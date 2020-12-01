The best hotels in Batam: Island resorts and spa retreats for the perfect quick getaway from Singapore

Batam's long been overlooked as a less perfect younger sister to Bintan - polar opposites besides the face that they're both within ferry distance of Singapore.
But massive efforts to improve circumstances have built the resort island up into a sanctuary nothing short from idyllic.
Seaside dinners, deep tissue massages, and sumptuous tropical cuisine await, and we've rounded up the best hotels in Batam for all your pleasure-seeking needs.
MONTIGO RESORTS, NONGSA
Breathe easy at Montigo Resorts, where award-winning hospitality and Santorini-inspired exteriors boast brilliant sunset views over the glistening waters surrounding the exclusive coast of Nongsa.
Each villa comes luxuriously appointed with contemporary designs, Indonesian accents and sumptuous in-room breakfasts.
Indulge in the exclusivity of private dining on the beach, and do absolutely nothing but lounge by the refreshing waters of your very own private pool.
Across the sprawling resort, buggy services bring an expansive list of thrilling experiences to you, from ATV rides and water sports, to batik painting, paintball, and their patented culinary tour - an epicurean adventure of local delicacies across the island.
Complimentary land transport also shuttles you directly from resort to ferry terminal, so you'll barely have to lift a finger at all.
Montigo Resorts, Nongsa is located at Jl. Hang Lekir Nongsa Batam, Indonesia, p. +62 778 776 8888.
TURI BEACH RESORT
Set amid 7.3 hectares of lush green landscaping, immerse yourself in the Indonesian boutique paradise that is Turi Beach Resort.
Blending modern chic with the charm of the tropics, rest easy in Turi's Tirta and Riani Wing villas - the former with sea-facing rooms leading straight out to Turi Beach, and the newly-rejuvenated latter introducing lavish jacuzzis on private balconies.
Turi Beach Resort is also an ideal destination with something for everyone, with recreational diving, traditional Balinese massages, and a host of dining options just minutes away from every doorstep.
Turi Beach Resort is located at Jl. Hang Lekiu Nongsa, Batam 29465 Indonesia, p. +62 778 761 080.
GRANDS I HOTEL
For fancy accommodation, impeccable service, and lustrous surroundings, look no further than Batam's Grands I Hotel.
Their four stars are well earned, with opulent guest rooms, an advantageous location, and fabulous facilities in the bustling heart of Batam. A short six minutes to the nearest ferry terminal, enjoy luxury, convenience, and entertainment all day long. Prowl Nagoya Hill Mall or lounge in their rooftop pool by day, or work up an appetite at the Tamarind Gym before hitting the Caraway Club by night. Grands I Hotel is located at Jalan Teuku Umar, Bukit Nagoya, Batam, Indonesia, p. +62 778 431 111. HARMONI ONE CONVENTION HOTEL & SERVICE APARTMENTS Another hotel you'll find within Batam Centre is Harmoni One Convention Hotel & Service Apartments. Surrounded by major industrial buildings and local government buildings, the hotel is a prominent property in close proximity to the ferry terminal and not one, but three major malls in the vicinity - a worthy location for the traveller in search of ultimate convenience for business or pleasure. Inside, the haven of classic charm consists of richly decorated interiors to complement its 24 first-class meeting rooms, 3 ballrooms, and 292 hotel rooms, with a new feature of 211 service apartments on the way. Harmoni One Convention Hotel & Service Apartments is located at Batam Centre, Jl. Raja M Tahir No.1, Tlk. Tering, Kec. Batam Kota, Kota Batam, Kepulauan Riau 29444, Indonesia, p. +62 778 464111. WODA VILLA AND SPA Tranquil, luxurious, and centralised all at the same time, Batam's first over-water villa concept is definitely one to look out for. Woda Villa and Spa entreat guests to unwind in a getaway to complete relaxation. Chocolate Spa treatments, Lava Lulur body massages and traditional spiced WODA Boreh treatments constitute Woda's list of holistic treatments, while more exciting ventures like paintball, Go Karts and the Batam Wakepark are just a stone's throw away. The resort features three villa types, each comprising superior linens on king-sized beds, complimentary WIFI and breakfasts, and a shared (or private) pool. Woda Villa and Spa is located at Jalan Bengkong Laut, Tj. Buntung, Kec. Bengkong, Kota Batam, Kepulauan Riau 29433, Indonesia, p. +62 778 4088606. SWISS-BELHOTEL HARBOUR BAY With a comprehensive selection of room types, Swiss-Belhotel Harbour Bay makes travel easy for guests of all needs. The Presidential Suite offers outstanding luxury and facilities for those looking to splurge on a special occasion, while families will greatly appreciate the space of their Junior Suite rooms. From authentic Chinese specialities at The Red Lotus to freshly-baked goods at the Swiss Deli, there's a multitude of dining options to be found. And with both a shopping mall and trade centre built-in, Swiss-Belhotel Harbour Bay is ideal for easy access to dining, entertainment, and leisure activities. Swiss-Belhotel Harbour Bay is located at Jl. Duyung Sei Jodoh, Sungai Jodoh, Kec. Batu Ampar, Kota Batam, Kepulauan Riau 29432, Indonesia, p. +62 778 7415888. This article was first published in City Nomads.
