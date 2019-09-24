Best home workouts to do when there's haze

Don't let the bad haze situation keep you from your #workoutgoals. Do these effective toning and cardio exercises in the comfort of your home to feel the burn.

It's tempting to skip your workout when it's hazy and smoky outside, but guess what, your home is a great workout spot too.

Simply follow these YouTube exercise videos led by motivating trainers, and you'll be grunting and burning just like you do in the gym.

All you need is the space of a mat. Surely you can find that.

WORK YOUR BUTT AND THIGHS

Perfect even for beginners, this butt lifting and thigh sculpting workout by Cassey Ho of Blogilates will give you a perky derriere. Best of all, it's a no-equipment workout so all you need is a mat. There are many moderations for the various exercises as well to suit all levels.

WORK YOUR CORE

This 10-minute sequence by trainer and fitness personality Rebecca Louise will torch belly fat and give your core a good workout. You'll be doing a series of moves for just 30-seconds at a go, but be prepared to sweat.

WORK YOUR ARMS

Lifestyle and wellness coach Tracy Campoli takes you through her five best arm exercises for women in this quick six-minute video. You'll need weights for this if you want to feel a stronger burn.

WORK YOUR WHOLE BODY + CARDIO

This full-body cardio workout will torch calories and help you tone up. There are two parts to this and no official rest time between exercises, so you can expect it to be tough. Psst, even the trainer herself gets tired, so just do your best!

