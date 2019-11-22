The best hotel staycations in Singapore under $150

Stay + vacation = Staycation"
The idea of you having a holiday in your own country rather than abroad. Heading overseas would definitely be preferred by everyone but not everyone has that luxury to do so all the time.
Some days you just would like to relax and unwind with your loved ones in a new environment without distractions.
TL;DR: THE BEST HOTELS FOR STAYCATIONS UNDER $150
Looking for a quick weekend escape that's under $150?
Here're some options we found!
|Hotels
|Damage Per Night
|The Great Madras
|$150
|Keong Saik Hotel
|$102
|Arton Boutique Hotel
|$100
|Hotel Kai
|$97
|Hotel Mono
|$95
|Hotel NuVe
|$89
|Sandpiper Hotel
|$80
|Kam Leng Hotel
|$72
THE GREAT MADRAS
This is a little out of the budget but if you feel like you should treat yourself, this is definitely worth your consideration. At $150/night, you get to make your picturesque dream a reality.
The Great Madras is honestly just a bonus, it gets pricier as the rooms get prettier (applies for every hotel actually). But you get more photos to post on your Instagram to flaunt your escapade!
|The Great Madras
|Damage
|From $150
|Address
|28 Madras Street, Singapore 208422
|Contact
|Number: +65 6914 1515
Email: guestservice@thegreatmadras.com
|Website
KEONG SAIK HOTEL
Keong Saik Hotel has managed to preserve its hotel to match the rich history behind the building and even the once-infamous street name. The interior design will bring you back in time to those days where rickshaw pullers are still a thing.
It is said that you can expect to be treated with the level of hospitality that rich Chinese towkays who patronise these shophouses get.
*Towkays - a Mandarin term for the rich businessmen
|Keong Saik Hotel
|Damage
|From $100
|Address
|69 Keong Saik Road,
Singapore 089165
|Contact
|Tel: (65) 6223 0660
Email: keongsaik@singnet.com.sg
|Website
ARTON BOUTIQUE HOTEL
Modern, chic, and clean, Arton Boutique Hotel is great for staycations, especially with its strategic location. Situated just 10 minutes away from Lavender MRT station, the hotel is located within walking distance to Mustafa centre, a 24-hour shopping mall!
|Arton Boutique Hotel
|Damage
|$100/night
|Address
|176 Tyrwhitt Rd, 207576
|Contact
|6571 9100
HOTEL KAI
If you aren't looking for a romantic staycation, Hotel Kai boasts mini hotel rooms that are unique and tastefully decorated. Located at the heart of Purvis Street, you will be right in the middle of Singapore's hustle and bustle, with lots of good food surrounding the area.
|Hotel Kai
|Damage
|From $97
|Address
|14 Purvis St, Singapore 188593
|Contact
|6643 9999
HOTEL MONO
Hotel Mono puts on a compelling front: when you look at the 46-room hotel from the outside, it is dressed in a charming, minimalistic coat of black and white. Located in Chinatown, Hotel Mono is a chic hideaway set in six, historical shophouses. The place is decorated with pristine white walls and bold, black and brown furnishing.
Room rates here usually range above a hundred, but if you book it in advance, you should be able to get a room from $95. Boasting only the minimal, this no-frills hotel is equipped with great amenities, such as a King Koil spring bed, and an overhead rain shower.
|Hotel Mono
|Damage
|From $95/night
|Address
|18 Mosque St, Singapore 059498
|Contact
|6326 0430
HOTEL NUVE, BUGIS
Being at the heart of the city, you get to head down for a movie or even shopping! Nestled in the heart of Arab Streets, there are many bars and restaurants that open till late to maximise your leisure.
Hotel NuVe had conserved the shophouses really well, that allows the shophouse-experience to live on for younger generations to experience.
|Hotel NuVe
|Damage
|From $89
|Address
|No. 9 Jalan Pinang, Singapore 199141
|Contact
|Contact: +65 6299 5975
Email: contact@hotelnuve.com
|Website
SANDPIPER HOTEL
Targeted at savvy singles, couples and families who want to 'walk and talk' and experience Singapore, the Sandpiper will be the ideal choice. Located conveniently at the Dunlop Street, the area is notified as conserved to preserve the history of yesteryear. Colour palates for the hotel are mostly muted and pastel, which gives a sense of serenity.
|Sandpiper Hotel
|Damage
|From $87.84
|Address
|63 Dunlop Street, Singapore 209391
|Contact
|Tel: +65 62936129
Email: reservations@sandpiperhotels.com
|Website
KAM LENG HOTEL - THE CHEAPEST OPTION!
It may not be the most IG-worthy, but Kam Leng is one of the more affordable boutique hotels with adequate amenities.
And if you're a foodie, the hotel is situated along Jalan Besar where many popular cafes are just a stone's throw away.
It may not be the most IG-worthy, but Kam Leng is one of the more affordable boutique hotels with adequate amenities.

And if you're a foodie, the hotel is situated along Jalan Besar where many popular cafes are just a stone's throw away.
Kam Leng Hotel
Damage
From $76
Address
383 Jalan Besar, Singapore 209001
Contact
Tel:+65-6239 9399
Email: reservations@kamleng.com
Website
With brunch out of the way, you can head into town for some shopping or even a movie as Farrer Park and Bendemeer MRT are just a short walk away.
If you have late-night cravings, eateries like Swee Choon Tim Sum or Scissors Cut Curry Rice (both are open till 6am) are just around the corner, so you don't have to worry about late-night hunger pangs!
JOHOR BAHRU (JB), MALAYSIA
How can we forget this? Although this isn't what the title promised, I promise you that the hotels or Airbnb there is worth the experience and affordable as well!
I personally have not stayed overnight at JB in a hotel or Airbnb but I have friends who did so and really enjoyed themselves. Would love to try so one day and sing karaoke the whole night too.
This article was first published in Seedly.