The best hotels in Batam: Island resorts and spa retreats for the perfect quick getaway from Singapore

Batam's long been overlooked as a less perfect younger sister to Bintan - polar opposites besides the face that they're both within ferry distance of Singapore.

But massive efforts to improve circumstances have built the resort island up into a sanctuary nothing short from idyllic.

Seaside dinners, deep tissue massages, and sumptuous tropical cuisine await, and we've rounded up the best hotels in Batam for all your pleasure-seeking needs.

MONTIGO RESORTS, NONGSA

Breathe easy at Montigo Resorts, where award-winning hospitality and Santorini-inspired exteriors boast brilliant sunset views over the glistening waters surrounding the exclusive coast of Nongsa.

Each villa comes luxuriously appointed with contemporary designs, Indonesian accents and sumptuous in-room breakfasts.

Indulge in the exclusivity of private dining on the beach, and do absolutely nothing but lounge by the refreshing waters of your very own private pool.

Across the sprawling resort, buggy services bring an expansive list of thrilling experiences to you, from ATV rides and water sports, to batik painting, paintball, and their patented culinary tour - an epicurean adventure of local delicacies across the island.

Complimentary land transport also shuttles you directly from resort to ferry terminal, so you'll barely have to lift a finger at all.

Montigo Resorts, Nongsa is located at Jl. Hang Lekir Nongsa Batam, Indonesia, p. +62 778 776 8888.

TURI BEACH RESORT

Set amid 7.3 hectares of lush green landscaping, immerse yourself in the Indonesian boutique paradise that is Turi Beach Resort.

Blending modern chic with the charm of the tropics, rest easy in Turi's Tirta and Riani Wing villas - the former with sea-facing rooms leading straight out to Turi Beach, and the newly-rejuvenated latter introducing lavish jacuzzis on private balconies.

Turi Beach Resort is also an ideal destination with something for everyone, with recreational diving, traditional Balinese massages, and a host of dining options just minutes away from every doorstep.

Turi Beach Resort is located at Jl. Hang Lekiu Nongsa, Batam 29465 Indonesia, p. +62 778 761 080.

GRANDS I HOTEL

For fancy accommodation, impeccable service, and lustrous surroundings, look no further than Batam's Grands I Hotel.