Read also
Read also
Their four stars are well earned, with opulent guest rooms, an advantageous location, and fabulous facilities in the bustling heart of Batam.
A short six minutes to the nearest ferry terminal, enjoy luxury, convenience, and entertainment all day long.
Prowl Nagoya Hill Mall or lounge in their rooftop pool by day, or work up an appetite at the Tamarind Gym before hitting the Caraway Club by night.
Grands I Hotel is located at Jalan Teuku Umar, Bukit Nagoya, Batam, Indonesia, p. +62 778 431 111.
HARMONI ONE CONVENTION HOTEL & SERVICE APARTMENTS
Another hotel you'll find within Batam Centre is Harmoni One Convention Hotel & Service Apartments.
Surrounded by major industrial buildings and local government buildings, the hotel is a prominent property in close proximity to the ferry terminal and not one, but three major malls in the vicinity - a worthy location for the traveller in search of ultimate convenience for business or pleasure.
Inside, the haven of classic charm consists of richly decorated interiors to complement its 24 first-class meeting rooms, 3 ballrooms, and 292 hotel rooms, with a new feature of 211 service apartments on the way.
Harmoni One Convention Hotel & Service Apartments is located at Batam Centre, Jl. Raja M Tahir No.1, Tlk. Tering, Kec. Batam Kota, Kota Batam, Kepulauan Riau 29444, Indonesia, p. +62 778 464111.
WODA VILLA AND SPA
Tranquil, luxurious, and centralised all at the same time, Batam's first over-water villa concept is definitely one to look out for.
Woda Villa and Spa entreat guests to unwind in a getaway to complete relaxation.
Chocolate Spa treatments, Lava Lulur body massages and traditional spiced WODA Boreh treatments constitute Woda's list of holistic treatments, while more exciting ventures like paintball, Go Karts and the Batam Wakepark are just a stone's throw away.
The resort features three villa types, each comprising superior linens on king-sized beds, complimentary WIFI and breakfasts, and a shared (or private) pool.
Woda Villa and Spa is located at Jalan Bengkong Laut, Tj. Buntung, Kec. Bengkong, Kota Batam, Kepulauan Riau 29433, Indonesia, p. +62 778 4088606.
SWISS-BELHOTEL HARBOUR BAY
With a comprehensive selection of room types, Swiss-Belhotel Harbour Bay makes travel easy for guests of all needs.
The Presidential Suite offers outstanding luxury and facilities for those looking to splurge on a special occasion, while families will greatly appreciate the space of their Junior Suite rooms.
From authentic Chinese specialities at The Red Lotus to freshly-baked goods at the Swiss Deli, there's a multitude of dining options to be found.
And with both a shopping mall and trade centre built-in, Swiss-Belhotel Harbour Bay is ideal for easy access to dining, entertainment, and leisure activities.
Swiss-Belhotel Harbour Bay is located at Jl. Duyung Sei Jodoh, Sungai Jodoh, Kec. Batu Ampar, Kota Batam, Kepulauan Riau 29432, Indonesia, p. +62 778 7415888.
This article was first published in City Nomads.