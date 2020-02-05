The best Italian deliveries in Singapore

Poppy Skinner
BLLNR
PHOTO: Pexels

Take advantage of more time at home and indulge in some seriously tasty Italian treats.

No Menu

No list of Italian restaurants in Singapore would be complete without this firm favourite. Helmed by Michelin starred chef Osvaldo Forlino, this family run restaurant serves authentic, fresh and delicious Italian treats.

Bringing us a real silver cloud to this circuit breaker is news that No Menu are offering a special delivery menu, featuring all their regular favourites, at half price. That's a big yes please from us.

IO Osteria

View this post on Instagram

𝗪𝗘𝗘𝗞𝗘𝗡𝗗 𝗦𝗣𝗘𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟𝗦 𝗻𝗼𝘄 𝗮𝘃𝗮𝗶𝗹𝗮𝗯𝗹𝗲 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗧𝗮𝗸𝗲𝗮𝘄𝗮𝘆 & 𝗗𝗲𝗹𝗶𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘆! 🍕 𝐏𝐢𝐳𝐳𝐚 𝐒𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥𝐬: ∘ 𝘚𝘦𝘢𝘧𝘰𝘰𝘥 𝘗𝘪𝘻𝘻𝘢 ∘ 𝘍𝘰𝘶𝘳 𝘤𝘩𝘦𝘦𝘴𝘦 𝘱𝘪𝘻𝘻𝘢 𝘸𝘪𝘵𝘩 𝘩𝘰𝘮𝘦𝘮𝘢𝘥𝘦 "𝘛𝘦𝘴𝘵𝘢 𝘪𝘯 𝘊𝘢𝘴𝘴𝘦𝘵𝘵𝘢" 🍝 𝐏𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐚 𝐒𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥: ∘ 𝘏𝘰𝘮𝘦𝘮𝘢𝘥𝘦 𝘛𝘰𝘯𝘯𝘢𝘳𝘦𝘭𝘭𝘪 𝘱𝘢𝘴𝘵𝘢 𝘸𝘪𝘵𝘩 𝘰𝘤𝘵𝘰𝘱𝘶𝘴 𝘪𝘯 𝘔𝘦𝘥𝘪𝘵𝘦𝘳𝘳𝘢𝘯𝘦𝘢𝘯 𝘴𝘵𝘺𝘭𝘦 𝑭𝒐𝒓 𝒎𝒐𝒓𝒆 𝒆𝒏𝒒𝒖𝒊𝒓𝒊𝒆𝒔 𝒐𝒓 𝒕𝒐 𝒑𝒍𝒂𝒄𝒆 𝒂𝒏 𝒐𝒓𝒅𝒆𝒓.. 📱 Whatsapp message @ 8367 5343 (for Delivery) 📞 Call us @ 6710 7150 (for Takeaway) 📧 Email: info@sicilia-mia.com

A post shared by iO Italian Osteria Singapore (@ioosteriasg) on

Another Italian run restaurant that we keep coming back to time and time again is IO Osteria and, at the moment, they are offering takeaway and deliveries that feature regular menu favourites, but weekly specials including pasta with octopus and pizza with zucchini, bacon and basil.

Gattopardo

Over at Gattopardo, chef Lina Sauro takes inspiration from his beloved hometown of Sicily. The delivery menu is available from Wednesday to Sunday and features set menus and a la carte staples. We love the salt baked seabream and the Tiramisu - utterly authentic and delicious.

Amo

The little sister of Michelin starred Braci, is Amo, quite honestly the best pizza restaurant in Singapore. During the circuit breaker they are delivering Islandwide with pizzas, pastas and a range of Italian wine.

Buona Terra

If you feel like treating yourself to some seriously delicious and decadent Italian food, then this one-starred Michelin restaurant is the one for you. Helmed by Italian born Lucchi Denis, they are currently running a range of takeaway options.

There's a 5 course daily special menu at $178, regular 5 course set menu at $128 or regular a la carte including caviar, burrata, pasta, lamb and beef. Trust us, if you want to treat yourself at the moment, this is the way to go.

This article was first published in BLLNR.

#CBSG Stay Well Fed #Food delivery services #Food and Drinks