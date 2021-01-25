The best kid-friendly activities to check out this Chinese New Year

Chinese New Year might feel a tad different compared to previous years, but there are still these festive events you and the kids can look forward to, and usher in the Year of the Ox.

Dahlia Dreams at Gardens by the Bay

PHOTO: Gardens by the Bay

Spring has arrived at the Flower Dome at Gardens By The Bay, which now showcases a breathtaking display of over 2,000 pretty dahlias of mixed varieties, as well as other auspicious Lunar New Year floral favourites such as azaleas, chrysanthemums and cymbidium orchids.

It’s also the first time that the dome is featuring blooms all grown in-house by its own horticulturists, as global logistical disruptions have made it difficult to import flowers into Singapore from overseas.

While you’re there, keep an eye out for dragon, ox and lion installations, and be sure to snap photos at gram-worthy spots like the glowing Lantern Globe and the Chinese Pavilion.

When: Jan 15 to Feb 21, 2021, 9am to 9pm

Where: Flower Dome, Gardens By The Bay, 18 Marina Gardens Dr, Singapore 018953

Admission: $10 (U.P: $ 12) for adults, and $5 (U.P: $8) for children and seniors

Visit its website to book your slot and for more information.

Street Light-Up in Chinatown

You might not be able to shop for CNY goodies at Chinatown this year, which has been taken online, but you can still admire the beautiful light displays that’ll be showcased along Eu Tong Sen Street, New Bridge Road, South Bridge Road, and Garden Bridge. Marvel at sculptured lanterns of the Ox, gold coins, golden ingots, flowers, and greetings.

There will also be an Official Light-up and Opening Ceremony that will be launched virtually and live-streamed on Chinatown Festivals Facebook Page on Jan 23, from 8pm to 8.50pm. You’ll also get to catch lion dances as well as cultural and acrobatic performances.

When: Jan 23 to Mar 12, 2021. Daily, from 7pm

Visit its website for more information and programmes.

Lo Hei In Pretty, Festive Domes At Capitol Singapore

PHOTO: Capitol Singapore

If you’ve been down to Capitol Singapore recently, you might have seen that its Outdoor Plaza has been transformed into a lovely Spring garden with pretty domes.

All you have to do is order any yu sheng from The Capitol Kempinski Hotel Singapore, Famous Treasure, or HolyCrab (via this link), and you can enjoy your lo hei amidst the air-conditioned comfort of its domes for two hours. You

And when you’re done, you can head down to the Spring Fair happening at Capitol Piazza’s Basement to shop for new year goodies, decor, and more from 30 stalls.

Alternatively, get hands-on with its array of workshops for the festive season; there’s a leather angpao holder making workshop, Lunar New Year floral jamming, couplets writing, and a Lunar New Year wood art workshop.

Plus: SPH subscribers get to enjoy the following exclusive promotions using thepromo code found in the SPH Rewards App:

18 per cent discount on hampers and takeaways by The Capitol Kempinski Hotel Singapore via this link (only from Jan 22 to Feb 11, 2021)

10 per cent discount at restaurants managed by The Capitol Kempinski Hotel Singapore, including Berthold Delikatessen, Broadway American Diner, Frieda, and La Scala at Arcade @The CapitolKempinski (only from Jan 22 to Feb 26, 2021)

When: From Jan 22 to Feb 26, 2021, 12pm to 10pm (for Lohei at The Domes)

Visit its website for more information, event dates and to make your booking.

Spring in Sea at the S.E.A. Aquarium

PHOTO: S.E.A. Aquarium

This Lunar New Year, head down to the S.E.A Aquarium and meet fascinating sea life like the scrawled cowfish, vase coral and more along the way – you’ll also learn how each is a living symbol of good fortune.

The kids can follow a trail of hidden gold ingots, and snap a photo of them to win a prize. You can also pose with the impressive sea dragon installation, or join in the fun with an interactive dragon mural that you can help complete.

Visit its website for more information.

When: Jan 9 to Mar 2, 2021

Where: S.E.A Aquarium

Admission: Admission fees apply

Universal Studios Singapore

PHOTO: Resorts World Sentosa

Universal Studios Singapore has something special for each festive season, and the Lunar New Year is no exception.

This CNY, you’ll get to meet the Majestic Dragon, as well as crowd favourite characters decked out in their festive finery, like Po from Kung Fu Panda, the Minions, Sesame Street friends. We reckon you’ll be amused by the Mandarin greetings from Optimus Prime and the towering leader of the Decepticons, Megatron, too.

Once you’re feeling peckish, check out the park’s restaurants or carts for festive flavours and sweets.

When: Jan 7 to Feb 28, 2021

Where: Universal Studios Singapore

Admission: Admission fees apply

Visit its website for more information.

Moo Moo Park at the Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre

PHOTO: Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre

Asia’s first drive-through exhibition will soon happen at the Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre. In partnership with The MeshMinds Foundation and eight local contemporary artists, the Moo Moo Park exhibition spotlights works with a focus on sustainable development goals involving air pollution, sustainable mobility, and endangered habitats.

You can choose to either walk through or drive through the exhibition with electrical vehicles, where you’ll get to marvel at original digital drawings that have been transformed into 3D installation art, selfie filters and augmented reality murals powered by Spark AR from Facebook.

When: Jan 22 to Mar 28, 2021

Where: Level 6 Carpark at Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre, 1 Straight Boulevard, Singapore 018906

Admission:

Walk-in: $5 per person (maximum of five per group)

Chauffeured Drive-thru : $10 per peron (maximum of two per car

Tickets are available on Sistic.

Visit its website for more information.

Chingay goes digital

The annual Chingay festival will look a little different this year.

Instead of a physical parade, the 49th edition of the festival , themed “Light of Hope”, will be airing live on TV, online and on social media instead, with over 2,000 performers participating, with spectacular performances on showcase.

You can also expect special CGI effects as well as a 100-lion dance performance involving local and overseas troupes from over 10 different countries and cities, including San Francisco.

For now, you can also head to its interactive site for an array of fun activities, including building a virtual float, digitally designing your own Chingay costume and more, with prizes to be won.

When: Feb 20, 2021 8pm to 9pm

Where: Online

Admission: Free

Visit its website for more information.

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.