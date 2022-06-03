Best hotel buffet dining promotions in Singapore (2022)

Nothing gets Singaporeans going like a hotel buffet. After all, eating is our national hobby. they’re pretty expensive at full price. In the past, thanks to competitive credit card promotions, 1-for-1 hotel buffet offers were a plenty. Well, those were the good ‘ol days.
While buffets have finally made a comeback post-pandemic, you’d be hard-pressed to find 1-for-1 hotel buffet promotions these days. A pity, I know, but wipe those tears away. There are still plenty of pretty decent buffet offers about town. Any discount is better than no discount, am I right?
Anyway, check out the list below for your next hotel buffet gathering with your foodie friends or family.
Always check the terms and conditions for credit card buffet promotions first. Typically you have to call to reserve, quote your bank name to secure the discount, and pay using that card. Usually both credit or debit cards are accepted as long as it’s from the partner bank.
Remember to keep your group to a maximum of 5! And check if you’ve the right credit card to enjoy the promos.
|Bank
|Restaurant
|Promotion
|Buffet price (before discount)
|Expiry
|DBS/POSB
|Sun’s Cafe at Hotel Grand Pacific Singapore
|1-for-1 Peranakan lunch buffet
|$40++ (Mon to Thu), $42++ (Fri to Sun)
|Dec 31, 2022
|Sun’s Cafe at Hotel Grand Pacific Singapore
|1-for-1 Peranakan dinner buffet
|$40++ (Mon to Thu), $42++ (Fri to Sun)
|Dec 31, 2022
|StraitsKitchen Grand Hyatt Singapore
|25 per cent off lunch buffet
|$62++ daily
|June 16, 2022
|Citibank
|Oscar’s Conrad Centennial Singapore
|15 per cent off brunch buffet
|$80.00++ (Sun)
|June30, 2022
|Oscar’s Conrad Centennial Singapore
|15 per cent off lunch buffet
|$62++ (Mon to Fri from Mar 1 onwards), $68++ (Sat to Sun)
|June 30, 2022
|Oscar’s Conrad Centennial Singapore
|15 per cent off dinner buffet
|$78++ (Mon to Fri), $88++ (Sat to Sun)
|June 30, 2022
|Carousel Royal Plaza on Scotts
|15 per cent off lunch buffet
|$62++ (Mon to Fri from Mar 1 onwards) $68++ (Sat to Sun)
|Dec 31, 2022
|Carousel Royal Plaza on Scotts
|15 per cent off dinner buffet
|$78++ (Mon to Fri) $88++ (Sat to Sun)
|Dec 31, 2022
|Carousel Royal Plaza on Scotts
|15 per cent off high tea buffet
|$42++ (Mon to Fri) $88++ (Sat to Sun)
|Dec 31, 2022
|Food Capital Grand Copthorne Waterfront Hotel Singapore
|15 per cent off lunch buffet
|$72++
|Dec 31, 2022
|Food Capital Grand Copthorne Waterfront Hotel Singapore
|15 per cent off dinner buffet
|$88++
|Dec 31, 2022
|
15 per cent off English Afternoon Tea Buffet with Local Favourites
|$60++ (Mon to Thu), $62++(Fri to Sun)
|Dec 30, 2022
|Cafe 2000 M Hotel Singapore
|15 per cent off buffet
|$62++ (Wed, Thu & Sun), $72++ (Fri & Sat)
|Dec 31, 2022
|Princess Terrace Authentic Penang Cuisine Copthorne King’s Hotel Singapore
|
15 per cent off buffet
|$50++ (Tue to Sun)
|Dec 31, 2022
|Atrium Restaurant Holiday Inn Singapore Atrium
|1-for-1 lunch buffet
|$80++ (Mon to Fri), $84++ (Sat & Sun)
|Dec 31, 2022
|Atrium Restaurant Holiday Inn Singapore Atrium
|1-for-1 dinner buffet
|$92++ (Mon to Fri), $96++ (Sat & Sun)
|Dec 31, 2022
|The Orchard Cafe Orchard Hotel Singapore
|15 per cent off lunch buffet
|$68++
|Dec 31, 2022
|The Orchard Cafe Orchard Hotel Singapore
|15 per cent off dinner buffet
|$88++
|Dec 31, 2022
|UOB
|The Buffet Restaurant M Hotel
|15 per cent off dinner buffet
|$55++ (Fri to Sun)
|Dec 31, 2022
|Food Capital Grand Copthorne Waterfront Hotel Singapore
|15 per cent off lunch buffet
|$72++
|Dec 31, 2022
|Food Capital Grand Copthorne Waterfront Hotel Singapore
|15 per cent off dinner buffet
|$88++
|Dec 31, 2022
|The Orchard Cafe Orchard Hotel Singapore
