level 2 of Como Orchard, Como Cuisine is an oasis of calm and cosmopolitan flavour in the heart of town. Refined yet relaxed, its bar programme channels Como's globe-trotting DNA through a menu of cocktails inspired by the brand's destinations.

From 3pm till late daily, happy hour unfolds at a leisurely rhythm.

Think handcrafted cocktails like the smoky-sweet Smoking Whisky or zesty Strawberry Groni at just $12 nett, alongside Twin Oaks wines, Asahi Super Dry, and top-shelf spirits with mixers.

To graze, choose from savoury bar bites like prawn dumplings laced with Szechuan spice, mini wagyu beef sliders with Gruyère cheese, and crisp tortilla chips with avocado guac.

It's happy hour Como-style: quietly luxurious, with flavour leading the conversation.

Como Orchard, Level 2, 30 Bideford Road, Singapore 229922

Daily: 11am-10pm

Happy Hour: Daily from 3pm | Cocktails, wines, beer, and bar bites at $12 nett

Vue Bar & Grill

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DNkpxMOthMW/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

A post-work tipple doesn't get more atmospheric than Vue's rooftop bar, perched above the Marina Bay skyline.

While known for its artful grilled dishes and an extensive wine list, the Al Fresco bar hosts one of the city's most refined happy hours.

From 5.30pm till 7.30pm daily (excluding eve of PH and PH), the rooftop bar rolls out a curated $16 happy hour menu: think Roku and Sakurao gin & tonics, rich Scotch highballs like the Glenfiddich-laced Stag's Nail, and Monkey Shoulder cocktails that punch with ginger and smoke.

With a view that stuns and a wine bar that impresses, this is CBD drinking done right.

OUE Bayfront, Level 19, 50 Collyer Quay, Singapore 049321

Mon-Thu: 5.30pm-1am, Fri-Sat & Eve of PH: 5.30pm-2am (Closed Sun)

Daily Happy Hour from 5.30pm-7.30pm | $16 Gin & Tonics, $16 Scotch Mixes

Torno Subito

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DNlL8HTS0du/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

Aperitivo hour gets a glamorous Italian makeover at Torno Subito, Chef Massimo Bottura's exuberant Dempsey outpost.

Every Wednesday to Friday from 5.30pm to 7.30pm, the AperiTorno happy hour brings Bottura's signature whimsy to your glass: coastal-inspired cocktails at $15++, paired with complimentary bar snacks.

Sip on zesty Twist on the Spritz or the fiery Sunburnt with Calabrian's famous chilli peppers, while soaking in beach club vibes and bold 60s-inspired interiors.

The cocktails (normally priced at $22++) channel seaside towns from Amalfi to Gallipoli, with ingredients like prickly pear, clarified tomato, and jasmine vodka. Dressed down or dialled up, this is aperitivo done the Bottura way.

26 Dempsey Road, #01-02, Singapore 249686

Wed-Sun: 12pm-3pm, 5.30pm-10pm (Closed Mon & Tue)

AperiTorno: Wed-Fri, 5.30pm-7.30pm | $15++ Cocktails with Complimentary Snacks

Brotzeit

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DNiG-CozjkM/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

At Brotzeit, happy hour isn't just a promo. It's a celebration of German Gemütlichkeit, where cold beer, warm company, and Bavarian flavours come together effortlessly.

From Monday to Friday, 11am-6pm, enjoy $12.50 pours of German draught beers, selected wines, and classic cocktails at all outlets: Vivocity, Raffles City, Westgate and Stanley.

Craving more? There's an Extended Happy Hour from Sunday to Wednesday, 9pm till close at Vivocity, Raffles City, and Westgate.

Expect crisp Weihenstephaner Weissbier, malty Dunkel, golden Helles, and limited brews like Köstritzer Kellerbier or Warsteiner Premium Lager, all brewed and kegged in Germany.

Whether you're at Vivocity, Raffles City, Westgate, or Stanley, the pours are pure, the vibes easy-going, and the bratwurst always sizzling.

Vivocity, Raffles City, Westgate & Stanley

Operating hours vary for each outlet

Happy Hour Drinks from $12.50 | Book a table via brotzeit.co

Dumpling Darlings

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DP8yZoDEus-/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

Quirky, bold, and packed with personality, Dumpling Darlings is a cult favourite for good reason and their Darling Hours is a midweek win for anyone craving something playful with their pours.

