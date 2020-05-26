Acne scars can be healed over time, with the right skincare products and apparently the food you ingest too. According to a study in Finland, these foods below are great for clearing up acne problems.

So if you’ve been trying ways to get your skincare products to work wonders for you, why not relook your diet instead and try these home remedies?

After all, you (and your skin) are what you eat. It just might do be the life hack to clear skin that you’ve been searching for.

Here, a list of foods that you should be eating if you’d like to get rid of your acne scars.

The best home remedies and food to treat acne scars

1. Turmeric