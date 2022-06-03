Best hotel buffet dining promotions in Singapore (2022)

Nothing gets Singaporeans going like a hotel buffet. After all, eating is our national hobby. they’re pretty expensive at full price. In the past, thanks to competitive credit card promotions, 1-for-1 hotel buffet offers were a plenty. Well, those were the good ‘ol days.

While buffets have finally made a comeback post-pandemic, you’d be hard-pressed to find 1-for-1 hotel buffet promotions these days. A pity, I know, but wipe those tears away. There are still plenty of pretty decent buffet offers about town. Any discount is better than no discount, am I right?

Anyway, check out the list below for your next hotel buffet gathering with your foodie friends or family.

Always check the terms and conditions for credit card buffet promotions first. Typically you have to call to reserve, quote your bank name to secure the discount, and pay using that card. Usually both credit or debit cards are accepted as long as it’s from the partner bank.

Remember to keep your group to a maximum of 5! And check if you’ve the right credit card to enjoy the promos.

