The best hotel staycation deals in Singapore for every credit card

Now that overseas holidays are out of the question, going on a staycation has been touted as the next best way to get some much-needed R&R. But people conveniently forget that a stay at a decent hotel in Singapore usually costs a bomb…
While every Singaporean has $100 of SingapoRediscovers vouchers, that $100 vanishes after a single hotel stay. For staycation addicts who want more, the next course of action should be to look for a credit card promotion to save some cash.
We’ve shortlisted the best staycation promotions you can get with your favourite credit card:
Best DBS/POSB staycation deals Singapore
|Hotel
|Staycation deal
|Valid until
|Duxton Reserve Hotel
|Staycation from $328++
|Feb 28, 2021
|The Vagabond Club
|Staycation from $306++
|Feb 28, 2021
|The Fullerton Hotel Singapore
|Staycation from $370++
|Dec 30, 2020
|Goodwood Park Hotel
|Staycation from $328 nett
|March 31, 2021
|Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore
|Staycation from $588 nett
|March 31, 2021
|Fullerton Bay Hotel
|Staycation from $600 nett
|Dec 30, 2020
|M Social Singapore
|20per cent off Flexible Rate
|Dec 31,2020 (stay period till June 30, 2021)
|Orchard Hotel Singapore
|20per cent off Flexible Rate
|Dec 31, 2020 (stay period till June 30, 2021)
|Raffles Hotel Singapore
|25 per cent off best available rates for Home Suite Home package
|March 31, 2021
|Pan Pacific Hotels Group
|10 per cent off best available rate (15 per cent for selected DBS cardholders)
|March 31, 2021
Best UOB staycation deals Singapore
|Hotel
|Staycation deal
|Valid until
|Singapore Mariott Tang Plaza Hotel
|Staycation from $288++
|Jan 10, 2021
|Mandarin Oriental Singapore
|Staycation from $399++
|Dec 30, 2020
|Shangri-La Hotel
|Staycation from $320++
|June 30, 2021
|Fairmont Singapore
|Staycation from $305++
|Dec 30, 2020
|One Farrer Hotel
|Staycation from $208++
|Jan 31, 2021
|Fullerton Bay Hotel
|Staycation from $600 nett
|Dec 30, 2020
|Grand Hyatt Singapore
|Staycation from $250++
|Dec 31, 2020
|Andaz Singapore
|Staycation from $260 nett
|Dec 30, 2020 (stay period till March 31, 2021)
|Holiday Inn Singapore Atrium
|Staycation from $180++
|Dec 30, 2020
|The Fullerton Hotel Singapore
|Staycation from $370 nett
|Dec 30, 2020
Best OCBC staycation deals Singapore
|Hotel
|Staycation deal
|Valid until
|The Fullerton Hotel
|Staycation from $370 nett
|March 30, 2021
|Grand Hyatt Singapore
|Staycation from $250++
|Dec 31,2020
|Fullerton Bay Hotel
|Staycation from $810++
|March 30, 2021
|Marina Bay Sands
|Staycation from $535 nett
|Dec 30,2020
|Fairmont Hotel
|Staycation from $305++
|Dec 30, 2020
|Orchard Rendezvous Hotel, Singapore
|Staycation from $170++
|Dec 31, 2020 (stay period till June 30, 2021)
|Oasia Hotel Downtown
|Staycation from $190++
|Dec 31, 2020 (stay period till June 30, 2021)
|Shangri-La Hotel, Singapore
|Staycation from $495++
|May 31, 2021
|The Warehouse Hotel
|15 per cent off best available rates
|March 31, 2021
|The St. Regis Singapore
|15 per cent off BAR for the Family Getaway Stay Package
|Dec 30, 2020
Best Citibank staycation deals Singapore
|Hotel
|Staycation deal
|Valid until
|Marina Bay Sands
|Staycation from $495++
|March 31, 2021
|Dusit Thani Laguna Singapore
|Staycation from $348++
|March 31, 2021
|The Fullerton Hotel Singapore
|Staycation from $348++
|June 30, 2021
|Mandarin Orchard Singapore
|Staycation from $318 nett
|March 31, 2021
|The Fullerton Bay Hotel Singapore
|Staycation from $608 nett
|June 30, 2021
|Mandarin Oriental
|Staycation from $378++
|March 31, 2021
|Goodwood Park Hotel
|Staycation from $318 nett
|March 31,2021
|Raffles Hotel
|Staycation from $1,288 nett
|Jan 2, 2021
|Sofitel Singapore City Centre
|Staycation from $598 nett
|June 30, 2021
|The Capitol Kempinski Hotel Singapore
|Staycation from $598 nett
|March 31, 2021
Best Standard Chartered staycation deals Singapore
Best HSBC staycation deals Singapore
|Hotel
|Staycation deal
|Valid until
|The Fullerton Hotel Singapore
|Staycation from $314++
|Dec 20, 2020 (stay period till Dec 29,2020)
|The Capitol Kempinski Hotel Singapore
|Staycation from $529++
|March 31, 2021
|Mandarin Oriental Singapore
|Staycation from $399++
|Dec 30, 2020
|The St. Regis Singapore
|Staycation from $399++
|Dec 30, 2020 (stay period till March 31, 2021)
|Shangri-La Hotel
|Staycation from $295++
|Dec 20, 2020
|Wilby Central Serviced Apartments
|Staycation from $135++
|Dec 31, 2020
|Sofitel Singapore City Centre
|20 per cent off best available rate
|Dec 30, 2020
|York Hotel Singapore
|10 per cent off flexible room rates
|Dec 31, 2020
|Dorsett Singapore
|20 per cent off best available rates
|Dec 31, 2020
|Hilton Singapore (via KLOOK)
|Complimentary upgrade with high tea set
|Feb 26, 2021
Best Amex staycation deals Singapore
|Hotel
|Staycation deal
|Valid until
|Goodwood Park Hotel
|Staycation from $388 nett
|March 31, 2021 (stay period till June 30, 2021)
|Mandarin Orchard Singapore
|Staycation from $428 nett
|March 24, 2021 (stay period till March 31, 2021)
|Sofitel Singapore Sentosa
|Staycation from $488 nett x 2 nights
|March 31, 2021 (stay period till June 30, 2021)
|York Hotel
|Staycation from $388 nett
|Jan 25, 2021 (stay period till Jan 31, 2021)
|Grand Park Orchard
|Staycation from $202++
|Dec 31, 2020
|Raffles Hotel
|Staycation from $1,268 nett x 2 nights
|Dec 22,2020 (stay period till Jan 2, 2021)
|Ascott
|10 per cent off best flexible rates (15 per cent with Amex CapitaCard)
|Dec 31, 2020
