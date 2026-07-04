Tofu G, Creamier: Best ice cream and gelato in Singapore

Singapore's ice cream scene has never had more going on.

In the past year alone, a Korean tofu gelato brand arrived and drew queues that have yet to let up, a Japanese Hokkaido institution with over 30 flavours settled deeper into the city, and several longstanding favourites relocated or expanded.

Tofu G

Minimalist wood-and-linen interior of Tofu G at Mandarin Gallery, Singapore's first tofu gelato concept serving dairy-free frozen desserts.

Singapore's first Korean tofu gelato brand, Tofu G traces its concept back to Gangneung, a South Korean city known for its tofu.

The gelato base uses non-GMO soybeans imported from Korea, churned continuously in small capsules throughout the day for a texture that's noticeably lighter than standard gelato without losing creaminess.

Six flavours rotate at a time — signatures include Original Tofu, High Protein Tofu, Black Sesame, and the crowd-favourite Chodang Sweet Corn.

The Mandarin Gallery space is fitted out in Korean hanok-style wood decor, which makes it worth a visit on its own. A single scoop is $8; soft serve from $7.

Address: Mandarin Gallery, 333A Orchard Road #03-30, Singapore 238867 / Takashimaya, 391 Orchard Road #B1-29, Singapore 238873

Website: tofug.sg

Birds of Paradise

One of Singapore's most recognised gelato brands, Birds of Paradise uses botanical ingredients: Flowers, herbs, pods, and spices, to produce flavours that feel distinctly Southeast Asian.

White Chrysanthemum sorbet and Lychee Raspberry have been bestsellers for years; Midnight Gianduja is the benchmark for chocolate on this list.

Served in cones or eco-friendly sugarcane pulp cups, with multiple outlets across the island.

Address: 63 East Coast Road / Jewel Changi Airport / 53 Craig Road / 263 Beach Road

Website: birdsofparadise.sg

Azabu Sabo

A Tokyo-born dessert institution founded in 1979, Azabu Sabo has been part of Singapore's dessert landscape long enough to be considered a fixture.

The ice cream uses Hokkaido farm-fresh milk with no artificial additives, and the range spans over 30 flavours: Green Tea, Matcha with Red Bean, Black Sesame, Salted Caramel, Lychee, Milk Tea, and Tiramisu, among others.

The Clarke Quay location is the better of the two settings: Grab a double scoop in a light Japanese wafer cone and take it riverside.

Address: Clarke Quay Central, 6 Eu Tong Sen Street #01-46, Singapore 059817 / Takashimaya, 391A Orchard Road #B2-07, Singapore 238873

Website: azabusabo.com.sg

Sunday Folks

A Holland Village institution that has been running the artisanal ice cream and waffle format since before it became standard.

Sea Salt Gula Melaka is as good a distillation of local flavour as you'll find in a gelato cup; Dark Chocolate Ferrero is the reliable crowd-pleaser.

The ION Orchard outpost, run in collaboration with Bynd Artisan, extends the brand into town.

Address: 44 Jalan Merah Saga #01-52, Chip Bee Gardens, Singapore 278116 / Bynd Artisan + Sunday Folks, 2 Orchard Turn #04-11B, ION Orchard, Singapore 238801

Website: sundayfolks.com

Dopa Dopa Creamery

A South Bridge Road creamery with a specific obsession: Nut-based gelato made entirely from scratch.

Founder Leonard Ong roasts his own nuts in-house, and the results show in flavours like Roasted Pistachio, Ferrero, Maple Pecan, and Hazelnut, all stored in traditional Italian pozzetti to preserve freshness.

A rotating selection of seasonal flavours rounds out the menu. Reviewers consistently single out the pistachio as among the best in Singapore.

Address: 29 South Bridge Road #01-01, Singapore 058665 / 7 Tanjong Pagar Plaza #01-107, Singapore 081007

Website: dopadopacreamery.com

Monarchs & Milkweed

After closing their original North Bridge Road location, Monarchs & Milkweed has since reopened at Jewel Changi Airport.

The founders bring fine-dining pedigree, Blue Hill at Stone Barns in New York and Le Clarence in Paris, to a gelato format.

Expect creative pairings like Citrus Pistachio Swirl, Brown Butter Sage, Soursop Mint, and a rotating cast of seasonal flavours that reward repeat visits.

Address: Jewel Changi Airport #04-218, 78 Airport Boulevard, Singapore 819666

Instagram: @monarchsandmilkweedgelato

Momolato

Asia-Pacific winner at the Gelato World Tour Final, Momolato takes local flavour seriously.

The Mao Shan Wang Durian gelato is a sincere attempt at the fruit in frozen form, while Himalayan Osmanthus Mango Passionfruit and Watermelon Soursop show a more inventive hand.

Available on waffles and croffles.

Address: 34 Haji Lane, Singapore 189227

Website: momolato.com

Creamier

A Toa Payoh original that has expanded steadily without losing its neighbourhood feel.

Earl Grey Lavender and Roasted Pistachio are the bestsellers that keep people coming back; the Mango Passionfruit Sorbet is worth trying for something lighter.

The Gillman Barracks outlet stocks a separate menu of dog-friendly ice cream, which is worth knowing if you're visiting with a pet.

Address: Blk 131 Toa Payoh Lorong 1 / Gillman Barracks / 78 Yong Siak Street / Punggol Northshore Plaza II

Website: creamier.com.sg

Apiary

Nineteen flavours on rotation at this Neil Road artisanal parlour, with a particular reputation for pistachio that regulars rate alongside Birds of Paradise and Dopa Dopa.

Blue Milk, a sweet-salty blend of blue pea flower and sea salt is the most photographed; Burnt Caramel and a rotating Dark Chocolate are the understated picks.

Multiple locations available.

Address: 84 Neil Road, Singapore 088844

Website: apiary.sg

Hay Gelato

Born from the team behind contemporary restaurant Brine, Hay Gelato keeps a rotating seasonal menu with a flavour sensibility that leans botanical and fruit-forward.

Smoked Hay made by infusing actual smoked hay into the gelato base, is the most talked-about, but the Roasted Cacao, Black Sesame, and Balsamic Strawberry are consistently praised for their depth and balance.

Each scoop comes with a curated topping matched to the flavour. Reviewers regularly rank the pistachio among the best in Singapore. Waffles are available at both outlets.

Address: 136 Bedok North Avenue 3 #01-148, Singapore 460136 / 121 East Coast Road, Singapore 428807

Instagram: @haygelato

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This article was first published in City Nomads.