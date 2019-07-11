Best hotels for fitness staycations in Singapore

Check into these hotels for fitness staycations that will leave you feeling lighter, refreshed and rejuvenated.

CAPRI BY FRASER SINGAPORE

Gear Up and Explore is the Changi hotel's special bike tour conducted by the general manager himself. Taking place every Tuesday and Thursday at 5pm, the tour is complimentary for hotel guests and bicycles are provided.

Experienced cyclists may enjoy the longer route that includes a pit stop at the East Coast Park hawker centre for refreshing local cuisine.

Address: 3 Changi Business Park Central 1

Info: singapore.capribyfraser.com

HOTEL JEN ORCHARDGATEWAY

Take in the Singapore skyline at the 47-metre rooftop infinity pool or break out in a good sweat at the 24-hour fitness centre. Alternatively, you can find your zen with the hotel's sunset yoga session (6.10pm to 7.10pm on Thursdays) and follow up with a relaxing massage (available 11am to 9pm).

They also offer 45-minute Aquaspin sessions from Mondays to Saturdays. It is $35 for hotel guests and $50 for non-guests.

Address: 277 Orchard Road

Info: www.hoteljen.com/singapore/orchardgateway

MARINA BAY SANDS

Hotel guests will get a workout with a view of the iconic Bay Area at the Banyan Tree Fitness Club located on the 55th floor.

For one-on-one guidance, you could even book personal training sessions ($108 for 60 minutes). There's also daily (minus Wednesday and Friday) sunrise yoga ($35 for 60 minutes) at the SkyPark observation deck. Now, that's what we call a picturesque way to get fit!

After a workout, you can get fresh green juices, muesli, and granola bowls from SweetSpot, or you can check out the detox juices, smoothies, and granola at Bread Street Kitchen.

Address: 10 Bayfront Avenue

Info: www.marinabaysands.com

PARK REGIS SINGAPORE

Besides being in the heart of Singapore, by the Singapore river, and close to CBD, Park Regis has a ton of wellness facilities too.

If you're looking to work out, hit up their gym, take a swim, or rent a bike from them. Additionally, you can take a walk to nearby attractions like Fort Canning Park, ArtScience Museum, Boat Quay and more.

They also offer an SG Insider tour where you can visit the residential areas around the hotel to explore traditional and modern community living.

Address: 23 Merchant Road

Info: www.parkregissingapore.com

SWISSÔTEL MERCHANT COURT

Exercise at the 24-hour fitness centre, where you can find the ARKE Core Centre Training Area and some of the latest gym equipment including treadmills, elliptical machines, free weights, gym balls and more. Plus, cardio machines are fitted with personal television screens to keep you occupied.

After your workout, you can refuel at the Ellenborough Market Cafe that caters to diners with wheat and gluten allergies. The menu includes healthy salads, fresh juices, and vegetarian favourites.

For a more relaxing experience, check out Purovel Spa & Sport - Singapore's first luxury Swiss spa sanctuary.

Address: 20 Merchant Road

Info: www.swissotel.com

WESTIN SINGAPORE

For a nominal fee, you can get New Balance clothing and shoes delivered to your room for use during your stay.

Use the gear at the 24-hour gym or when you join the RunWESTIN concierge on morning runs around Marina Bay every Monday and Friday. The hotel also boasts a 4.7km trail, a spa, an infinity pool, whirlpool for your enjoyment.

Address: 12 Marina View, tower 2 Asia Square

Info: www.marriott.com/hotels/travel/sinwi-the-westin-singapore

This article was first published in Shape.