Every Monday to Wednesday from 5.30pm, it's two cocktails for $30, or Young Master Another One draught for just $8 a glass.

Expect house-made concoctions with cheeky twists and Asian flair, best paired with their signature XO prawn noodles or fried pierogi dumplings.

Love dumplings? Here's our full list of where to eat dumplings in Singapore.

44 Amoy Street, Singapore 069870 | 86 Circular Road Singapore 049438

Mon-Sun: 11am-3pm, 5.30pm-10.30pm (Closed Sun at Circular Road)

Happy Hour: Mon-Wed from 5.30pm | 2 Cocktails $30, Draught Beer $8

Papi's Tacos

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DOLYTyFE_U8/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

There's always a fiesta brewing at Papi's Tacos, where frozen margaritas and bold Mexican flavours bring the heat across four vibrant outposts. From 12pm to 7pm daily, the $10.90 Happy Hour pours easygoing joy.

Think fruit-spiked frozen margs, house spirits, wines, and Brewlander beers. Each outlet has its own rhythm: Tanjong Pagar and Jalan Besar turn up with Margarita Mondays and Taco Tuesdays; Tanjong Pagar goes further with Ladies' Night Wednesdays and Platter Fridays, while Jalan Besar keeps it family-friendly with Kids Eat Free Weekends and hearty platter deals.

While every location shares the same core party spirit, each has its own exclusive cocktails and agua frescas on the side, a little something extra for the curious.

Whether it's a midday marg or a late-night taco run, Papi's has a seat (and a shaker) ready.

Seah Street, Katong, Tanjong Pagar, Jalan Besar

Daily: 12pm-2.30pm, 5pm-11pm (Hours vary by outlet)

Happy Hour: Daily 12pm-7pm | Drinks from $10.90

Crossroads Cafe

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DF5xoRoATib/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

A front-row seat to Orchard Road's bustle, Crossroads Cafe at Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel is where city life meets laid-back indulgence.

From Mondays to Thursdays, 11am to 8pm, it boasts one of the longest Happy Hours in town.

Sip on house wines, prosecco, spirits, or draught beers (Tiger, Heineken, Kirin) for just $13++ per glass, and enjoy complimentary popcorn with any alcoholic drink.

Whether you're unwinding solo, meeting colleagues, or people-watching over pours, the open-air setting and all-day energy make it a go-to pitstop.

With generous hours and Orchard's vibrant buzz just steps away, it's a casual classic that keeps the conversations, and the glasses flowing.

320 Orchard Rd, Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel, Singapore 238865

Mon-Thu, Sun: 11am-12am | Fri-Sat: 11am-1.30am

Happy Hour: Mon-Thu, 11am-8pm | Drinks from $13

Druggists

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DJoa0Z0yH3H/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

A mainstay on Tyrwhitt Road, Druggists is where craft beer lovers, spirit geeks, and good-time seekers gather over pints and punchy plates.

Housed in a charming heritage building, the bar boasts a rotating tap list of 23 craft brews alongside highballs, wines, and hearty bites.

From Sunday to Thursday, opening till 7pm (excluding PH and eves), their new Happy Hour hits just right: $10 craft beers, highballs, and wines, plus a 1-for-1 food special that changes daily.

Think truffle fries, wings, nachos, or tacos depending on the day. The vibe is no-frills, the crowd clued-in, and the pours are always spot on. For anyone chasing flavour over fuss, this is your neighbourhood secret worth spilling.

119 Tyrwhitt Road, Singapore 207547

Mon-Wed: 5pm-12am, Thu: 4pm-12am, Fri: 3pm-12am, Sat: 1pm-12am, Sun: 1pm, 10pm

Happy Hour: Sun-Thu, Opening-7pm (Excl. PH & PH Eve) | Drinks & Bites from $10

The Store

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DPS8fFhkVR4/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

Tucked away on Neil Road, The Store remains one of Singapore's best-kept cocktail secrets. Intimate, unpretentious, and effortlessly cool.

Their 11@11 Happy Hour runs from 4pm to 6pm, Tuesdays to Saturdays, featuring $11 craft cocktails that punch well above their price tag.

The rotating line-up currently showcases the sharp and smoky Japanese Razorblade, the tropical Coco-Chee Daiquiri, and the refreshingly bitter Americano Americano.

