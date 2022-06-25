Best hatchbacks to buy in Singapore in 2022

Why are we even doing this, you may ask?

After all, aren't SUVs and crossovers all the rage these days? Why even bother with hatchbacks?

Well, we beg to differ because family hatchbacks are the best runabout family cars for us Singaporeans. Our small lanes and tight parking spaces mean that hatchbacks are easy to place on the road and there just isn't a need to sacrifice any practicality since most of them tend to have a sizeable cabin and boot space that are relative to their dimensions.

So here, we put together a list of the best family hatchbacks, both used and new, that you can consider buying right now.

1. Audi A3 Sportback

PHOTO: Audi

The latest Audi A3 Sportback is a marked improvement over its predecessor. Yes, it does look and feel more modern and up-to-date than its predecessor, but it's going to burn a hole in your pocket. With current COE prices, the new hatchback from Audi will set you back with an annual depreciation of $20,000 a year!

Hence, you could still opt for the previous model, which is capable of providing a very smooth and comfortable drive. Plus, you'll be able to fit three at the back without any fuss.

Quick research on our Used Car section shows that you can still easily get one with a lower annual depreciation of about $14,000.

2. BMW 1 Series Hatchback

PHOTO: BMW

Considered to be the most dynamically sound in its class, the BMW 1 Series Hatchback is perfect for the family man who still yearns to enjoy driving. Form meets function with this car, which means you get high-quality materials, well-specced equipment, and sufficient space for you and your family.

A brand new one will set you back with an annual depreciation of about $17,200, which is still reasonable in today's context. But if you're looking for a used one, which has a lower depreciation, you may want to consider a diesel-powered one like the BMW 116d.

With rising fuel costs, getting a diesel-powered car is one good way to save the extra buck at the pumps.

3. Ford Focus Hatchback

PHOTO: Ford

As of today, you can get one of these in the used car market. Not such a bad thing, really, since the annual depreciation for this car is a lot more palatable at approximately $11,000. We would opt for the 1.0-litre three-cylinder variant for the Ford Focus Hatchback.

Not only is power sufficient, but you'll also still get to enjoy similar space as compared to other more powerful variants. Plus, owning a 1.0-litre car makes for more affordable annual maintenance.

In this case, the Ford Focus 1.0 produces 123bhp and 170Nm of torque and it feels punchy in real-world driving situations.

4. Honda Civic Hatchback

PHOTO: Honda

While you cannot find a lot of this car floating around in the used car market, you can still get the previous generation model from a Parallel Importer (PI) in Singapore. You can even get the current generation one from another PI if your pockets are deep enough.

Unfortunately, both these cars that are available on sgCarMart.com only come with a manual transmission gearbox. Hence, it may not be everyone. But should you ever decide to go for one, you'll be one of the very rare ones who owns a fun-to-drive, down-to-earth sort of hatchback that's affordable to maintain.

And for the family man, that's what matters, no?

5. Hyundai i30 Hatchback

PHOTO: Hyundai

Also down to earth is the Hyundai i30 Hatchback. Equipped with a 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbocharged powerplant that's mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission, the i30 here produces 118bhp and 200Nm of torque.

These figures, as we've tested, are certainly enough to ferry your family from point to point in a fuss-free and relatively speedy manner on our roads.

Best of all, you get the space you need for three passengers at the back, 395 litres worth of hauling capacity and annual depreciation of just $12,800. As such, we wouldn't bother looking at a used Hyundai i30 Hatchback.

6. Mazda3 Hatchback

PHOTO: Mazda

The new Mazda3 Hatchback is one of the most premium-looking hatchbacks on the market today. With an annual depreciation of $13,500, it isn't far off from a used one - which is currently about $11,000.

Hence, we reckon it will make more sense to opt for a spanking new one. With that, not only do you get a handsome and clean-looking car, you'll get to enjoy an abundance of premium touches as well as driving refinement.

