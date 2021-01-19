Best Instagram shops in Singapore: 10 local Insta-stores to follow and shop

Living in the Instagram age has revolutionised shopping and made practically everything available at our fingertips. From handmade jewellery and vintage clothing to flowers and home decor , here are our favourite IG shops where you can get your shopaholic on with just a slide into their DMs.

Jewellery

dusted bunnies

Handmade with love, dusted bunnies specialise in whimsically ethereal clay and resin accessories that will have you falling in love at first sight.

The pastel-hued clay collection and resin creations that shine through with colourful dried flowers range from motifs of butterflies, flowers and teardrops to seashells and adorable bunny themes . Prices range from $3 for studs to $19.90 for a set complete with earrings and a necklace.

Shop dusted bunnies here.

lovelystrokes

Brighten up your day with fun, quirky wares from lovelystrokes ’s gorgeous collection. Featuring bold colours, abstract botanical pieces and intricately detailed patterns, these vibrant statement earrings are meticulously handmade by local designer Chloe Chew.

Inspired by colours, forms and sights from her everyday life, shoppers should know that no two pieces are the same. And did we mention worldwide shipping?

Shop lovelystrokes here.

Thrift stores

Lucky Chance Store

Boasting vibrantly colourful and funky prints, Lucky Chance Store has larger-than-life vintage tops , Hawaiian-style shirts and retro floral blouses – all $22, exclusive of shipping – that can be rocked by both guys and gals.

There’s only one piece available of each unique design, so it’s fastest fingers first. Virgin to the vintage world? Styling tips on their IG highlights will enlighten you on mix-and-match how-tos.

Shop Lucky Chance Store here.

earthythrifts

Forget fast fashion, shop sustainable today – a motto that earthythrifts lives by. Browse through a carefully-curated feed of floral prints, distinctive patchwork and retro-style dresses.

We especially love the denim jackets with floral embroidery that act as the perfect finisher to a vintage-themed outfit. New collections are launched at least once a month so keep those notifications turned on to get your hands on your favourite piece.

Shop earthythrifts here.

Sweets

Dee Bakes

Truly food-porn at its finest, Dee Bakes’ specialty stuffed brownies (S$26, six pieces) will satiate your sweet tooth – think Oreo Cheesecake with Nutella oozing out and decadent Dark Chocolate Sea Salt – along with indulgent NYC Cookies ($28, six pieces) and Brown Butter Cookies with Valrhona Chocolate ($26, eight pieces).

Celebrating something? She’s got you covered with customised designs and of course, her famously elaborate money-pulling cakes.

Shop Dee Bakes here.

Whites Bakery

What’s better than regular macarons? Thicc Korean fatcarons that go extra on the filling, of course. Whites Bakery’ s OTT sweet bakes will take more than a bite to get through as you sink your teeth through popular flavours such as Hojicha Kurogama, Nutella Ferrero Rocher and the locally-inspired MIlo Style and Teh Tarik ($30 for a set of six pieces).

They also do a pretty mean Basque Burnt Cheesecake.

Shop Whites Bakery here.

Flowers

Wildflowertheory

Tie the knot with a romantic bouquet in hand, courtesy of Wildflowertheory. Their forte lies in arrangements of classic blooms with seasonal choices, guided by your colour preference that will add vibrant pops to your photos – think golden ranunculus, burgundy peonies and soft shades of Dutch carnations paired with eryngiums. Bouquets aside, they also create bloomboxes , breathtaking centrepiece decor, flower crowns and floral arches for weddings and solemnisations.

Shop Wildflowertheory here.

A Sassy Florist

No two bouquets are ever the same when it comes to the handiwork of A Sassy Florist. All made-to-order with fresh, seasonal blooms, floral arrangements range from fairytale-like foliage to giant bouquets almost too big for your arms to carry.

Simply drop them a budget between S$98-S$298 and their resident flower artist will weave together a magical arrangement for you, with free delivery of fresh blooms right up to your doorstep within 48 hours.

Shop A Sassy Florist here.

Home decor

Curated Hideaway

Curated Hideaway ‘s custom-made solid oak flooring and tiles will breathe new life into your living space. The signature Natural Stained Oak Herringbone comes in different tones and is natural, durable and timelessly elegant.

For more variety, check out their curated tiles that include the grain-detailed Misty Ash, marble ORIA tiles in hexagon and subway form and their newest Ariel Subway tiles that come with an iridescent rainbow mermaid-like shine.

Shop Curated Hideaway here.

Plantita.sg

Plant parents assemble! Swap out the usual succulents and cacti for Plantita.sg ’s adorable little potted treasures. The plants in stock range from the tropical leafy Zamioculcas Zamiifolia to a piece of Japan in a beautiful little Japanese Maple Tree.

If you have a different plant baby in mind, feel free to drop them a message to see what else they have in store. Finish it off with one of their pretty or quirky ceramic planters.

Shop Plantita.sg here.

This article was first published in City Nomads.