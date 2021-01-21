The best Japanese yakinuku restaurants in Singapore at different price points

Mention Japanese cuisine and the first images that flash through your mind are likely sushi and sashimi.

Yakiniku, which combines our love for the cuisine with our love for barbecue, is another style of cooking that likely ranks high on your list of favourite Japanese foods (or else why would you click into this story right?).

Thanks to the use of famous meats such as wagyu and Kobe beef, yakiniku often has the reputation of being expensive.

This is why we have curated this list of yakiniku restaurants in Singapore at different price points, from wallet-friendly to a luxurious splurge, so that everyone can treat themselves to luscious, mouth-watering meats cooked over a grill.

1. Yakiniku Like

A fast food-style Japanese BBQ chain, Yakiniku Like is likely the most affordable in this list. Ala carte selection of pork and beef starts at $4.90 per 100g for karubi (beef short plate) up to $27.80 per 180g for wagyu beef steak.

Even more budget-conscious? Then get the set meal combos starting from $9.80 that comes with rice, soup and a choice between kimchi and salad.

2. The Hitsuji Club

Yakiniku might be synonymous with beef but at The Hitsujiu Club, lamb is the star. The restaurant dishes out Jingisukan-style food, a Hokkaido cuisine that supposedly hails from Genghis Khan and their consumption of mutton.

Lamb cuts served here range from lamb fillets and loins to premium baby and normal lamb chops. Else, select the Premium Jingiskan platter to start.

65 Circular Rd, #01-01, Singapore 049419

10 Paya Lebar Rd, #B1-28 PLQ Mall, Singapore 409057

3. Aburiya

Aburiya prides itself on two things: using premium A4 wagyu sourced from farmers across Japan and the use of bincho, or white charcoal, to impart a special flavour to their grilled meats.

For yakiniku newbies, we suggest dipping your toes with Tokusen Wagyu Mori ($54) first – a selection of four best kuroge wagyu cuts of the day.

79 Boat Quay, Singapore 049867 and 60 Robertson Quay, #01-03 The Quayside, Singapore 238252

4. Yakiniku Heijoen

Yakiniku Heijoen serves up all-you-can-eat buffet courses using A5 wagyu beef from Kagoshima, Kyushu. The Rich Buffet Course ($55++ per pax) comes with 49 dishes including beef tongue, striploin and short rib.

The Premium Wagyu Buffet Course ($70++ per pax), on the other hand, has 61 items with the addition of A5 wagyu kalbi (short plate), wagyu harami, large intestine, first stomach and black pork belly.

100 Tras St, #03 – 11, Singapore 079027

5. Syohachi Yakiniku

Hailing from Hong Kong, Syohachi Yakiniku is the latest addition to the local yakiniku scene after opening its door in mid-November.

The restaurant prides itself on sourcing Sendai wagyu beef from an award-winning ranch in Japan as well as its all-you-can-eat model. The Ala Carte A5 Wagyu Beef Buffet dinner, for example, starts at $70++ a person with an additional $8 for Fridays, weekends and eve of public holidays.

5 Wallich Street, #01-13, Guoco Tower, Singapore 078883

6. Gyu-Kaku

Gyu-Kaku is another Japanese chain that has long established itself in Singapore. Their menu contains an extensive array of meats ranging from beef and pork to chicken and seafood, so you’ll definitely be spoilt for choice.

Gyu-Kaku also has multiple types of All-You-Can-Eat buffet at selected outlets where you can indulge in Japanese Wagyu ($84.90++ per pax), for example.

Gyu-Kaku has multiple locations across Singapore.

7. Yakinikuquest

Yakinikuquest started out as a blog by yakiniku enthusiasts spreading the gospel of Japanese barbecue in search of the best restaurants in Japan so you know that they know a thing or two about the cuisine.

Because of the Covid-19 situation, Yakinikuquest now serves omakase courses only, starting at $98 for the Wagyu Foodie Omakase.

For a real treat though, get the Yakinikuquest Unlisted Omakase that costs upwards of $200 with a minimum of 2 pax and a week’s reservation in advance.

48 Boat Quay, Singapore 049837

8. Magosaburou

Magosaburou is another Japanese chain, this time hailing from the Kumamoto prefecture. Ala carte selections start from $25 for 60g of akami up to $328 for 120g of chateaubriand from Kobe beef.

Magosaburou also has two-person platters ranging from $198 to $498, each with a selection of Chef’s Selection Cuts.

391 Orchard Road,#05-31, Ngee Ann City, Singapore 238872

9. Yen Yakiniku

Tucked in a shophouse along Ann Siang Hill, Yen Yakiniku’s biggest accolade is being featured on the Michelin guide. Here, you can just sit back and relax as the chefs cook the marbled Japanese wagyu, US and Australian beef right in front of you.

Both A4 and A5 cuts are available, though the head chef is said to prefer the former for its ratio of meat and fat.

15 Ann Siang Rd, Singapore 069695

10. Yakiniku Yazawa

Quality is at the forefront of Yakiniku Yazawa’s considerations as they focus on sourcing the best kuroge wagyu beef parts from various parts of Japan. Come here as part of a treat and tuck into choice cuts such as ribeye and chateaubriand.

Don’t forget to try the Wagyu Tartare where the smooth richness of egg yolk melds with the marbled beef.

11 Unity St, #01-01 Robertson Walk, 237995

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.