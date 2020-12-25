The best hotel staycation deals in Singapore for every credit card

Now that overseas holidays are out of the question, going on a staycation has been touted as the next best way to get some much-needed R&R. But people conveniently forget that a stay at a decent hotel in Singapore usually costs a bomb…

While every Singaporean has $100 of SingapoRediscovers vouchers, that $100 vanishes after a single hotel stay. For staycation addicts who want more, the next course of action should be to look for a credit card promotion to save some cash.

We’ve shortlisted the best staycation promotions you can get with your favourite credit card:

Best DBS/POSB staycation deals Singapore

Best UOB staycation deals Singapore

Best OCBC staycation deals Singapore

Best Citibank staycation deals Singapore

Best Standard Chartered staycation deals Singapore

Hotel Staycation deal Valid until Fullerton Bay Hotel Staycation from $600 nett Dec 31, 2020 The Fullerton Hotel Staycation from $370 nett Dec 31, 2020 Fairmont Singapore Staycation from $305++ March 31, 2021 Raffles Hotel 30 per cent off Residences Suites and above Dec 31, 2020

Best HSBC staycation deals Singapore

Best Amex staycation deals Singapore

Hotel Staycation deal Valid until Goodwood Park Hotel Staycation from $388 nett March 31, 2021 (stay period till June 30, 2021) Mandarin Orchard Singapore Staycation from $428 nett March 24, 2021 (stay period till March 31, 2021) Sofitel Singapore Sentosa Staycation from $488 nett x 2 nights March 31, 2021 (stay period till June 30, 2021) York Hotel Staycation from $388 nett Jan 25, 2021 (stay period till Jan 31, 2021) Grand Park Orchard Staycation from $202++ Dec 31, 2020 Raffles Hotel Staycation from $1,268 nett x 2 nights Dec 22,2020 (stay period till Jan 2, 2021) Ascott 10 per cent off best flexible rates (15 per cent with Amex CapitaCard) Dec 31, 2020

This article was first published in MoneySmart.