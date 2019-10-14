Best Japanese restaurants in Singapore for families 2019

Shreya Jagdish
theAsianparent

Japanese restaurants have always been an all-time favourite cuisine among Singaporeans.

However, with the influx of Japanese restaurants around the city, it can be quite hard to pick the best restaurant for your family.

But not to worry because we have curated the top 7 best Japanese restaurants in Singapore just for you and your family!  

Best Japanese Restaurants In Singapore For Families in 2019

1. AMAZING HOKKAIDO

Experience the charm of Authentic Izakaya Culture at the newly opened restaurant Amazing Hokkaido which prides itself on selling the most premium and fresh produce which is flown in daily from Hokkaido.

Try out some of their Hokkaido speciality dishes like the Muroran Yakitori which are grilled chicken skewers that promises to melt in your mouth.

 For seafood lovers, don't miss the Assorted Hokkaido Fresh Sashimi which is served up on a winding staircase-like structure filled with sashimi favourites such as tuna akami, scallop, sweet shrimp and sea urchin. 

Location: 30 Robertson Quay, #01-16, Riverside View, Singapore 238251

Opening hours: Monday - Sunday, 5,30pm - 11pm 

Check out their Facebook page for more delicious Hokkaido based treats! 

2. KEYAKI JAPANESE RESTAURANT

If you are looking for a celebratory dinner, treat your family at Keyaki's Japanese restaurant. Touted as one of Singapore's best Japanese restaurant, Keyaki is known for its freshly and authentic sashimi, teppanyaki, sukiyaki and more.

Be impressed by the skill of master chefs who dish up fine gastronomic experiences to match the freshness and quality of seasonal ingredients.

The restaurant interiors also matches the elegance of the food as you are surrounded by a beautiful Japanese garden and koi pond. 

Location: Pan Pacific Hotel 

Opening hours: Monday - Sunday, 11.30am - 2.30pm, 6.30pm - 10.30pm 

3. SHINJI BY KANESAKA

Sushi lovers, get your ultimate sushi fix at Shinji by Kanesaka, an extension of 1 Michelin star Chef Shinji Kanesaka's Edo-style sushi restaurant.

The sushi here is delicately crafted by a team of Japanese sushi chefs led by chef Koichiro Oshino, who trained with Kanesaka in Tokyo.

The restaurant also presents an omakase menu which means the chef curates the dishes for you. How cool is that? 

Location: Carlton Hotel, St Regis

Opening hours: Monday to Saturday, 12pm to 3pm, 6pm to 10.30pm

For more information and to make a reservation check out their website

4. MAN MAN JAPANESE UNAGI  

Man Man Japanese Unagi is the place to go for a casual evening dinner with family.

The unagi here has received a cult-like following. According to the Michelin guide, the live eels are specially flown in from Japan, Taiwan or China and are then grilled over a charcoal pit, giving it the right flavour and texture.

Crispy on the outside and soft on the inside. Man Man's restaurant does not take bookings, so be sure to arrive earlier if you want to get a table. 

Location:  #01, 1 Keong Saik Rd., 01, 089109

Opening Hours: Monday to Saturday, 11am - 2.30pm, 6 - 10pm 

For more information, check out their website

5. TONKATSU MA MAISON 

Katsu lovers have to try out Tonkatsu Ma Maison known for its exceptional tonkatsu or fried tempura pork cutlet.

But besides that, the restaurant also offers a wide variety of Japanese dishes like cuttlefish ink pasta, hamburger steak, omu rice, carbonara, and escargot.

The restaurant's interiors are also equally delightful with a cosy and friendly ambience that families will love. 

Location: Westgate, Bugis Junction, Takashimaya, Chijmes, Mandarin Gallery 

Opening Hours: Monday - Sunday, 11.30am - 2.30pm, 5.30pm - 10.30pm 

For more information, check out their website

6. NANBANTEI: JAPANESE YAKITORI

As one of the first Japanese Yakitori restaurants in Singapore, Nanbantei is an authentic slice of the yakitori culture originating from Japan.

Delight your taste buds with their lightly seasoned meat that is grilled over special charcoal that has been imported from Japan - the distinctive quality shows in each juicy bite. 

Location: Far East Plaza, Chinatown Point 

Opening Hours: Monday - Sunday, 12 - 2.30 pm, 6 - 10.30 pm 

For more information, check out their website

7. TSUJIKI FISH MARKET RESTAURANT 

What if you could get all your favourite Japanese dishes under one roof?

Tsukiji Fish Market Restaurants offers you a wide selection of dishes across many Japanese cuisines.

The restaurant prepares new dishes every day so you are bound to try something new each time you visit the restaurant.

From sashimi to chawanmushi to ramen, Tsukiji covers all your cravings. 

Location: Orchard Central 

Opening Hours: Monday - Sunday, 12 - 2.30 pm, 6 - 10.30 pm

For more information, check out their Facebook page

This article was first published in theAsianparent

More about
Lifestyle Restaurants / Eateries japanese food Family

