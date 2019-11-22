The best hotel staycations in Singapore under $150

PHOTO: Instagram/hotelkaisg
Cherie Tan
Seedly

Stay + vacation = Staycation"

The idea of you having a holiday in your own country rather than abroad. Heading overseas would definitely be preferred by everyone but not everyone has that luxury to do so all the time.

Some days you just would like to relax and unwind with your loved ones in a new environment without distractions.

TL;DR: THE BEST HOTELS FOR STAYCATIONS UNDER $150

Looking for a quick weekend escape that's under $150?

Here're some options we found!

Hotels Damage Per Night
The Great Madras $150
Keong Saik Hotel $102
Arton Boutique Hotel $100
Hotel Kai $97
Hotel Mono $95
Hotel NuVe $89
Sandpiper Hotel $80
Kam Leng Hotel $72

THE GREAT MADRAS

This is a little out of the budget but if you feel like you should treat yourself, this is definitely worth your consideration. At $150/night, you get to make your picturesque dream a reality.

The Great Madras is honestly just a bonus, it gets pricier as the rooms get prettier (applies for every hotel actually). But you get more photos to post on your Instagram to flaunt your escapade!

The Great Madras  
Damage From $150
Address 28 Madras Street, Singapore 208422
Contact Number: +65 6914 1515
Email: guestservice@thegreatmadras.com
Website

KEONG SAIK HOTEL

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The #keongsaikhotel number #69 #keongsaikrd #keongsaikroad #singapore #sgpr #singapura #vacationmode #photooftheday

A post shared by Selpita (@selpitatetapjaya) on

Keong Saik Hotel has managed to preserve its hotel to match the rich history behind the building and even the once-infamous street name. The interior design will bring you back in time to those days where rickshaw pullers are still a thing.

It is said that you can expect to be treated with the level of hospitality that rich Chinese towkays who patronise these shophouses get.

*Towkays - a Mandarin term for the rich businessmen

Keong Saik Hotel  
Damage From $100
Address 69 Keong Saik Road,
Singapore 089165
Contact Tel: (65) 6223 0660
Email: keongsaik@singnet.com.sg
Website

ARTON BOUTIQUE HOTEL

Modern, chic, and clean, Arton Boutique Hotel is great for staycations, especially with its strategic location. Situated just 10 minutes away from Lavender MRT station, the hotel is located within walking distance to Mustafa centre, a 24-hour shopping mall!

Arton Boutique Hotel  
Damage $100/night 
Address 176 Tyrwhitt Rd, 207576
Contact 6571 9100

HOTEL KAI

If you aren't looking for a romantic staycation, Hotel Kai boasts mini hotel rooms that are unique and tastefully decorated. Located at the heart of Purvis Street, you will be right in the middle of Singapore's hustle and bustle, with lots of good food surrounding the area.

Hotel Kai  
Damage From $97
Address 14 Purvis St, Singapore 188593
Contact 6643 9999

HOTEL MONO

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Room 201 // We’ve only got one

A post shared by hotelmonosg (@hotelmonosg) on

Hotel Mono puts on a compelling front: when you look at the 46-room hotel from the outside, it is dressed in a charming, minimalistic coat of black and white. Located in Chinatown, Hotel Mono is a chic hideaway set in six, historical shophouses. The place is decorated with pristine white walls and bold, black and brown furnishing.

Room rates here usually range above a hundred, but if you book it in advance, you should be able to get a room from $95. Boasting only the minimal, this no-frills hotel is equipped with great amenities, such as a King Koil spring bed, and an overhead rain shower.

Hotel Mono  
Damage From $95/night 
Address 18 Mosque St, Singapore 059498
Contact 6326 0430

HOTEL NUVE, BUGIS

Being at the heart of the city, you get to head down for a movie or even shopping! Nestled in the heart of Arab Streets, there are many bars and restaurants that open till late to maximise your leisure.

Hotel NuVe had conserved the shophouses really well, that allows the shophouse-experience to live on for younger generations to experience.

Hotel NuVe  
Damage From $89
Address No. 9 Jalan Pinang, Singapore 199141
Contact Contact: +65 6299 5975
Email: contact@hotelnuve.com
Website

SANDPIPER HOTEL

Targeted at savvy singles, couples and families who want to 'walk and talk' and experience Singapore, the Sandpiper will be the ideal choice. Located conveniently at the Dunlop Street, the area is notified as conserved to preserve the history of yesteryear. Colour palates for the hotel are mostly muted and pastel, which gives a sense of serenity.

Sandpiper Hotel  
Damage From $87.84
Address 63 Dunlop Street, Singapore 209391
Contact Tel: +65 62936129
Email: reservations@sandpiperhotels.com
Website

KAM LENG HOTEL - THE CHEAPEST OPTION!

It may not be the most IG-worthy, but Kam Leng is one of the more affordable boutique hotels with adequate amenities.

And if you're a foodie, the hotel is situated along Jalan Besar where many popular cafes are just a stone's throw away.

With brunch out of the way, you can head into town for some shopping or even a movie as Farrer Park and Bendemeer MRT are just a short walk away.

If you have late-night cravings, eateries like Swee Choon Tim Sum or Scissors Cut Curry Rice (both are open till 6am) are just around the corner, so you don't have to worry about late-night hunger pangs!

Kam Leng Hotel  
Damage From $76
Address 383 Jalan Besar, Singapore 209001
Contact Tel:+65-6239 9399
Email: reservations@kamleng.com
Website

JOHOR BAHRU (JB), MALAYSIA

How can we forget this? Although this isn't what the title promised, I promise you that the hotels or Airbnb there is worth the experience and affordable as well!

I personally have not stayed overnight at JB in a hotel or Airbnb but I have friends who did so and really enjoyed themselves. Would love to try so one day and sing karaoke the whole night too.

This article was first published in Seedly.