With just the right touch of personality and polish, The Store is perfect for that pre-dinner wind-down or low-key date night. Pair your tipple with their famed White Wine Mussels or seasonal bites, and you've got yourself a quiet win.

11 Neil Road, Singapore 088809

Tue-Sat: 4pm-10.30pm (Closed Sun & Mon)

Happy Hour: Tue-Sat, 4pm-6pm | $11 Craft Cocktails

Super Loco

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DKqqvgzPO3A/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

Few things beat an ice-cold margarita by the water, and Super Loco delivers that and more with their breezy El Loco Hour.

From 3pm to 7pm daily, both Robertson Quay and Customs House turn on the charm with $10 frozen margaritas, beers, and selected wines, perfect for sundown sipping.

The vibe? Playful, punchy, and unmistakably Loco. Whether you're perched along the river at Robertson Quay or soaking in Marina Bay views at Customs House, expect a lively crowd, vibrant plates, and drinks that go down easy. It's the kind of happy hour where the guac keeps coming, and the good times roll straight into dinner.

Robertson Quay & Customs House

Daily: 12pm-Late

El Loco Hour: 3pm-7pm | Frozen Margaritas, Beers & Wines at $10

Offtrack

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DPktux0DKju/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

A vinyl-spun oasis by Darker Than Wax and Ice Cream Sundays, Offtrack keeps the energy vibrant with music, cocktails, and a community-first soul.

Their daily Leisure Times happy hour runs from 6pm to 7pm, and the line-up hits all the right notes: $16++ cocktails like the tropical Hotel Nacional, zesty Lemon Highball, punchy Commando, and the ever-classic Negroni.

Prefer grapes or grains? Go for $14++ wines or $12++ Sapporo beers, all best enjoyed with a serving of their cult-favourite Garlic Noodles or snacks from the rotating menu.

Ranked No.23 on Asia's 50 Best Bars 2025, Offtrack nails that rare balance. Eclectic yet easygoing, where you might come for a drink and end up staying for the set.

34 N Canal Rd, #01-01, Singapore 059290

Mon-Thu: 6pm-12am, Fri-Sat: 5pm-11pm

Leisure Times: Mon-Thu, 6pm-7pm, Fri-Sat: 5pm-7pm | Drinks from $12

Brasserie Astoria

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DO-2nNPEmY1/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

Afternoons shine a little brighter at Brasserie Astoria, where Golden Hour transforms the grand Empress Place brasserie into a laid-back haven for drinks and indulgent bites.

Available on Fridays and Saturdays from 3pm to 6pm, the menu features $12 crafted cocktails like the smooth Tambourine Man, a well-built Old Fashioned, and other rotating classics.

On the food front, dig into Chilidogs, Calamares Fritos, Margherita Pizza, and their signature Smashed Burger, all at golden hour pricing.

Whether you're kicking off the weekend or easing into the evening, it's a casually elegant way to experience one of Singapore's most visually stunning dining rooms.

11 Empress Pl, Singapore 179558

Lunch: Mon-Fri, 12pm-2:30pm | Dinner: Mon-Thu, 6pm-9:30pm, Fri-Sat: 6pm-10:30pm

Golden Hour: Fri & Sat, 3pm-6pm | Cocktails & Bites from $12

The Bar at Morton's

Old-school glamour meets after-work indulgence at The Bar at Morton's, a long-time favourite for locals and visiting execs alike.

From Monday to Friday, 5pm to 7pm, the classic Happy Hour delivers top-shelf pours without the fuss. Choose from a line-up of MORtinis, cocktails, wines, and Stella Artois on tap, each at $19-$20++.

Think smooth Appletinis, Lycheetinis, and Mezcalritas alongside a curated bar bites menu. Don't miss the complimentary Filet Mignon Sandwiches, served hot and tender with every drink order or upgrade to indulgent bites like Wagyu Smash Sliders, Crab Cakes, or Short Rib Tacos.

With rich leather booths and refined service, Morton's turns Happy Hour into a full-on affair.

5 Raffles Avenue, Mandarin Oriental, Singapore 039797

Mon-Sat: 5pm-11pm, Sun: 5pm-9pm

Mon-Fri: 5pm-7pm (Bar Area only) | Happy Hour Cocktails from $19 | Complimentary Filet Mignon Sandwiches

[[nid:724381]]

This article was first published in City Nomads.