|15 per cent off lunch buffet
|$68++
|Dec 31, 2022
|The Orchard Cafe Orchard Hotel Singapore
|15 per cent off dinner buffet
|$88++
|Dec 31, 2022
|Carousel Royal Plaza on Scotts
|15 per cent off lunch buffet
|$62++ (Mon to Fri from March 1 onwards) $68++ (Sat to Sun)
|Dec 31, 2022
|Carousel Royal Plaza on Scotts
|15 per cent off dinner buffet
|$78++ (Mon to Fri) $88++ (Sat to Sun)
|Dec 31, 2022
|Carousel Royal Plaza on Scotts
|15 per cent off high tea buffet
|$42++ (Mon to Fri) $88++ (Sat to Sun)
|Dec 31, 2022
|Oscar’s Conrad Centennial Singapore
|15 per cent off brunch buffet
|$80.00++ (Sun)
|Dec 31, 2022
|Oscar’s Conrad Centennial Singapore
|15 per cent off lunch buffet
|$62++ (Mon to Fri from Mar 1 onwards), $68++ (Sat to Sun)
|Dec 31, 2022
|Oscar’s Conrad Centennial Singapore
|15 per cent off dinner buffet
|$78++ (Mon to Fri), $88++ (Sat to Sun)
|Dec 31, 2022
|Melt Cafe Mandarin Oriental Singapore
|15 per cent off or 1-for-three lunch buffet
|$68++ (Mon to Sat)
|Dec 30, 2022
|Melt Cafe Mandarin Oriental Singapore
|15 per cent off buffet or 1-for-three brunch buffet
|$108++ (Sun)
|Dec 30, 2022
|Melt Cafe Mandarin Oriental Singapore
|15 per cent off or 1-for-three dinner buffet
|$82++ (Sun to Wed) $88++ (Thu to Sat)
|Dec 30, 2022
|OCBC
|Sun’s Cafe at Hotel Grand Pacific Singapore
|1-for-1 lunch buffet
|$40++ (Mon to Thu), $42++ (Fri to Sun)
|Dec 30 2022
|Sun’s Cafe at Hotel Grand Pacific Singapore
|1-for-1 dinner buffet
|$40++ (Mon to Thu), $42++ (Fri to Sun)
|Dec 30, 2022
|StraitsKitchen Grand Hyatt Singapore
|25 per cent off lunch buffet
|$62++ daily
|July 31, 2022
|Asian Market Cafe Fairmount Singapore
|50 per cent off lunch buffet
|$78++
|June 30, 2022
|Asian Market Cafe Fairmount Singapore
|50 per cent off dinner buffet
|$84++ (Sun, Mon, Thu), $88++ (Fri & Sat)
|June 30, 2022
|Carousel Royal Plaza on Scotts
|15 per cent off lunch buffet
|$62++ (Mon to Fri from March 1 onwards) $68++ (Sat to Sun)
|Dec 31, 2022
|Carousel Royal Plaza on Scotts
|15 per cent off high tea buffet
|$42++ (Mon to Fri) $88++ (Sat to Sun)
|Dec 31, 2022
|Carousel Royal Plaza on Scotts
|15 per cent off dinner buffet
|$78++ (Mon to Fri) $88++ (Sat to Sun)
|Dec 31, 2022
|Window on the Park Holiday Inn Singapore Orchard City Centre
|10 per cent off 1-for-1 a la carte buffet
|$180++
|Feb 28, 2022
|HSBC
|Oscar’s Conrad Centennial Singapore
|15 per cent off brunch buffet
|$80.00++ (Sun)
|June 30, 2022
|Oscar’s Conrad Centennial Singapore
|15 per cent off lunch buffet
|$62++ (Mon to Fri from March 1 onwards), $68++ (Sat to Sun)
|June 30, 2022
|Oscar’s Conrad Centennial Singapore
|15 per cent off dinner buffet
|$78++ (Mon to Fri), $88++ (Sat to Sun)
|June 30, 2022
|Asian Market Cafe Fairmount Singapore
|20 per cent off lunch buffet
|$78++
|Dec 30, 2022
|Asian Market Cafe Fairmount Singapore
|20 per cent off dinner buffet
|$84++ (Sun, Mon, Thu), $88++ (Fri & Sat)
|Dec 30, 2022
|Sun’s Cafe at Hotel Grand Pacific Singapore
|1-for-1 lunch buffet
|$40++ (Mon to Thu), $42++ (Fri to Sun)
|Dec 30, 2022
|Sun’s Cafe at Hotel Grand Pacific Singapore
|1-for-1 dinner buffet
|$40++ (Mon to Thu), $42++ (Fri to Sun)
|Dec 30, 2022
|Melt Cafe Mandarin Oriental Singapore
|15 per cent off lunch buffet
|$68++ (Mon to Sat)
|Dec 30, 2022
|Melt Cafe Mandarin Oriental Singapore
|15 per cent off buffet brunch buffet
|$108++ (Sun)
|Dec 30, 200
|Melt Cafe Mandarin Oriental Singapore
|15% off dinner buffet
|$82++ (Sun to Wed) $88++ (Thu to Sat)
|30 Dec 2022
|Suki-Suki Thai
|1-for-1 hotpot lunch buffet
|$19.90++
|Dec 30, 2022
|Suki-Suki Thai
|1-for-1 hotpot dinner buffet
|$25.90++
|Dec 30, 2022
|Maybank
|Carousel Royal Plaza on Scotts
|15 per cent off lunch buffet
|$62++ (Mon to Fri from Mar 1 onwards) $68++ (Sat to Sun)
|Dec 31, 2022
|Carousel Royal Plaza on Scotts
|15 per cent off high tea buffet