Best of all, as a family hatchback, space is sufficient for three at the back and you'll get a functional 295 litres of boot space that can be expanded to 687 litres with the rear seats knocked down.

7. Mercedes-Benz A-Class

PHOTO: Mercedes

You could get the previous generation Mercedes-Benz A-Class for an annual depreciation of roughly $11,000, which is quite a bang for your buck for a premium family hatchback. That's because you'll have to fork out a minimum yearly depreciation of $18,300 for a brand new one, depending on which variant you decide to go for. In our opinion, that's a significant difference.

Nonetheless, you won't have to worry about the lack of space, pace or grace with the previous generation Merc. You'll get 341 litres, along with sufficient leg and headroom for three pax at the back.

Along with space, the car will also come with a 1.6-litre powerplant that will churn out 156 horses and 250Nm of torque, which is more than sufficient for you to ferry your family from point to point in speed and style.

8. Seat Leon

PHOTO: Volkswagen

The latest generation Seat Leon is another VW Group family hatchback that also underpins the Audi A3 Sportback as well as the Volkswagen Golf. And the good news about the Spanish hatchback here is that it's priced more attractively than its other two cousins without any compromises on power output, cabin space or quality of materials used. Plus, the Leon possesses a design that's more appealing than the other two cars, in our eyes.

But more relevantly, a brand new Seat Leon will cost you a depreciation of $14,300 a year. A used one, on the other hand, will set you back approximately $12,500.

Getting a new one seems like a no-brainer, eh?

9. Skoda Scala

PHOTO: Volkswagen

The new hatchback from Skoda may be based on the Volkswagen Polo, but it has dimensions that are bigger than the Polo. Hence, it translates to a cabin space that can easily match or even better the Volkswagen Golf.

Impressively, the Skoda Scala comes with a 467-litre boot capacity, which is the largest amongst hatchbacks and can increase to an astounding 1,410-litre space with seats knocked down.

As the Scala is relatively new in Singapore, there's only one used car available on the used car market, with a depreciation of $12,480 a year. A brand new one, similar in variant, will set you back $13,600 - which makes more sense in our point of view.

10. Toyota Auris

PHOTO: Toyota

We like the Toyota Auris. It's the sort of hatchback that's humble and easy to live with daily. This unpretentious hatchback provides you with 352 litres worth of hauling capacity, plus ample space for three at the back, with a flat transmission tunnel in the rear.

Plus, during our time with the car, the Auris' cabin was filled with high-quality materials, making it very capable of competing against its peers.

Unfortunately, because the Toyota hatchback was discontinued in Singapore, you can hardly get your hands on one. But if you ever come across one on the used car market, do not hesitate.

11. Volkswagen Golf

PHOTO: Volkswagen

Needless to say, this list of family hatchbacks would not be complete without the Volkswagen Golf. In whichever iteration you choose this (we would recommend the Mk7.5 or the Mk8), the Golf will not fail to do its job as a family hatchback.

Not only is this car efficient and quick, but it also offers highly competitive space. At 380 litres, the boot capacity is one of the biggest in the market. Also, passengers are the back can enjoy sufficient room all around.

So it's pretty safe to say that if the Volkswagen Golf Mk8 is too expensive for you, you still have a choice of getting the Mk7.5, Mk7, or even the Mk6.

12. Volvo V40

PHOTO: Volvo

Although the Volvo V40 is less popular on our roads, due to the strong competition in this segment, the Swede car has always been impressive on most fronts. Another reason for the lack of V40 cars on our roads could also be because Singaporeans don't typically go to Volvo for hatchbacks. Rather, a typical buyer would be looking for a sedan or an SUV if Volvo was their weapon of choice.

Whatever the case, the V40 is a capable car in its own right. It offers up a good amount of space at the rear, a decent 335-litre hauling capacity as well as the most comfortable seats the industry has to offer.

Add a decent powerplant to all of these, and what you get is a family hatchback that's worth considering.

This article was first published in sgCarMart.