The best hotel staycation deals in Singapore for every credit card

Now that overseas holidays are out of the question, going on a staycation has been touted as the next best way to get some much-needed R&R. But people conveniently forget that a stay at a decent hotel in Singapore usually costs a bomb…

While every Singaporean has $100 of SingapoRediscovers vouchers, that $100 vanishes after a single hotel stay. For staycation addicts who want more, the next course of action should be to look for a credit card promotion to save some cash.

We’ve shortlisted the best staycation promotions you can get with your favourite credit card:

Best DBS/POSB staycation deals Singapore

Hotel Staycation deal Valid until
Duxton Reserve Hotel Staycation from $328++ Feb 28, 2021
The Vagabond Club Staycation from $306++ Feb 28, 2021
The Fullerton Hotel Singapore Staycation from $370++ Dec 30, 2020
Goodwood Park Hotel Staycation from $328 nett March 31, 2021
Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore Staycation from $588 nett March 31, 2021
Fullerton Bay Hotel Staycation from $600 nett Dec 30, 2020
M Social Singapore 20per cent off Flexible Rate Dec 31,2020 (stay period till June 30, 2021)
Orchard Hotel Singapore 20per cent off Flexible Rate Dec 31, 2020 (stay period till June 30, 2021)
Raffles Hotel Singapore 25 per cent off best available rates for Home Suite Home package March 31, 2021
Pan Pacific Hotels Group 10 per cent off best available rate (15 per cent for selected DBS cardholders) March 31, 2021

Best UOB staycation deals Singapore

Hotel Staycation deal Valid until
Singapore Mariott Tang Plaza Hotel Staycation from $288++ Jan 10, 2021
Mandarin Oriental Singapore Staycation from $399++ Dec 30, 2020
Shangri-La Hotel Staycation from $320++ June 30, 2021
Fairmont Singapore Staycation from $305++ Dec 30, 2020
One Farrer Hotel Staycation from $208++ Jan 31, 2021
Fullerton Bay Hotel Staycation from $600 nett Dec 30, 2020
Grand Hyatt Singapore Staycation from $250++ Dec 31, 2020
Andaz Singapore Staycation from $260 nett Dec 30, 2020 (stay period till  March 31, 2021)
Holiday Inn Singapore Atrium Staycation from $180++ Dec 30, 2020
The Fullerton Hotel Singapore Staycation from $370 nett Dec 30, 2020

Best OCBC staycation deals Singapore

Hotel Staycation deal Valid until
The Fullerton Hotel Staycation from $370 nett March 30, 2021
Grand Hyatt Singapore Staycation from $250++ Dec 31,2020
Fullerton Bay Hotel Staycation from $810++ March 30, 2021
Marina Bay Sands Staycation from $535 nett Dec 30,2020
Fairmont Hotel Staycation from $305++ Dec 30, 2020
Orchard Rendezvous Hotel, Singapore Staycation from $170++ Dec 31, 2020 (stay period till June 30, 2021)
Oasia Hotel Downtown Staycation from $190++ Dec 31, 2020 (stay period till June 30, 2021)
Shangri-La Hotel, Singapore Staycation from $495++ May 31, 2021
The Warehouse Hotel 15 per cent off best available rates March 31, 2021
The St. Regis Singapore 15 per cent off BAR for the Family Getaway Stay Package Dec 30,  2020

Best Citibank staycation deals Singapore

Hotel Staycation deal Valid until
Marina Bay Sands Staycation from $495++ March 31, 2021
Dusit Thani Laguna Singapore Staycation from $348++ March 31, 2021
The Fullerton Hotel Singapore Staycation from $348++ June 30, 2021
Mandarin Orchard Singapore Staycation from $318 nett March 31, 2021
The Fullerton Bay Hotel Singapore Staycation from $608 nett June 30,  2021
Mandarin Oriental Staycation from $378++ March 31, 2021
Goodwood Park Hotel Staycation from $318 nett March 31,2021
Raffles Hotel Staycation from $1,288 nett Jan 2, 2021
Sofitel Singapore City Centre Staycation from $598 nett June 30, 2021
The Capitol Kempinski Hotel Singapore Staycation from $598 nett March 31, 2021

Best Standard Chartered staycation deals Singapore

Hotel Staycation deal Valid until
Fullerton Bay Hotel Staycation from $600 nett Dec 31, 2020
The Fullerton Hotel Staycation from $370 nett Dec 31, 2020
Fairmont Singapore Staycation from $305++ March 31, 2021
Raffles Hotel 30 per cent off Residences Suites and above Dec 31, 2020

Best HSBC staycation deals Singapore

Hotel Staycation deal Valid until
The Fullerton Hotel Singapore Staycation from $314++ Dec 20, 2020 (stay period till Dec 29,2020)
The Capitol Kempinski Hotel Singapore Staycation from $529++ March 31, 2021
Mandarin Oriental Singapore Staycation from $399++ Dec 30, 2020
The St. Regis Singapore Staycation from $399++ Dec 30, 2020 (stay period till March 31, 2021)
Shangri-La Hotel Staycation from $295++ Dec 20, 2020
Wilby Central Serviced Apartments Staycation from $135++ Dec 31, 2020
Sofitel Singapore City Centre 20 per cent off best available rate Dec 30, 2020
York Hotel Singapore 10 per cent off flexible room rates Dec 31, 2020
Dorsett Singapore 20 per cent off best available rates Dec 31, 2020
Hilton Singapore (via KLOOK) Complimentary upgrade with high tea set Feb 26, 2021

Best Amex staycation deals Singapore

Hotel Staycation deal Valid until
Goodwood Park Hotel Staycation from $388 nett March 31, 2021 (stay period till  June 30, 2021)
Mandarin Orchard Singapore Staycation from $428 nett March 24, 2021 (stay period till March 31, 2021)
Sofitel Singapore Sentosa Staycation from $488 nett x 2 nights March 31, 2021 (stay period till  June 30, 2021)
York Hotel Staycation from $388 nett Jan 25, 2021 (stay period till  Jan 31, 2021)
Grand Park Orchard Staycation from $202++ Dec 31, 2020
Raffles Hotel Staycation from $1,268 nett x 2 nights Dec 22,2020 (stay period till Jan 2, 2021)
Ascott 10 per cent off best flexible rates (15 per cent with Amex CapitaCard) Dec 31, 2020

