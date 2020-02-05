The best Italian deliveries in Singapore

Take advantage of more time at home and indulge in some seriously tasty Italian treats.

No Menu

No list of Italian restaurants in Singapore would be complete without this firm favourite. Helmed by Michelin starred chef Osvaldo Forlino, this family run restaurant serves authentic, fresh and delicious Italian treats.

Bringing us a real silver cloud to this circuit breaker is news that No Menu are offering a special delivery menu, featuring all their regular favourites, at half price. That's a big yes please from us.

IO Osteria

Another Italian run restaurant that we keep coming back to time and time again is IO Osteria and, at the moment, they are offering takeaway and deliveries that feature regular menu favourites, but weekly specials including pasta with octopus and pizza with zucchini, bacon and basil.

Gattopardo

Over at Gattopardo, chef Lina Sauro takes inspiration from his beloved hometown of Sicily. The delivery menu is available from Wednesday to Sunday and features set menus and a la carte staples. We love the salt baked seabream and the Tiramisu - utterly authentic and delicious.

Amo

The little sister of Michelin starred Braci, is Amo, quite honestly the best pizza restaurant in Singapore. During the circuit breaker they are delivering Islandwide with pizzas, pastas and a range of Italian wine.

Buona Terra

If you feel like treating yourself to some seriously delicious and decadent Italian food, then this one-starred Michelin restaurant is the one for you. Helmed by Italian born Lucchi Denis, they are currently running a range of takeaway options.

There's a 5 course daily special menu at $178, regular 5 course set menu at $128 or regular a la carte including caviar, burrata, pasta, lamb and beef. Trust us, if you want to treat yourself at the moment, this is the way to go.