|$42++ (Mon to Fri) $88++ (Sat to Sun)
|Dec 31, 2022
|Carousel Royal Plaza on Scotts
|15 per cent off dinner buffet
|$78++ (Mon to Fri) $88++ (Sat to Sun)
|Dec 31, 2022
|Ellenborough Market Café
|20 per cent lunch buffet
|$58++
|Dec 31, 2022
|Ellenborough Market Café
|20 per cent high tea buffet
|$58++ (Public Holiday, Sat & Sun)
|Dec 31, 2022
|Ellenborough Market Café
|20 per cent dinner buffet
|$78++
|Dec 31, 2022
|Oscar’s Conrad Centennial Singapore
|15 per cent off brunch buffet
|$80.00++ (Sun)
|June 30,2022
|Oscar’s Conrad Centennial Singapore
|15 per cent off lunch buffet
|$62++ (Mon to Fri from March 1 onwards), $68++ (Sat to Sun)
|June 30, 2022
|Oscar’s Conrad Centennial Singapore
|15 per cent off dinner buffet
|$82++ (Sun to Wed) $88++ (Thu to Sat)
|30 Dec 2022
|The Dining Room Sheraton Towers Singapore
|15 per cent off buffet
|$88.80++
|Dec 31, 2022
|Atrium Restaurant Holiday Inn Singapore Atrium
|1-for-1 lunch buffet
|$80++ (Mon to Fri), $84++ (Sat & Sun)
|Dec 31, 2022
|Atrium Restaurant Holiday Inn Singapore Atrium
|1-for-1 dinner buffet
|$92++ (Mon to Fri), $96++ (Sat & Sun)
|Dec 31, 2022
Disclaimer: We referred to published prices to compile this list, stating all the caveats (e.g. valid only on certain days, timings, etc) we could find.
However, we are only human. Please give the hotel/restaurant a call to confirm the prices and validity before heading down — just in case we missed anything, or if any terms and conditions have been amended since the time of writing.
In addition, some hotels may not have reinstated their buffets post-pandemic. So always call them ahead of time to avoid a wasted trip.
American Express - Love Dining programme's buffet dining promotions 2022
Unlike its competitors, American Express doesn't offer 1-for-1 buffets to anyone with a credit card. Instead, you need to sign up for the Amex Platinum Card in order to get decent buffet discounts.
The Platinum card lets you take part in Amex's dining programme, Love Dining, which gives you up to 50 per cent off at atas restaurants and hotel buffets in Singapore. To get the maximum 50 per cent discount, you need to dine with one friend/date. Otherwise, your discount ranges from only 15 per cent to 35 per cent.
Participating dining establishments for hotel buffets include:
- Ellenborough Market Cafe (Swissôtel Merchant Court)
- Asian Market Cafe (Fairmont Singapore)
- Marriott Cafe (Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel)
Is your favourite 1-for-1 buffet restaurant fully booked? Try The Entertainer, Eatigo, Chope & Fave
Aside from the promotional validity dates, many of these promotions are limited to a certain number of diners per day or promotional period. If for whatever reason you’re not able to get a seat, don’t panic — there are other dining apps to help you save on that buffet feast.
The Entertainer
The Entertainer is a paid subscription that focuses on 1-for-1 deals. As an added bonus, the partner merchants aren’t restricted to restaurants and cafes, so you can expect beauty, fashion and fitness deals as well. The subscription fee for Entertainer 2021 is on sale at $79 (U.P. $95). It’s still kind of steep, but it also includes Cheers, its sister app for bars and pubs.
Eatigo
Eatigo is an online restaurant reservation service that offers discounts based on what time you dine. Check out the full list of hotel buffet deals at their website.
Chope
Like Eatigo, Chope reservation service also offers exclusive discounts for their users. Check out the full selection of restaurants and partners for buffets and be spoilt for choice.
Fave
Fave may not have a dedicated 1-for-1 buffet section, but some restaurants offer up to 60% and up, which is an even better deal. Check out the current buffet promotions here.